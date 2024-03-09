We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Bunnies are such a sweet symbol of Easter and spring, and there is no shortage of cute bunny decor or accessories to help you celebrate. From little ceramic rabbits as an Easter centerpiece to bunny slippers on your side of the bed through spring, there are a lot of fun ways to incorporate these little cotton-tailed friends into your home. And the best bunny decor and gifts are the ones you want to keep up long after the Easter baskets have been put away.
Because while a lot of these bunny gifts and decorations are definitely geared towards the holiday, they won’t look ridiculous if you leave them up through spring. Mix in some pastel colors and neutrals, some sweet flowers (think tulips and lilies), and you can easily make these bunny-themed decorations work until summer shows up. Some can even be incorporated into your kids’ bedrooms or bathrooms if you want them to go somewhere a little more whimsical. And the accessories on this list? So cute. Even if you don’t go all out on an Easter dress or bunny-patterned outfit, the bunny jewelry and Peeps bag can pull everything together and make you look like a spring dream. (Now if only your children will also act like a Beatrix Potter character.)
Bunnies have quite the reputation for Easter, but they’re great symbols for all spring long, so make those tablescapes last.