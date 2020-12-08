As fun as holiday gift shopping is, it can also be really tricky to find gifts for kids that are both entertaining and age-appropriate. This is especially true when you're looking for the best gifts for 5-year-olds because they're showing more interest in 'big kid' toys, but they aren't actually big kids quite yet. Thankfully, there are plenty of options to fill in that in-between zone.

At 5 years old, a child is on their way to kindergarten (or, maybe even there already), and chances are high that they're not shy about reminding you that they're "not a baby" anymore. While that may be true, they're also not old enough for many products and activities designed for older elementary school-aged kids. Plus, if a younger sibling who still likes to put choking hazards into their mouth is in the picture, you have to take that into account when picking out gifts. It's a surprisingly fine line to walk.

To help you navigate that line, here are some of the best gifts for 5-year-olds that will hold their interest longer than a few minutes. From toys to crafts to games to accessories, there's definitely something your not-a-baby-but-not-quite-a-big-kid child will love from this list.

1 Stand Up Mic B. Toys Microphone, Stand & Light-Up Base Target $32.99 See on Target Kids can sing their hearts out with this rock n' roll microphone that has Bluetooth technology, five pre-recorded songs, and a voice changer. The mic beatboxes and comes with a stand that lights up, and batteries are included.

2 Garden Growing Kit Garden Growing Kit The Black Toy Store $29.99 See on The Black Toy Store With this kit, kids get four planters, liners, and saucers, eight soil pellets, an assortment of seed packets (cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and basil), and plant labels. It also comes with a strip of paint and a paintbrush so little ones can decorate the planters. All you need to supply is some water.

3 Walkie Talkies Walkie Talkies for Kids Amazon Available in five colors $23.99 See on Amazon What kid doesn't love walkie talkies? This set can transmit messages up to three miles in an open area and up to one mile in a residential area. They also have 22 different channels, making it difficult for someone else to pick up on their frequency, and they're available in five fun color options.

4 Dance Mat FAO Schwarz Dance Mixer Playmat Nordstrom $54.99 See on Nordstrom Get them moving with this light-up dance mat that has built-in dance tracks, or can connect to another device through an auxiliary jack. Kids can dance in either guided or freestyle mode and control how loud they want the music with the volume knob.

5 'The Day The Crayons Quit' The Day the Crayons Quit (Hardcover) Walmart $9.19 See on Walmart This is not a baby book by any means — this one is great for older kids (and parents will love it, too). It's a story about a box of crayons who've left their box and gone on strike because they each have their own grievances over how they are (or aren't) used. Grey is tired of only coloring elephants, red feels overused, pink wants to remind you it's not just a girl color, and orange and yellow are dueling over which of them is the real color of the sun.

6 Art Set Crayola 115pc Imagination Art Set with Case Target $15.99 $19.99 See on Target Budding artists will have everything they need to create works of art with this kit. It comes with 115 pieces including 15 short colored pencils, 56 crayons, 14 big markers, 14 small markers, paper, rubbing plates, and more. Everything is tucked into a cute little carrying case to help kids keep track of everything.

7 Paper Dolls Paper Doll Kido $37 See on Kido Kids can use their imagination and easily change their dolls' clothes as much as they want with one of these gorgeous paper dolls. Each style was designed by artist Adrienne Brown David whose graphic pieces are inspired by the experiences of her own children. Each booklet comes with 6 different outfits that can be mixed and matched together.

8 Fun Headphones ISCREAM Unicorn Headphones Nordstrom $25 See on Nordstrom If you're tired of hearing all the noise that comes from their tablet or laptop, some good kid-size headphones may be a good gift this holiday season. Have some fun with this purchase by getting a more playful set like these unicorn headphones that come with a 48" auxiliary cord and are equipped with volume control and a microphone speaker.

9 Marble Run Set Gifts2U Marble Run Toy Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon With this set, you get 130 pieces (marbles included) that kids can put together to create all kinds of twisty tracks for their marbles to race down. The pieces come in a variety of colors and are made from high quality, durable plastic. One note, if there is a little sibling in the house, consider how they will handle the small marbles in this set before purchasing it.

10 Find It Fast! Card Game Find It Fast Busy People Card Games Amazon $5.99 See on Amazon This card game is a lot of fun for kids and grownups alike (I can say this with confidence because my daughter has it and I thoroughly enjoy playing it with her). You get a stack of cards, each of which has a variety of characters on it, you draw two at a time and whoever can find the two matching characters wins that round. It's a quick, fun, and challenging game that everyone can enjoy.

11 Barbie House Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset Walmart $104.90 See on Walmart What Barbie-loving kid would say no to her Malibu home? Not only do they get the house, but they also get more than 25 accessories along with it like a sofa, dining set, bed, and more. Barbie is going to be living large in this beach house.

12 Hatchimals Eggs Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12pk Secret Snacks Egg Carton Target $13.99 $19.99 See on Target This Hatchimals set comes with 10 eggs that have surprise characters in them and two out-of-egg "Secret Snacks" characters. For a kid who loves to unbox surprise toys, it doesn't get much better than this gift.

13 Paint Crafts Melissa & Doug Dinosaur Figurines Amazon $6.99 See on Amazon By 5 years old, kids can usually paint at the table without needing adult supervision to make sure they don't decide to paint all over the walls and furniture. So, get them some paint sets and figurines to make their own. This set by Melissa and Doug kit comes with two white dinosaurs, four paint colors, and a paintbrush.

14 Batman Batcave Imaginext DC Super Friends Wayne Manor Batcave Walmart $39.82 $49.99 See on Walmart Fans of Batman can actually play in the Batcave with this set that also includes a Batman figurine, a motorcycle, sword, throne, and four disks that can be shot off the cave's tower. The toy lights up (including the Bat-Signal), has a secret 'waterfall' entrance, and even has a little jail inside for villains.

15 Candy Bow Headband Candy Bow Band Neon Kisses One size $14.99 See on Neon Kisses Kids with a love of bows, candy, and accessories will get a kick out of this headband. It's one-size-fits-all and features a see-through oversized bow that's filled with colorful beads and poms that are meant to look like candy in a wrapper.

16 'I Can Read' Book Set Pete the Cat's Super Cool Reading Collection Target $10.99 See on Target If they've started to work on their reading, the I Can Read! storybooks are designed to help them along in the process. Even if they aren't actively working on reading quite yet, adults can read these books to them and point out the simple words to get them started on the process. You can find these books with a variety of kid-favorite characters and they are available as single books or in box sets like this Pete the Cat set.

17 The Floor Is Lava Game The Floor Is Lava Game Target $16.99 See on Amazon Surely you remember pretending the floor was lava when you were a kid. Today, kids can turn the game of pretend into a full-blown competition. This game comes with tiles to spread on the floor, a spinner, and playing cards. Players have to hop from tile to tile and do little physical activities (like bend over and touch their toes) while also making sure they never touch the lava.

18 LEGO Set LEGO Marvel Spider-Man The Menace of Mysterio Superhero Playset Target $18.99 See on Target If your LEGO lover is ready to move on from DUPLO blocks, there are tons of great sets that use standard LEGO bricks but are easier builds, like this Spider-Man kit. It comes with 163 pieces including Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, and Mysterio figurines. These smaller blocks will present them with some new challenges and give them plenty of time to also come up with brand new creations.

19 Coding Robot Learning Resources Botley The Coding Robot 2.0 Activity Set Amazon $72.24 See on Amazon Kids who are already showing an interest in coding can learn the basics with this little robot. You have the option of getting just the robot and controller or the 78-piece robot and activity set which includes equipment for even more interactions with the robot and courses and mazes for it to zoom through.

20 A Challenging Puzzle Vroom Vroom Puzzle - 50 Pieces Sugarcup Trading $18 See on Sugarcup Trading You can't go wrong with puzzles, but at this age, it's important to find some that aren't too easy or too hard for 5 year olds (another tough line to walk). If they've been showing a growing interest in puzzles, then you can probably gauge the right number of pieces for them. As for the puzzle design, look for some that will speak to their interests like this one with cars and bikes.

At the age of 5, a kid may not be a baby, but they're still at an age when opening a gift, regardless of what it is, is a joy in and of itself. So, don't worry too much about finding a gift that's just right, because they're probably going to be happy no matter what. Unless you get them a toy for babies, of course.