While many children love the rain (who doesn’t love splashing in puddles?), it’s important to keep them dry when wet weather comes around. The best kids’ raincoats are water-resistant or fully waterproof and have a secure zipper closure and a hood to keep moisture out. They come in a wide variety of cute options, and some even include a soft lining that adds an extra layer of warmth.

First, materials: If your child will only be outside for short periods, water-resistant materials like nylon and polyester can be woven tightly enough to keep them dry, but if your kid will be outside for extended periods (going on a hike, for example), you’ll want a jacket that is specifically labeled as waterproof rather than simply water-resistant. Waterproof jackets are specially treated to create a barrier against moisture for the most rain protection. Also, those who live in particularly cold climates might want to consider options with a fleece lining for extra warmth on chilly days, or a puffer that’ll transition easily from rain to snowy winter weather.

Naturally, a kid won’t be as interested in the coat’s functionality as much as its overall appearance, so keep in mind that when it comes to style, yours isn’t the only opinion that matters (after all, you don’t want to struggle to convince your little one to put it on). Finding a jacket in their favorite color — or in a fun pattern like unicorns, dinosaurs, or polka dots — will make them want to wear it much more often. (Some styles of raincoats even let your kid dress up as their favorite animal, such as a bunny or a duck.)

Below, I’ve rounded up the best kids’ raincoats available on Amazon. From simple slickers with whimsical patterns to heavy-duty coats that can stand up to cold weather, each boasts rave reviews and comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, so you can find one your kid will love wearing.

1 A Waterproof Jacket Lined In Cozy Fleece Columbia Rain-Zilla Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in solids and classic color-block designs, this Columbia kids rain jacket is a fantastic pick that’s earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after 1,300 reviews. The nylon shell features waterproof Hydroplus technology for full protection in downpours, and the fleece lining on the upper half of the jacket adds warmth in chillier temperatures. (Note that the sleeves and lower half are unlined.) A wide hood, zippered front and side pockets, and elasticized cuffs all work to keep your child dry. This lightweight jacket comes in colors like navy blue, black, salmon pink, and lilac, and the reflective detailing upgrades visibility. According to a reviewer: “Love Columbia's quality and style. My toddler loves this jacket since it's not bulky or too hot. Bright beautiful colors and nice soft fleece inside. Would buy again.” Available sizes: 2T – 4T, XX-Small — X-Large

2 This Lightweight Waterproof Jacket Without A Lining Columbia Glennaker Rain Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re concerned about moisture — but not cold temperatures — you can ditch the interior lining and opt for this well-reviewed unlined jacket from Columbia. The fully waterproof nylon shell provides a lightweight layer of protection without the bulkiness of interior fleece. It has a wide hood, elasticized cuffs, and a zipper closure, along with two zippered front pockets for small possessions. Reflective detailing on the outside of the jacket adds extra visibility in low light. According to a reviewer: “Waterproof and work well when it’s cool (just add a layer underneath) or warm outside. My kids do not like to wear the bulky super thick cheap rain coats and love these a lot. Would definitely recommend them.” Available sizes: 2T — 4T, XX-Small — X-Large

3 A Classic Slicker With A Longer Length SOLOCOTE Lined Rubber Raincoat Amazon $42 See On Amazon A classic pick, this rain slicker is fully waterproof and does an excellent job of keeping water out. The polyester shell is treated with a waterproof coating, and the cotton-polyester lining offers a nice balance of coziness and breathability. The hood is large enough to fully cover your child’s head, while the longer length falls to the mid-thigh. Spacious front pockets with snap closures provide the perfect spot to hold small items, and there’s a front zipper closure with snaps for reinforcement. There are eight different solid shades to pick from — like khaki, yellow, and light blue — each with a different patterned lining that adds a touch of style. Sizing is broken down by age rather than traditional numeric measurements, making it easy to find the right fit for your kid. According to a reviewer: “Excellent raincoat, love the flower fabric on the inside and the hood is nice and big, it actually covers my daughters entire head and hangs out over her face. It's also nice and long so if she wants to sit down on a wet surface it protects her pants from getting wet. Def recommend this product.” Available sizes: 5/6 years — 13/14 Years

4 A Rain Jacket That Comes In Whimsical Prints Carter’s Rainslicker Rain Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon From classic polka dots to rainbows and unicorns, this line of whimsical raincoats for kids from Carter’s will appeal to your child’s love of all things delightful and sweet — there’s even a pineapple option with a “stem” on the top of the hood. Made from water-resistant polyester, this lightweight raincoat has a front zipper closure, two side pockets with snap closures, and a wide hood. It’s unlined and best for short stints in the rain since it’s not fully waterproof (but reviewers were still pleased with its performance). There are size options ranging from 12 months to 6X, making it a good choice for younger kids. According to a reviewer: “My daughter is petite and the 4T fits well with some room to grow. It isn’t a “runs large” jacket nor a “runs small” jacket. The fit is great! The colors are bold. Her face lit up when she saw it.” Available sizes: 12 months — 6X

5 This Puffer Jacket That’s Extra Warm Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Jacket Amazon $43 See On Amazon For extra warmth, this 100% polyester puffer jacket is a great option that’s lined in soft fleece to create even more insulation. With a hood, zipper closure, zippered pockets, and thumbholes on the sleeves, this jacket is great transitional pick that can easily stand up to snow as well as light rain (it’s water-resistant — not waterproof). If you are looking for a coat that will also work in the winter, this is your pick. According to a reviewer: “Nice and warm. The snap flap over the zipper does a good job keeping wind and moisture out. The cuffs with thumbholes are great. A classic simple style with a cut that works for boys or girls. [...] Good in light rain or snow (I'm not positive it will stay dry in a downpour but it has been fine in Misty/foggy weather and in the icy frosty mornings).” Available sizes: 2T — 4T, X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Raincoat In Adorable Animal Styles YOUNGER TREE Cartoon Raincoat Amazon $24 See On Amazon For little ones ages 5 and below, this kids’ raincoat is an adorable way to stay dry in the rain. Made from a cotton-polyester fabric, the water-resistant jacket comes in fun animal designs, all of which have a chic striped lining. Dress your kid up as a duck, dinosaur, shark, or firefighter, all the while keeping them dry. This garment features a hood, a zipper closure, and snap-closure pockets on either side, and the full length design completely covers your child’s behind, so they won’t get wet when they sit down. According to a reviewer: “This is such a cute raincoat and it works! My boy worn it last week to go played in the rain. It kept him dry the whole time. The bright yellow color added that cheerful moment in the gloom & doomed rainy day. I ordered a size larger than usual so it runs longer than the usual to cover lower to his knees.” Available sizes: 12 Months, 24 Months, 3T — 5T

7 A Heavy-Duty Rain Jacket With A Detachable Hood MGEOY Rain Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 2,400 reviews, this rain jacket for kids is made with a waterproof polyester shell and thick fleece lining to keep your child dry and warm. This is the only option on the list that has a detachable hood, allowing this piece to double as a regular outdoor jacket when the skies clear. The zip closure is reinforced by Velcro, and the reflective lining helps increase visibility in low light, while the zippered side and chest pockets allow your kid to keep essentials close by. Plus, elasticized cuffs work to further keep out moisture. The sizing is measured by age, making it easy to find the right option. Not to mention, there’s a wide array of colors and patterns to choose from, including cool camouflage, vibrant florals, and dinosaurs. According to a reviewer: “This jacket is worth every penny! We live in WA where it rains a lot and I did not want him to be bogged down by a sweater and a thin rain jacket. This jacket is warm and soft on the inside. The outside is COMPLETELY water proof not “resistant” like other coats. I also really love how the jacket is a little longer in the back in case he sits down or falls it protects the back of his pants a bit.” Available sizes: 4/5 — 10/12

8 A Cotton-Lined Jacket That’s Lightweight & Breathable Hiheart Cotton-Lined Rain Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 3,000 reviews, this cotton-lined kids rain jacket is a lightweight, fan-favorite choice. Unlike thick fleece, the striped cotton lining offers breathability, making this a good choice for rain even in warmer months. Along with a durable zipper and Velcro double closure, this jacket has elasticized cuffs, deep pockets with Velcro on the front, and a hood for head coverage. It comes in almost every color of the rainbow, so you can even pick out your child’s favorite hue. According to a reviewer: “This jacket is the perfect solution for cool and/or rainy days. It’s lined so doesn’t get hot like a rain jacket but does provide just enough warmth on chilly days. I’ve bought this in all sizes and colors for my grandchildren and they love the roomy fit, hood, and pockets. These jackets LAST forever and show no sign of wear. LOVE THEM!!!” Available sizes: 3T — 12 Years

9 A Light Raincoat With Color-Changing Dinosaurs Carter’s Rainslicker Raincoat $30 See On Amazon Like the other jacket from Carter’s on this list, this kids’ raincoat is made from durable, water-resistant polyester, but what makes it unique is its totally “dino-mite” print. The white dinosaurs on the jacket’s exterior actually change color when they get wet. As for the practical stuff, this jacket has a zipper closure, hood, two deep patch pockets with Velcro closures, and elasticized cuffs. High-contrast lining adds an extra element of visibility, and the jersey lining is soft. You can also choose from 14 other fun styles, like a planet print, or an option that makes your little one look like a tiger. One thing to note: Only a couple of the options change color in the rain, so double-check you’re getting the selection you want before adding to your cart. According to a reviewer: “This rain jacket is amazing!!!! It’s so cute and adorable. The dinosaurs change colors in the rain and it’s so cool for my son. It’s a great quality and I am so happy I purchased it. If your child loves dinosaurs this is a must!” Available sizes: 2T — 7

10 The One-Piece Animal Rainsuit For Playing Outside SSAWcasa One-Piece Rainsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Kids’ rain gear doesn’t have to be boring — and this option lets your child transform into their favorite animal while keeping them dry. Made from Lycra and nylon, this one-piece waterproof suit is perfect for outdoor play, and it features a zippered front closure reinforced with snaps, and elasticized cuffs at both the ankles and wrists. A transparent visor extends down over your child’s face, shielding them from wind and rain while giving them full visibility. Plus, your kid will be thrilled to dress up as a dinosaur, giraffe, koala, or frog. If your little one loves to play outside in the rain, this suit will give you peace of mind knowing that they’ll stay completely dry. According to a reviewer: “We live in a small home in an area with rainy winters. My son is three and HIGH energy. I was going nuts with him bouncing off the walls and destroying everything. Found this suit, ordered it immediately. It's so flippin' adorable! And it really works: I sent him out in the rain and he had a blast. He's not kind to his gear, and this suit is holding up like a champ. Very impressed.” Available sizes: Small — Large

