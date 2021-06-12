Whether it’s all through the house or in separate rooms, having too much humidity in your home can lead to a buildup of mold and other allergens, give it a musty smell, and make it feel generally stuffy inside. The best dehumidifiers are able to remedy this completely, and there are several to choose from whether you need to dry out a single room or your entire basement level. Plus, with the right dehumidifier, you won’t have to worry about your freshly styled hair immediately getting frizzy or coming undone.

Best Dehumidifiers For Small Spaces

Arguably one of the hardest spaces in a home to find a good dehumidifier for are small rooms. Too powerful of one can make the air in a room feel overly dry, which presents problems of its own. For small, tight spaces, figure out the square footage (multiply the room’s length by its width in feet) and look for a dehumidifier that doesn’t have enough power to reach too far beyond that.

Two great options for small rooms are the VAVSEA Small Electric dehumidifier and the Pure Guardian .33 Gallon Dehumidifier, which both work perfectly for spaces under 200 sqft. The VAVSEA dehumidifier has a 17 oz capacity tank, is super quiet, and has an auto shut-off feature when the tank gets too high. The Pure Guardian dehumidifier is also quiet with an auto shut-off feature and is pretreated to prevent the buildup of mold and mildew.

Best Humidifiers For Basements

On the other end of the spectrum are large spaces, such as basements. Basement size can vary dramatically in different homes, but, generally speaking, you can assume yours is larger than the average master bedroom, which the National Association of Home Builders says is around 312 square feet. With that in mind, you’ll want to look for a dehumidifier that works for a minimum of 500 square feet, but likely more.

The CASAINC 3,000 Sq Ft Dehumidifier and the hOmeLabs 4,500 Sq Ft Energy Star Dehumidifier are both excellent options if you’re trying to dry out a space as large as a basement. With the CASAINC model, you can expect it to collect up to 30 pints of water per day in its two-liter water tank. It also has a user-friendly control and a digital screen that will let you know the current humidity level. The hOmeLabs dehumidifier is a good choice for any basement, but especially large ones since it works for up to 4,500 sqft. It has a 1.6-gallon water tank and can remove up to 50 pints of water per day. It also has an auto-shut-off feature for when the tank gets too full and will run for up to 24 hours.

Best Humidifiers For Bedrooms & Nurseries

Dehumidifiers are beneficial in any bedroom, but especially so for nurseries. Babies tend to be extra sensitive to allergens, and dehumidifiers can help manage them as well as dust mites and mold in a room. Not to mention, if the nursery is overly humid, it makes for an uncomfortable sleeping environment which means you’ll have even more trouble getting your little one to sleep through the night.

The Haier 20 Pint Dehumidifier is a good option for a larger bedroom; it can remove up to 20 pints of water in a 24 hour period, has three fan speeds plus a smart dry option, and has user-friendly controls. Similarly, the BLACK + DECKER 20-Pint Portable Dehumidifier can collect up to 20 pints of water in a day and works in rooms up to 1,250 sqft large. What sets this one apart, though, is that it has wheels so that you can easily move it from room to room without having to do any heavy lifting.

Dehumidifiers are a great addition to any home that could use a little help managing moisture levels. You can’t go wrong with purchasing one. Just remember to measure out your space before shopping to ensure you’re getting the best dehumidifier for your specific needs.