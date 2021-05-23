Finding Nemo & More Great Family Movies To Watch This Father’s Day

If you’re looking to spend some quality time with dad instead of buying him yet another tie or set of golf balls this Father’s Day, try popping on a sweet and funny family-friendly movie that will make you both chuckle and maybe even tug at your heartstrings. Heck, why not spoil him with a cool gift too while you’re at it.

For dads who love to laugh, movies like Daddy Day Care and Cheaper By The Dozen will certainly do the trick. (Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy are good at what they do.) And if you’re in the mood for stories about loyal or overprotective dads check out flicks like Pixar’s 2003 classic Finding Nemo and Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness that will make you a little emotional. Or if you’re simply just looking for a fun movie to watch on Father’s Day with the whole family, then Mama Mia! and The Lion King are the perfect films for you.

So after you light up the grill for a tasty steak and enjoy delicious meal together this Father’s Day, get cozy on the couch and celebrate dad a little more with a movie all about a father’s unique love.

Annie YouTube Movies In this modern retelling of the Broadway musical, Annie, Jamie Foxx stars as Will Stacks, a mayoral candidate in NYC who takes in a foster child named Annie to help boost him in the polls. Will is inclined to believe that he is Annie’s guardian angel, but as it turns out, the little girl might just be the one who him. Rent Annie, rated PG, on Amazon Prime for $3.99.

Billboard Dad Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Two twin sisters, played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, paint a personal ad for their newly single father on a billboard. After a series of dates, their “Billboard Dad” thinks that he’s found the one, but the twins will have to make peace with her rebellious son, first. Billboard Dad has a little bit of romance and a lot of hijinks that will have you nostalgic for the days when Mary-Kate and Ashley rules your VCR. Rent Billboard Dad, rated G, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Cheaper By The Dozen YouTube Movies Steve Martin stars as a dad of 12 kids who is left in charge of the family when his wife goes out of town on a book tour. Needless to say, chaos ensues. Martin’s natural affinity for dad jokes in this film will have you missing your own father and stocking up on the cleaning supplies ASAP. Stream Cheaper By The Dozen, rated PG, on Disney+.

Coming 2 America Amazon Prime Video In this Coming To America sequel, Eddie Murphy stars as King Akeem who travels to New York in search of his long lost son. The film is all about a father’s relationship with his different kids, but it is also rated PG-13 for crude language and content. It is an Eddie Murphy film, after all. Watch Coming 2 America, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

Daddy Day Care Movieman Trailers/YouTube Two recently unemployed dads start their own day care center but realize that not everything is what it seems in this hilarious film from 2003. Daddy Day Care is one of those films from the early 2000s that’s so good, it needs to be revisited ASAP. Stream Daddy Day Care, rated PG, on HBO Max.

Daddy Day Camp YouTube Movies Two day care entrepreneurs (who also happen to be dads) decide to buy their old, run down camp, and attempt to have the best summer ever for themselves, their kids, and their campers. Rent Daddy Day Camp, rated PG, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Double Dad Netflix/YouTube A teenager embarks on a journey to discover who her father is while her mom is away in this Netflix original film from Brazil. It’s a little bit of Mama Mia! and a whole lot of heartwarming self discovery that will have you feeling good all over. Stream Double Dad, rated TV-G, on Netflix.

Definitely, Maybe YouTube Movies Before he had three kids with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was playing a dad to a young daughter in Definitely, Maybe. Reynolds stars as Will Hayes, a young dad in the middle of a divorce, who retells the story of his single life to his young daughter. Parents, this film is rated PG-13 for sexual content, language, and smoking. Rent Definitely, Maybe, rated PG-13, on iTunes for $3.99.

Finding Nemo Disney Movies When a young fish named Nemo is unexpectedly taken from his home, it’s up to his nervous father, Marlin, and his forgetful friend, Dory, to save him. Sure, the characters may be animated fish, but Marlin’s dedication to get his son home makes Finding Nemo unlike any other father-child movie. Stream Finding Nemo, rated G, on Disney+.

Father of the Bride YouTube Movies Steve Martin stars as a father reluctant to approve of his daughter’s fiancé in the hilarious 1991 film, Father of the Bride. This movie will have you grateful that your father approved of your high school boyfriend — or at least, grateful that he pretended to like him. Rent Father of the Bride, rated PG, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Field of Dreams Movieclips/YouTube A father, inspired by a vision he sees in the middle of the night, creates a baseball field where dead baseball players come to play. This film not only tackles those father-child relationships, but also gives visuals to the age old dad saying, “believe in your dreams.” And what isn’t there to love about that? Rent Field of Dreams, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

The Game Plan Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube In The Game Plan, The Rock stars as Joe Kingman, a superstar football player who is well on the way to winning a championship with his team. But when Joe learns that he actually has a young daughter, he must learn how to balance his superstar persona while learning how to be a dad. Not only will this film tug at your heart, but it also stars The Rock. Need I say more? Watch The Game Plan, rated PG, on Disney+.

The Lion King Disney Movies After the death of his dad Mufasa, Simba runs away from home, only to return as an adult looking to claim his rightful throne. Although Mufasa is only on screen for a short period of time, The Lion King proves that the bond between father and son can never be broken. Stream The Lion King, rated G, on Disney+.

Mama Mia!: The Movie YouTube Movies Before her wedding to the perfect man, Sophie has just one wish: to have her dad walk her down the aisle. The only problem is that she has to find out who her dad is. Mama Mia! is the perfect film to watch with your music-loving dad, especially if he’s an ABBA fan, but is rated PG-13 for some sexual content. Rent Mama Mia!: The Movie, rated PG-13, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Mrs. Doubtfire YouTube Movies A dad, played by Robin Williams, going through a divorce hatches a plan — disguise himself as a nanny to spend more time with his kids. After he charms his way into getting closer to his family, some seriously complications arise that could risk separating them forever. Parents, do take note that this film is rated PG-13 for some sexual references. Rent Mrs. Doubtfire, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

The Pursuit of Happyness YouTube Movies Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith, star in the 2006 movie, The Pursuit of Happyness, about a single father willing to do whatever it takes to make an amazing life for his son. It’s the kind of epic movie that tugs on your heart strings and will have you calling your dad to tell him “thank you.” Do note that it’s rated PG-13 for some explicit language. Stream The Pursuit of Happyness, rated PG-13, on Netflix.

Three Men & A Baby YouTube Movies The lives of three bachelors living in New York City are turned upside down when a baby is dropped on their doorstep, forcing them to become unlikely fathers. While this isn’t necessarily about the bond between father and child, it’s proof that fatherhood can happen to anyone when they least expect it. Stream Three Men & A Baby, rated PG, on Disney+.

To Kill A Mockingbird YouTube Movies In this film, based on the bestselling novel by Harper Lee, Gregory Peck plays Atticus Finch, a widowed father and lawyer who defends a Black man accused of rape. While his defense may cost him his friendships in his town, he earns the respect of his two young kids. Rent To Kill A Mockingbird, not rated, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls YouTube Movies Idris Elba stars as Monty, a mechanic, struggling to make ends meet, and raise his three daughters alone. But when his drug-dealing ex-wife wins custody of their daughters, he ends up enlisting the help of a successful attorney to get his daughters back. When a romance ignites between them, it’s up to them to sort out their personal feelings to help keep the family together. Note that this film is rated PG-13 for thematic material, drug and sexual content, and language. Rent Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, rated PG-13, on iTunes for $3.99.