If you’re keen to do your part for the planet, paying attention to the products that you buy is a great place to start. Shopping for things made from sustainable or recycled materials like these green toys for Earth Day is an easy way to get the whole family in an eco-friendly state of mind in time for April 22.

My two boys have a ton of toys. We have to go through their things with a fine-toothed comb pretty regularly to reduce the amount of junk taking up space in their shared room. It really hit me during our latest clean-out that I should’ve made more of an effort to invest in sustainable toys for them when they were younger. (The amount of tiny plastic odds and ends hiding under their bunkbed was cringe-worthy.) I love the environment, but never really considered until recently how much of an impact I could make if I chose to buy things for my kids that are eco-friendly.

There are just so many incredible products on the market for kids made from recyclables that it’s really not hard to find the exact same kinds of toys your kids love to play with made from environmentally conscious materials. And this list has plenty of them — just in time for Earth Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Disney Baby Toy Set Mickey Mouse Shake & Rattle Set Green Toys $20 see on green toys Babies ages 6 months and up can enjoy shaking these Mickey-themed noise-makers from Green Toys this Earth Day. Made from 100% recycled plastic, this set includes a tambourine and two shakers that are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Even the packaging is made from recycled materials and features printing made from soy ink, so your entire purchase is eco-friendly.

2 A Sustainably Snuggly Stuffie Sammy The Seal Shore Buddies $20 see on shore buddies What’s better than your kiddo cuddling up with an adorable stuffed animal? When that stuffed animal is Sammy the Seal from Shore Buddies. Made from six recycled plastic bottles, this snuggly seal plays an authentic seal sound when pressed, and is the perfect starting point for a conversation with your kids about sustainability for the sake of our animal friends. Shore Buddies will also donate $1 from every purchase to ocean conservation efforts.

3 Eco-Conscious Wooden Puzzle Farm Babies Wooden Puzzle Petit Collage $16 see on our green house How adorable are these wooden farm animal puzzles? This four-puzzle set is made from 80% recycled material, including recycled paper and vegetable ink. Each puzzle piece is sturdy and durable, yet perfectly sized for toddler hands, so the set is ideal for little ones who are a bit rough on their toys.

4 Outdoor Flying Disc EcoSaucer Green Toys $5 $5.50 see on green toys Enjoy playing outdoors with your kiddos with this EcoSaucer by Green Toys. It’s made from 100% recycled plastic grocery bags with no BPA, phthalates, or PVC, and comes packaged completely recycled (not to mention, recyclable) materials with soy ink printing. Toss it back and forth and watch the disc fly sky high.

5 A Play-Doh Alternative Planet Earth Land of Dough $15 see on land of dough If your kid can’t get enough squeezing and sculpting, Land of Dough’s Planet Earth dough is just perfect for Earth Day. This all-natural dough (for ages 3 and up) contains plant-based colors, compostable glitter, and essential oils packaged in eco-friendly materials to make it one of the most sustainable choices around.

6 Interlocking Eco Bricks Eco-Bricks 90-Piece Set Eco-Bricks™ $50 see on crate & barrel For kids who love to build, finding an eco-friendly alternative to the plastic bricks they love to use can be a struggle. Thankfully, this 90-piece set of interlocking bricks from Eco-Bricks is compatible with most popular sets, but is made from wood that’s an environmentally friendly, biodegradable, renewable resource that’s meant to last.

7 Environmentally Friendly Finger Paints Finger Paint Eco-Kids $19 see on eco-kids OK, this isn’t necessarily a toy, but what little kid doesn’t just go nuts for a good set of finger paints? Made from food-safe, non-GMO ingredients including organic fruit and vegetable extracts, this eco-friendly set contains four colors of powdered finger paint. Simply mix the amount you need with plain water and let your little one have at it.

8 Better-For-The-Earth Bath Toys Sprout Ware Floating Boats Green Sprouts $10 see on earth hero Perfect for the bathtub or the beach, this set of four floating boats is made from sustainable, plant-based plastic. The resin used actually contains mostly cornstarch, so it’s safe for your kiddo and for the environment. The boats feature a stackable design for easy storage and side holes for water drainage.

9 Organic Crawl & Play Tunnel The Organic Cotton Play Tunnel Lovevery $50 see on lovevery Your kids can crawl, hide, and play in this eco-friendly play tunnel from Lovevery. Made from kid-safe organic cotton that is sustainably sourced, the tunnel measures just under 48 inches when fully extended. It features an opening on each end that is 18.5 inches in diameter for little ones to crawl through again and again.

10 Biodegradable Baby Doll Baby Brooke EcoBaby $70 see on the tot This heirloom-quality baby doll from EcoBaby is made from 100% natural, biodegradable rubber inclusive of the stuffing with no phthalates, BPA, PVC, or BPS. It’s safe for your little one and for the planet. The doll’s clothing is made from soft cotton, so she’s perfect for snuggling up to during playtime and nap time, too.

11 Recycled Plastic Cooking Set Chef Set Green Toys $15 $17 see on green toys Pretend cookware is one thing that my kids have not quickly outgrown. At nearly 7 and almost 9, my boys still play with theirs regularly. (Not to mention a few food storage containers they “borrowed” from my kitchen.) If I had it to do all over again, I would have bought a kitchen set like this one from Green Toys, made from 100% recycled plastic milk containers and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

12 Free-From-Plastic Firetruck Ecoline Jumbo Firetruck Viking Toys $23 see on target This jumbo firetruck toy from Viking Toys is made from Biothylene, a petroleum-free, plant-based material that’s made from sugarcane. Since it’s made with sustainability in mind, you can feel good about the impact your toy purchase will make. Plus, you can find it at Target, and who doesn’t love that?

13 Toddler Drum Set Band Set Plan Toys $60 see on our green house I know that the last thing most parents want in their house is a drum set, but on the off-chance you give in to your kiddo’s begging, this set from Plan Toys is one eco-friendly option. It’s made in a zero-waste facility from a combination of recycled materials and sustainably harvested rubberwood. Even if your tot’s banging gives you a headache, you’re doing your part for the planet.

14 Sustainably-Made Stacking Toy 2-in-1 Stacker Bioserie $20 see on bioserie With this 2-in-1 stacker toy from Bioserie, your baby can still play with the same types of iconic toys you had as a child, but in a more environmentally friendly way. Made from a proprietary blend of plant-based materials, this toy is free of harmful chemicals typically found in plastics.