My children love books, and while I’ll always choose an actual book in my hand over any digital copy, I can’t resist having a bunch of books ready to go on my family’s Kindles. It’s the perfect way to read in the car, on a plane, or even in bed if you know your child will pile up 15 books and have no room to sleep. And luckily, there are plenty of free children’s books on Kindle, from classics to more recent favorites.

Seriously, even the littlest readers can appreciate a Kindle version of a book. The illustrations are just as gorgeous, and tiny hands can learn to swipe through the pages faster than you think. You can also change up the font size for beginning readers, and my oldest loves being able to look up the definition of words in her Kindle books and digitally saving her spot.

Basically — children’s books on Kindle are great. And this list of free books is such a perfect resource. Now the word “free” for Kindle books does mean you need to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, but it’s absolutely worth it. Even with the Kindle Unlimited subscription, you have to pay for some books, but this list has some of the best free children’s book Kindle options for your little readers.

1 Little Women 'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott Amazon $0 see on amazon A classic if there ever was one, Little Women is a must to add to your child’s Kindle. It’s available for free under the Kindle Unlimited subscription, and is one of those sweet books you just really want to share with your kids. Ages 8 to 12

2 Caps for Sale 'Caps for Sale: A Tale of a Peddler, Some Monkeys, and Their Monkey Business' written & illustrated by Esphyr Slobodkina Amazon $0 see on amazon Caps for Sale was one of my favorite books as a child, and it’s such a classic to put on your kid’s Kindle. The illustrations are still just as gorgeous s ever, and it’s a great easy read for little ones to gain confidence in reading. Ages 2 to 5

3 Goodnight Moon 'Goodnight Moon' written by Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Clement Hurd Amazon $0 see on amazon Nothing beats a classic bedtime story, and Goodnight Moon is one of the best. This is a great freebie to add to your child’s Kindle for when Goodnight Moon is missing or if you’re on vacation or in the car and need a comforting read. Ages 0 to 3

4 Percy Jackson’s Greek Gods 'Percy Jackson's Greek Gods' written by Rick Riordan, illustrated by John Rocco Amazon $0 see on amazon Whether your child is already a Percy Jackson fan or just discovering the author, this book is the first in the series Percy Jackson’s Greek Myths. Mythology is such a fun subject to discover, and this one also includes lots of gorgeous illustrations to go along with the adventurous stories. Ages 9 to 12

5 The Call of the Wild 'The Call of the Wild' by Jack London Amazon $0 see on amazon An absolute classic adventure, The Call of the Wild is a must to add to your kid’s Kindle. It can open up some great discussions about survival, instinct, and endurance. Ages 9 to 13

6 The Giving Tree 'The Giving Tree' written & illustrated by Shel Silverstein Amazon $0 see on amazon Maybe The Giving Tree will be less heartbreaking if you read it with your kids via Kindle? I doubt it, but the story and illustrations are still just as wonderful to read through your child’s tablet or app. Ages 2 and up

7 Where the Sidewalk Ends 'Where the Sidewalk Ends' written & illustrated by Shel Silverstein Amazon $0 see on amazon Another Shel Silverstein classic, Where the Sidewalk Ends is such a perfect Kindle book. The poems are seared in my own childhood memory, and I love the idea of a kid being able to have them in their pocket, ready to go on their tablet at a moment’s notice. Ages 4 and up

8 The Secret Garden 'The Secret Garden,' adapted by Mariah Marsden, illustrated by Hanna Luechtefeld Amazon $0 see on amazon Like so many on this list, there are several different editions of this classic, but in the free Kindle library, you can grab The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel. The illustrations are just darling, and it really brings the entire world of Mary, Martha, and Colin to live. Ages 8 to 12

9 The Wind in the Willows 'The Wind in the Willows' (Annotated) by Kenneth Grahame Amazon $0 see on amazon Toad and Badger are some of the most well-known literary characters, so grab The Wind in the Willows for your child’s digital library, too. The drawings are so sweet, and this is such a nice, gentle read, even on a screen. Ages 5 to 11

10 The Runaway Bunny 'The Runaway Bunny' written by Margaret Wise Brown, illustrated by Clement Hurd Amazon $0 see on amazon Another Margaret Wise Brown/Clement Hurd classic is The Runaway Bunny. This is a really fun one to put on Kindle for even the littlest readers, and it’s perfect for reading far beyond Easter and springtime. Ages 1 to 4

11 The Bad Seed 'The Bad Seed' written by Jory John, illustrated by Pete Oswald Amazon $0 see on amazon If your kids haven’t jumped into the Food Group series, get them started with the first installment — The Bad Seed. It is laugh-out-loud funny and the illustrations work so well on a Kindle or the app on your child’s tablet. Ages 3 to 7

Whether you load up on free Kindle books for your kids for an epic road trip or so they aren’t sleeping with 20 books in their bed, this list is a great start to building out their library.