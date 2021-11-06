As a parent juggling many tasks throughout the day, you’ll understand how helpful a hands-free diaper backpack can be when traveling with your little ones. And since it’s an everyday item, it can be equally important to find one that matches your style. The most stylish diaper bag backpacks look good without compromising on functionality. They have plenty of space for your care-taking essentials, feature insulated compartments for bottles, and come with changing pads.

When shopping, opt for the size and fit that’s going to be most comfortable to you and any other caregivers who might end up using it. Check the manufacturer’s specifications to get a sense of the weight and overall size of the backpack. Shoulder straps with padding will make it more comfortable to wear heavier bags for longer periods of time, but padding may not be necessary if you plan on using it for quicker outings with minimal weight. Adjustable straps are another must-have if you plan on sharing it with another caregiver who might need more or less slack.

The style of diaper bag really depends on personal preference, but it should be something you see yourself wearing for the long haul. Many come in solid colors for a more neutral look, but you’ll also find edgier styles with studs and tassels, as well as ones with peppy prints and patterns. No matter the aesthetic, your backpack should be easy to clean by either wiping them down or washing them in the machine.

As you shop, you may come across backpacks with clips that attach to your stroller handles — while these might seem convenient, the extra weight could cause your stroller to tip dangerously backwards, which is why experts recommend placing bags in the lower storage basket of your stroller instead.

1. The Fan-Favorite Diaper Bag Backpack With 20,000+ Ratings

With more than 20,000 ratings and an overall 4.8 stars, this diaper bag backpack has been praised by shoppers for its “great quality” and having “tons of storage space.” The lightweight bag features 18 pockets and plenty of mesh compartments to keep all your must-haves organized and easy to find. Plus, it comes with all the perks of adjustable padded straps, a changing pad, and two insulated pockets for bottles. The manufacturer indicates that the fabric is waterproof — and while it doesn’t specify how to clean the bag, one reviewer noted, “I use Lysol wipes or a damp towel with a little soap and just wipe clean.” Still others have run the bag through the washing machine on the gentle cycle with success.

Dimensions: 11.8 x 7.8 x 16.5 inches (length x depth x height)

Weight: 1.8 pounds

Available colors: 7

Promising Amazon Review: “I purchased this diaper bag in 2019 for my first baby and I’m now using it for my second baby. This diaper bag is not only super cute but also very well made! The fabric is sturdy and resists stains. The amount of storage is perfect. 10/10 would recommend.”

2. A Practical Diaper Backpack With Trendy Details

This faux leather backpack is super functional but doesn’t skimp on style that’s both edgy and modern. The bag’s exterior has charming details, including gold-tone zippers and studded pockets, while the inside is lined with a stylish sweetheart print that’s made from the same easy-wipe material as the matching changing pad.

The bag also features 19 pockets (including one felt-lined compartment for sunglasses), padded adjustable shoulder straps, and even insulated compartments for two bottles. “I have 4 kids with 1 on the way and this holds everything I need for all the kiddos,” wrote one reviewer. It even comes with rubber feet to keep it upright on the ground — great for all those times you need to do a deep-dive search for something hidden at the very bottom.

Dimensions: 10.5 x 7 x 18 inches (length x depth x height)

Weight: 5.6 pounds

Available colors: 1

Promising Amazon review: “By far my favorite diaper bag I've ever owned! The sturdiness and just overall quality is like no other. The zippers are so smooth and the endless space has me in awe. It doesn't even look like a diaper bag which just makes it that much better cause it compliments your style vs infringing on it.”

3. A Convertible Diaper Backpack That’s Machine-Washable

This stunning backpack diaper bag is the priciest option of the bunch, but it’s certainly worth the extra cost for many. In addition to being machine-washable, it’s incredibly versatile. It converts from a backpack (complete with cushioned, adjustable shoulder straps) to a messenger bag when you attach the extra strap to the D-ring at the sides of the bag. Alternatively, you can carry it like a handbag using the small handle at the top.

The main compartment has enough room to store larger items like blankets, diapers, and the included changing pad. The inside also features slim pockets for IDs and other important paperwork. On the outside, you’ll find two insulated side pockets for bottles and an easy-access pocket to hold essentials like a phone or wallet. Choose from 20 different styles and colors that range from bright prints to neutral solids.

Dimensions: 14 x 6.5. x 12 inches (length x depth x height)

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Available colors: 16

Promising Amazon review: “I have several diaper bags and have had difficulty finding one that really worked for me. This is THE diaper bag. Everything is easily accessible, feels very comfortable to wear, and the quality is amazing. WELL WORTH THE MONEY!”

4. An Expandable Diaper Backpack With A Changing Station

Ideal for traveling and other adventures, this expandable backpack unfolds into a full-on changing station or portable bassinet for times your baby needs a break. One reviewer wrote, “The [bassinet] stays open with slip lock joints that are easy to set up and undo,” and added that “it only took a few seconds” to get the hang of it.

It’s made with a water-resistant fabric that can be wiped clean and features padded straps you can adjust. It offers 13 pockets for your essentials and insulated compartments for storing up to three baby bottles. Another cool feature is the bonus “anti-theft” pocket on the inner backside of the backpack, which is great for storing valuables and giving you peace of mind when out and about in large crowds.

Dimensions: 12.6 x 7.9 x 16.1 inches (length x depth x height, with the changing station folded up)

Weight: 2.7 pounds

Available colors: 9

Promising Amazon review: “We just had our baby a week ago and are already putting the DEBUG Baby Diaper Bag Backpack to good use. It's very stylish so my husband doesn't mind wearing it. I love the changing station feature, which makes me feel better about changing our baby in public places. It has plenty of room for diapers, wipes, bottles and anything else you might need on the go. I definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a reliable and useful diaper bag.”

5. A Quilted Backpack That Comes With Packing Cubes

If you’re looking for something that’s lightweight and comes with tons of storage, this quilted backpack with packing cubes is just the ticket. One cube has insulation (great for storing snacks or drinks), while the other cube is mesh (great for extra clothes and accessories). They fit perfectly inside the smaller compartment in the front, but can also be removed to allow for extra space. The main compartment opens around the top, which makes it easy to access “without the contents spilling,” according to one reviewer. Plus, it’s made with water-resistant materials that are easy to wipe clean.

One tradeoff is that the shoulder straps aren’t padded, which can be a dealbreaker if you tend to pack heavy. However, they are adjustable, and one reviewer wrote that the “straps were long enough” to fit their 6-foot-tall husband. Bonus features include a changing pad and two additional insulated pockets on the sides. Choose from four different colors, including black (pictured), gray, and two neutral prints.

Dimensions: 15.5 x 9 x 15 inches (length x depth x height)

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Available colors: 3

Promising Amazon review: “I love this diaper bag. My last diaper bag fell apart in only a few months. This bag holds so much stuff, is super lightweight, and is super durable. It also has so many pockets, along with two packing cubes. I love it!”

6. A Transparent Backpack To Breeze Through Security Checks

If you’ve ever traveled to amusement parks or sports stadiums with your little one, you know the struggle of having to walk through security checks. Not only is this transparent diaper backpack cool to look at, but it also makes it easy to breeze through without having to unzip every pouch for security personnel. The best part? It’s budget-friendly and still comes with all the key features and storage space you need. It includes a wipeable changing pad, insulated pockets for two bottles, and wide padded shoulder straps you can easily adjust. There’s even an easy-access pocket for wipes on the side, plus a laptop pocket within the main compartment for parents juggling work and play. When it needs a clean, you can simply wipe it down.

Dimensions: ‎11.5 x 5 x 16 inches (length x depth x height)

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Available colors: 1

Promising Amazon review: “This bag is great for moms and dads!!! We were able to take this into AT&T stadium in Dallas without any issues and [were] able to pack everything we needed!!!! Great buy!”