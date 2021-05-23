Entertainment
Finding Nemo & More Great Family Movies To Watch This Father’s Day
Marlin might be overprotective, but you gotta love him.
If you’re looking to spend some quality time with dad instead of buying him yet another tie or set of golf balls this Father’s Day, try popping on a sweet and funny family-friendly movie that will make you both chuckle and maybe even tug at your heartstrings. Heck, why not spoil him with a cool gift too while you’re at it.
For dads who love to laugh, movies like Daddy Day Care and Cheaper By The Dozen will certainly do the trick. (Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy are good at what they do.) And if you’re in the mood for stories about loyal or overprotective dads check out flicks like Pixar’s 2003 classic Finding Nemo and Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness that will make you a little emotional. Or if you’re simply just looking for a fun movie to watch on Father’s Day with the whole family, then Mama Mia! and The Lion King are the perfect films for you.
So after you light up the grill for a tasty steak and enjoy delicious meal together this Father’s Day, get cozy on the couch and celebrate dad a little more with a movie all about a father’s unique love.