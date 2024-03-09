Bunnies are such a sweet symbol of Easter and spring, and there is no shortage of cute bunny decor or accessories to help you celebrate. From little ceramic rabbits as an Easter centerpiece to bunny slippers on your side of the bed through spring, there are a lot of fun ways to incorporate these little cotton-tailed friends into your home. And the best bunny decor and gifts are the ones you want to keep up long after the Easter baskets have been put away.

Because while a lot of these bunny gifts and decorations are definitely geared towards the holiday, they won’t look ridiculous if you leave them up through spring. Mix in some pastel colors and neutrals, some sweet flowers (think tulips and lilies), and you can easily make these bunny-themed decorations work until summer shows up. Some can even be incorporated into your kids’ bedrooms or bathrooms if you want them to go somewhere a little more whimsical. And the accessories on this list? So cute. Even if you don’t go all out on an Easter dress or bunny-patterned outfit, the bunny jewelry and Peeps bag can pull everything together and make you look like a spring dream. (Now if only your children will also act like a Beatrix Potter character.)

1 This Lovely Felt Garland Felt Bunny Garland Meri Meri $36 see on meri meri How adorable is this felt bunny garland? There are eight padded little felt bunnies in pastel colors with coordinating pom pom tails, and the entire garland is over 10 feet long thanks to the extra cord at the end. This would look so darling hanging over a fireplace or even used as decor in your children’s rooms.

2 A Gorgeous Bunny Platter Rectangular Bunny Platter Sur La Table $34.95 see on sur la table I can not get over this sweet bunny platter from Sur La Table. It’s a great price and a really great size — 14 inches long and 8 inches wide. Perfect for showcasing your Easter treats or even some spring desserts. Bonus: it’s dishwasher-safe.

3 The Perfect Easter Bag Peeps Rhinestone Bunny Crossbody Yellow Bag Betsey Johnson $158 see on betsey johnson Forget buying Easter dresses you’ll never wear again and instead get the world’s most perfect Peeps rhinestone crossbody bag from Betsey Johnson. Also available in blue, this is such a fun, bunny-themed gift to give someone you love or buy for yourself to rock all spring long.

4 The Best Easter Candy Bowl Stoneware Bunny Pedestal Candy Bowl Target $10 see on target Come on, does this bunny not look like he’s training for a World’s Strongest Man event? This sweet little bunny pedestal candy bowl is perfect for holding just the right amount of mini eggs on an Easter tablescape or just by the front door for everyone to enjoy as they walk in.

5 A Sweet Bunny & Daisy Print Bunny & Daisy Print Shein $1.80 see on shein If you like swapping out framed prints or adding art for the seasons, this sweet bunny and daisy print is a great choice. I love the muted colors, and it would also work well for a nursery or child’s room if you want to keep it up year-round.

6 Neutral Bunny Decor Honeycomb Rabbits PaperSource $18.50 see on papersource I’m obsessed with these sweet paper bunny decorations. Coming in a set of two, you can set these little honeycomb rabbits out on a tablescape or just as decor on a bookshelf or end table for a sweet, minimalist bunny touch.

7 A Cute Floral Bunny Vase Bunny Vase Anthropologie $30 see on anthropologie Bunny decor doesn’t have to scream Easter, and this sweet little vase proves it. This is a great piece of spring decor, and the colors and pattern are so fun. It’s a little bit smaller than your standard vase, but it’s just perfect for grabbing flowers out of your own garden or small arrangements. It still makes a big impact as decor.

8 These Twinkly Bunnies Rattan Bunny With Twinkle Lights Pottery Barn $79 see on pottery barn I’ve seen everything with this twinkly rattan bunny. This is a must for any outdoor Easter celebration, and it’s adorable enough to leave out all spring for the perfect little glow on your patio table or porch steps. You can get your bunny in two sizes — 17” and 23”.

9 An Adorable Bunny Topiary Small Bunny Topiary Mud Pie $33.50 see on mud pie Any added greenery is a must for spring and Easter decor, so these little bunny topiaries are a great choice. It adds just the right amount of whimsy and is great for using as a centerpiece on either an outdoor or indoor table.

10 The Most Darling Bunny Necklace Dainty Bunny Necklace CustomBrites/Etsy $24.80 $31 see on etsy If you have a spring baby or just really want something bunny-themed to wear, this dainty bunny necklace is such a darling accessory. You can choose between gold, rose gold, and silver, and the chains go from 14” to 20”.

11 The Perfect Bunny Mug Bunny and Friends Blue Rim Ceramic Mug World Market $4.99 see on world market World Market is one of my favorite stores, especially for their mugs and ceramics. This adorable little bunny mug is a great price, so you can grab several for a matching set, and it’s also just the right size, even for little hands.

12 The Coziest Bunny Slippers PajamaGram Bunny Slippers for Women Amazon $25.99 $32.99 see on amazon Bunny slippers are a classic, and this sweet set is so adorable. They’re nice and fluffy so they’ll keep your feet extra warm, and I can’t get over the little bunny faces on the front.

13 Fancy Bunny Old-Fashioned Glasses Hunt Slonem Double Bunny Old-Fashioned Glasses, Set of 4 Neiman Marcus $140 see on neiman marcus Bunnies, but make them fancy. This set of four old-fashioned glasses features painted bunnies on both the front and back, and each one can hold up to 10 ounces. They’re classy, nice and neutral, and just lovely.

14 A Sweet Spring Wreath Ashland Flower & Egg Bunny Wreath Michaels $11.99 $19.99 see on michaels Wreaths always feel special during the holidays, but this flower and egg bunny wreath is perfect for Easter and the rest of spring. I love the pastel colors, and it would look great hanging on a front door or inside your house somewhere.

15 The Cutest Spring Candle Holder Place & Time Easter Rabbit Candle Holder Joann $12.49 $24.99 see on Joann At 14” tall, this vintage rabbit candle holder is a great piece for your Easter tablescape or to mix in as decor with ceramic bunnies and spring flowers. Get some pretty pastel candles to really help set the scene.

Bunnies have quite the reputation for Easter, but they’re great symbols for all spring long, so make those tablescapes last.