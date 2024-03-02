On & Hoppin'

Ruffled pastel dresses that are perfect for easter 2024 outfits for kids.
Nellystella

The Best Kids’ Easter Outfits For 2024

Including the cutest bunny accessories ever.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Easter falls on Sunday, March 31 this year, which means the time to buy real eggs and plastic ones will come sooner than usual. If your family is going to the big local Easter egg hunt, eating a big meal with family, or attending church, you’ve probably already started thinking about Easter outfits for everyone in the fam. Even if you haven’t actually looked yet, you’ve been thinking! To that end, here are some of the cutest kids’ Easter outfits of 2024 for children of every age, from itty bitty babies all the way up to tweens.

There’s something so fun about getting your kids all dressed up, especially when they’re little. Chubby-cheeked toddler boys just look so grown up in a pair of tiny khakis and a wee bow tie. And seeing a baby girl all covered in pink flowers and ruffles from her socks to her headband, well, that’s just an Easter must. So, peruse these picks and see if anything jumps out at you. Hopefully a little window shopping leads you to just the right Easter outfit for your special somebunny.

Baby girl Easter outfits

Having a baby girl at Easter is like having your own little doll. So, if you want to smother her in ruffles and florals and a big fat bow, that’s your business. Throw a little cardi on her while you’re at it. And hey, if you’ve ever wanted to buy your baby a bonnet, now is the time.

Edie Baby Dress
Oso & Me
Baby Genevieve Romper
Ivy City Co.
Mina Jumpsuit
Folklore Las Niñas
Baby Bunny Embroidered Overalls
Hanna Andersson
Baby Striped Flutter Dress
Carter's
Baby Cardi Sweater
Primary
Amelia Romper Rose Garden
Busy Bees Kids

Baby boy Easter outfits

A literal Peter Rabbit cardigan? It’s almost too much. Your baby boy will look sweeter than a Peep in any of these looks, though all the little animal sweaters really rise to the top.

Vanilla Calli Cotton Bunny Baby Knitted Set
La Coqueta
Peter Rabbit Ribbed Cardigan
Mori
Baby Sweater Hoodie
Hanna Andersson
Baby Boy James Romper
Ivy City Co.
Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Woven Quick Dry Chino Shorts
Target
Finn Bubble
Oso & Me
Baby Button Down Shortie in Rainbow Gingham
Primary

Toddler girl Easter outfits

Choosing a new Easter dress can be such a fun tradition to start with your little one (I remember shopping with my grandmother for one every year). Whether you want a classic look with ruffles and bows or something more modern, there are so many dresses out there this year.

Flower Shop Top
Finding Foxtale
Maribelle Dress
Pink Chicken
Tulip Cardigan
All Small Co.
Sleeveless Trapeze Dress With Bow Detail
Pepa London
Mary Dal Dress
The Beaufort Bonnet Company
Fluffy Tail Bunny Pullover Sweater
Little Stocking Co.
Giraffe Squares Kids Relaxed Fit Dress
The Animals Observatory

Toddler boy Easter outfits

Your little dude will look so adorable in a matching two-piece set, or some little carrot shorts. But you can totally opt for rompers still — let’s keep them looking like babies as long as we can, what do you say?

2-piece Polo Shirt and Shorts Set
H&M
Baby And Toddler Boys Print Chino Shorts
The Children's Place
George Classic Romper
Busy Bees Kids
Blue Knit Polo Shirt
Smockingbird
Bunny Oxford Shirt
Janie and Jack
Print Woven Pants
Hanna Andersson
Printed Short-Sleeve Shirt for Toddler Boys
Old Navy

Big kids’ Easter outfits for girls

It’s so much fun looking for dresses with your older girl and seeing what she chooses, and how she wants to see herself. If she’s into ruffles and a skirt she can twirl in, well, she’ll be very pleased with the Easter selection this year.

Julianna Dress
Nellystella
Full Sweep Wrap Dress
Tea Collection
Girls Maude Rabbit Sweater
Pink Chicken
Serendipity Top
Finding Foxtale
Castello Dress
The Sunday Collective
Azure Embroidered Frill Dress
Marlo Kids
Floral Lace Ruffle Dress
Janie and Jack

Big kids’ Easter outfits for boys

Older boys might not be so willing to let you dress them in tiny bunnies, chicks, and carrots. But if you’re able, maybe you can still sneak some fun colors info their outfit for the day via a fun short or pastel striped shirt.

Piped Polo
Tea Collection
Embroidered Oxford Shirt
Boden
Straight Built-In Flex Pull-On Pants for Boys
Old Navy
Printed Short-Sleeve Oxford Shirt for Boys
Old Navy
Pink Post-It Linen Cotton Shorts
Janie and Jack
Smart Blazer
Boden
Della Blue Linen Kid Pants
Mon Coeur

Accessories for kids’ Easter outfits

Accessories are truly the icing on the cake. Whether you need a finishing touch for your baby’s first Easter outfit, or you need something small you can add to an outfit your child already has to make it Easter-y, that’s where these goodies come in.

Cat & Jack Straw Bunny Crossbody Bag
Target
Bon Bon Fancy Knee High Sock 3-Pack
Little Stocking Co.
Creamsicle Ribbed Bow Headband
Aarin & Co.
Cat & Jack Boys' Enzo Slip-On Sneakers
Target
Easter Egg Daisy and Bunny Snap Clips Set
Lilies & Roses
Baby Henry Boys' Bow Tie
Ivy City Co.
Pink Tulip Barrettes
All Small Co.
Peach Bunny Baby Booties
Meri Meri
Blossom Headband
Marlo Kids
Beaufort Bonnet
The Beaufort Bonnet Company
Pink Siena Leather Girl Sandals
La Coqueta
Boho Bunny Easter Baby Headband
Sweet Wink

Your kids are going to look so stinking cute in anything you put them in. But if you go big on the Easter outfits this year, well, who could blame you?