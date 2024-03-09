We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
My children love books, and while I’ll always choose an actual book in my hand over any digital copy, I can’t resist having a bunch of books ready to go on my family’s Kindles. It’s the perfect way to read in the car, on a plane, or even in bed if you know your child will pile up 15 books and have no room to sleep. And luckily, there are plenty of free children’s books on Kindle, from classics to more recent favorites.
Seriously, even the littlest readers can appreciate a Kindle version of a book. The illustrations are just as gorgeous, and tiny hands can learn to swipe through the pages faster than you think. You can also change up the font size for beginning readers, and my oldest loves being able to look up the definition of words in her Kindle books and digitally saving her spot.
Basically — children’s books on Kindle are great. And this list of free books is such a perfect resource. Now the word “free” for Kindle books does mean you need to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, but it’s absolutely worth it. Even with the Kindle Unlimited subscription, you have to pay for some books, but this list has some of the best free children’s book Kindle options for your little readers.
Whether you load up on free Kindle books for your kids for an epic road trip or so they aren’t sleeping with 20 books in their bed, this list is a great start to building out their library.