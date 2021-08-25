Days spent at the beach or pool are the ideal time for kids to ditch the socks and sneakers for a pair of slip-on flip-flops. While flip-flops may not be ideal for everyday use, their fuss-free nature makes them a must-have for warm-weather activities. The best flip-flops for kids have comfortable soles and durable straps, and they aren’t too heavy for little feet. Whether you’re looking for a brightly colored toddler sandal or a more neutral-hued version for older kids to wear for dressier occasions, you’re sure to find a great pair of flip-flops for your little one on Amazon.

When shopping for flip-flops, first take a look at the sole. The best options for kids are constructed with rubber and/or foam materials (like EVA or Croc’s proprietary Croslite) that are lightweight yet provide cushion. Some flip-flops have additional arch support for extra comfort. Other options include textured footbeds to keep feet from sliding within the shoes or deeper tread to prevent the flip-flops from sliding on slippery ground — either of which can be beneficial when playing in water.

Flip-flop straps can vary as well: Thin plastic straps can be exceptionally easy to clean, but soft, wide straps can elevate the comfort level. Some of the flip-flops below include additional elastic back straps that wrap around the heel to keep the shoes on, which is a great feature for toddlers or kids who could use some more support or are in between sizes.

Finally, think about your child’s style preferences as you’re shopping whether that’s bright, bold patterns and graphics, or sophisticated neutrals. Whatever aesthetic your child is into, these are some of Amazon’s best flip-flops for kids.

1. These Durable Flip-Flops With A Wide Neoprene Strap

With more than 1,100 reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall, these kids’ flip-flops look a lot like Rainbow’s sandals for adults. The double-stitched neoprene straps are nice and wide to keep the flip-flops securely on, according to reviewers, while the look and feel is casual and classic. The soft rubber soles make them cushy for small feet, and one reviewer wrote, “My daughter found them to be comfortable from the first wear (no ‘breaking in’ required).” Choose from 14 different colors, including toddler sizes that feature a back strap for extra stability.

Shoppers have also raved about how long-lasting Rainbow shoes are. One brand-loyal reviewer who described their family as “a Rainbow flops family” wrote that they are “very durable and the most comfortable flops out there.” Another shopper purchased a pair for their son and had “zero issues in terms of rubbing, no blisters & quite comfortable,” adding that they “love the durability of Rainbow footwear.” Another parent claimed that after 10 months of consistent use, their son’s pair of Rainbow Grombows were “still going strong.”

Available sizes: 3-4 Toddler to 13 Little Kid (including versions with and without back straps)

Available styles: 14

Promising Amazon review: “These Rainbow flip flops are the best I have found for my kids so far. We have tried so many different types in the past, but none of them have fit as well (some too wide, some to tight, some just the wrong size completely). These appear to be well made, they are comfortable, they stay on their feet well, and we all love how they look. They are pretty decently priced, especially since they fit well, and they look like they will last until the kids outgrow them. I will definitely be getting these again.”

2. A Lightweight Pair That’s Easy To Clean

Just like Crocs’s classic clogs, these children’s flip-flops are designed with quick-dry, flexible Croslite foam that make them super lightweight and a breeze to rinse off. They feature a comfortable contoured footbed, and they come in fun sporty designs that hold up well with heavy usage. One reviewer wrote, “They’re great for my active son who is tough on shoes. He has a wide foot and these are great because they [fit] more wide than most other shoes.” Another reviewer noted that they have “good grip in the sole.” These flip-flops feature a thin fabric thong that’s attached to the foam straps on top. This makes for a softer feel and “doesn’t hurt in between the big and second toes,” claimed one reviewer.

Available sizes: 1 Little Kid to 6 Big Kid

Available styles: 2

Promising Amazon review: “These flip flops are super durable and easy to clean. Despite hard wear for the past month they still look brand new. Haven't left any blisters like some plastic straps do, and don't look grungy or stained. So pleased with these, will definitely get more when they are outgrown!”

3. These Colorful Flip-Flops With Traction

These flip-flops from Reef score all-around points in comfort, durability, and style. Not only do the EVA soles offer kids great arch support, but the outsole of the shoe also has some tread. One reviewer wrote that they’re great for pool days because “the bottom has some traction and isn't slick like other cheaper flip flops.” Another reviewer added, “They are sturdy, have great arch support for little feet and [are] cute and long lasting.” Plus, they come in a wide range of beachy patterns, as well as some neutral colors.

Some shoppers have noted that they do tend to run on the smaller side, so it’s best to order up if your child is in between sizes. There are also styles in toddler sizes that include a back strap to prevent them from slipping off.

Available sizes: 3-4 Infant to 13 Big Kid (including versions with and without back straps)

Available styles: 25

Promising Amazon review: “I have twin 6 year old boys and they wore these flip flops ALL summer long. they don't even show the slightest sign of wear, so far. i will have them wear them as long as they fit comfortably next summer. good product!!”

4. A Pair Of Kids’ Flip-Flops With Wide Straps

If your child is prone to losing shoes during outdoor outings, try these flip-flops that come with soft, secure straps, including a wide strap that goes around the heel. They’re great for active kids and one reviewer noted that, “They stayed on while doing flips and playing [in] a jungle gym.” The soft rubber soles and leather footbed offer plenty of cushion for little feet. One reviewer attested that their child “generally doesn't like sandals that [go] between your toes, but he loves these and says they're super comfortable!” Many other reviewers claimed the flip-flops fit “true to size” — plus, the manufacturer offers a 100% money-back guarantee, just in case you’re unhappy with your purchase.

Available sizes: 5-6 Toddler to 4-5 Big Kid

Available styles: 10

Promising Amazon review: “Well made. Fits as size described. Great value. Grandson loves the straps on the back. Said his flip flops always fell off, but now they stay put [...] great find!!”

5. These Whimsical Flip-Flops With Unicorns

For the dreamer in your family, snag a pair of these whimsical flip-flops. These charming rubber sandals feature tons of cute, colorful details, such as a unicorn charm on the strap. They also have Havaianas’ signature patterned footbed to keep feet from slipping within the shoe. In terms of durability, one shopper described: “My kids play pretty hard, and these have managed to stay intact for a month or so now.” Compared to some other brands, one reviewer noted they “don’t get as dirty” because “the bottom [rubber] material is not as porous.” Other reviewers have noted that they do tend to run small, so you should consider sizing up.

Available sizes: 9 Toddler to 13 Little Kid

Available styles: 4

Promising Amazon review: “These flip flops look and fit great. I highly recommend these adorable flip flops for around the house and pool. The colors and theme are a plus. My granddaughter thinks the comfort is ideal. It was a good purchase.”

6. A Pair Of Flip-Flops With Braided Straps

If you have an older child who loves sandals, this pair of Roxy flip-flops are the dressy essential they can turn to for fun days and special occasions. They are made with soft EVA soles and feature a braided plastic strap in several stylish colors that adds an elegant flare. One reviewer who got them for their young child to wear to a wedding stated that “they were perfect!” Reviewers have described them as “comfortable” and “lightweight” in addition to being “delicate and cute.”

Roxy also makes similar braided flip-flops in toddler sizes with a back strap for extra security.

Available sizes: 1 Little Kid to 5 Big Kid

Available styles: 7

Promising Amazon review: “My daughter loves these to ‘dress’ up her cute sun dresses while on vacation in Florida. Very cute and comfy.”

7. These Flip-Flops With Extra-Textured Footbeds

These rubber-soled flip-flops for older kids come with a soft molded footbed that is made with Volcom’s proprietary Recliner Comfort Foam and features a unique quilt-like texture. One reviewer wrote that their son felt as if his feet were “getting a massage,” while another wrote that their kid “LOVES the texture inside.” The lining on the straps is a soft Lycra material that provides extra padding, while the back strap helps keep the sandals secure on your child’s feet. Reviewers have noted that they do tend to run small, so you’ll likely need to size up if your child’s feet are in between sizes. You can also opt for the same Recliner sandals without the back strap in larger sizes.

Available sizes: 8 Little Kid to 13 Little Kid

Available styles: 6

Promising Amazon review: “My 4 year old loves these!! Great to put on something quick to run out of the house or for the beach. I bought him some other sandals recently and he refused to wear them because somehow they hurt his feet, but he loves wearing these.”