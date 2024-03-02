Easter falls on Sunday, March 31 this year, which means the time to buy real eggs and plastic ones will come sooner than usual. If your family is going to the big local Easter egg hunt, eating a big meal with family, or attending church, you’ve probably already started thinking about Easter outfits for everyone in the fam. Even if you haven’t actually looked yet, you’ve been thinking! To that end, here are some of the cutest kids’ Easter outfits of 2024 for children of every age, from itty bitty babies all the way up to tweens.

There’s something so fun about getting your kids all dressed up, especially when they’re little. Chubby-cheeked toddler boys just look so grown up in a pair of tiny khakis and a wee bow tie. And seeing a baby girl all covered in pink flowers and ruffles from her socks to her headband, well, that’s just an Easter must. So, peruse these picks and see if anything jumps out at you. Hopefully a little window shopping leads you to just the right Easter outfit for your special somebunny.

Baby girl Easter outfits

Having a baby girl at Easter is like having your own little doll. So, if you want to smother her in ruffles and florals and a big fat bow, that’s your business. Throw a little cardi on her while you’re at it. And hey, if you’ve ever wanted to buy your baby a bonnet, now is the time.

Baby boy Easter outfits

A literal Peter Rabbit cardigan? It’s almost too much. Your baby boy will look sweeter than a Peep in any of these looks, though all the little animal sweaters really rise to the top.

Toddler girl Easter outfits

Choosing a new Easter dress can be such a fun tradition to start with your little one (I remember shopping with my grandmother for one every year). Whether you want a classic look with ruffles and bows or something more modern, there are so many dresses out there this year.

Toddler boy Easter outfits

Your little dude will look so adorable in a matching two-piece set, or some little carrot shorts. But you can totally opt for rompers still — let’s keep them looking like babies as long as we can, what do you say?

Big kids’ Easter outfits for girls

It’s so much fun looking for dresses with your older girl and seeing what she chooses, and how she wants to see herself. If she’s into ruffles and a skirt she can twirl in, well, she’ll be very pleased with the Easter selection this year.

Big kids’ Easter outfits for boys

Older boys might not be so willing to let you dress them in tiny bunnies, chicks, and carrots. But if you’re able, maybe you can still sneak some fun colors info their outfit for the day via a fun short or pastel striped shirt.

Accessories for kids’ Easter outfits

Accessories are truly the icing on the cake. Whether you need a finishing touch for your baby’s first Easter outfit, or you need something small you can add to an outfit your child already has to make it Easter-y, that’s where these goodies come in.

Your kids are going to look so stinking cute in anything you put them in. But if you go big on the Easter outfits this year, well, who could blame you?