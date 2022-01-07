It’s been a long two years for parents. From “15 days to slow the spread” to school closures, social distancing, sanitizing, mask-wearing, vaccines, and more nasal swabs than anyone ever dreamed possible, the pandemic is still with us all. Whether they need it for school, day care, or a last-minute grocery store trip, finding the best KN95 masks for kids — you know, the ones they’ll hate wearing at least a little less — can be a chore. So, we’ve combed reviews to find which ones have the best fit and the least complaints from kids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that everyone aged 2 and older should wear a mask indoors if unvaccinated. Since covid vaccines are still not approved for children under age 5, this means that kids in the 2 to 4 age range should be wearing a mask anytime they’re in public indoor spaces. Many experts now recommend wearing respirator masks like KN95, KN94, and N95, with multi-layered filtration systems, as opposed to a simple cloth face mask. As aerosol scientist Aaron Collins recently told Romper, “They are very comfortable. And they give you excellent protection to yourself and to others. So it's a win, win, win.”

While many parents are still (not-so-patiently) waiting for vaccine approval for kids under 5 and new variants rage on, protecting kids from covid is a top priority. Take a look at these KN95 masks for kids to find the best choice to protect your little one.

Colorful KN95 Masks For Kids Kids Mask With KN95 Protection - 20 Pack in Popsicle Vida $60 see on vida Made in the United States and manufactured in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered facility, the Vida kids masks offer KN95 protection with a 5-layer filtration system. The company’s product description notes that the masks offer “95-99%+ efficiency.” A metal nose-piece ensures a snug fit, while soft ear bands allow your child to comfortably wear these masks for long periods of time. You can purchase this particular style in a variety of colors including lilac, blue, pink, red, white, and black, so your kids may be more open to wearing these masks if you buy them in their favorite color. Multipacks with various colors included are also available. These masks come with a return label included so that you can send them back to be recycled after use.

A KN95 Mask With 97% Filtration KN95-SM Respirator Mask - 10 Pack Powecom $12.50 see on bonafide masks With a 97% filtration rate, Powecom KN95-SM respirator masks are some of the best KN95 masks for kids available. Each mask is made from a blend of non-woven polypropylene, melt-blown fabric, and ES hot air cotton with latex free ear loops and an adjustable metal nose piece. Though they’re approximately 15% smaller than the standard Powecom KN95, parents should measure their child to ensure that these masks, labeled “small,” will fit securely without being too loose. Though these specific masks can be purchased from many online retailers, in a review of N95 masks for kids, USA Today calls Bona Fide Masks a “reputable supplier” of the Powecom respirator masks. Your masks will ship from a warehouse in Mount Vernon, NY within three to five days of your order being placed.

A Kids KN95 Mask With Fun Patterns Kids KN95 Masks - 10 Pack Green Supply $17.95 see on green supply If your kids are more likely to wear a mask that comes in fun colors and patterns, the kids KN95 masks from Green Supply are a great option. Choose from masks with tie-dye or camouflage patterns, stars, smiley faces, dinosaurs, and unicorns, as well as multiple solid colors like pink, green, and blue. (Colors are subject to availability.) Not only are these masks colorful, but they’re well-made, too. Each mask is made with five layers of protection with 95% filtration, an adjustable nose bridge, and elastic ear loops. Choose from three different fits for kids — updated, traditional, and mini — each with a slightly varied shape that will form to your child’s face shape.

A Popular KN95 Mask For Kids Santorini - 5 Kids Navy KN95 Masks Evolve Together $14.95 see on evolve together This popular kids KN95 mask by Evolve Together is one of the most reviewed masks for children across the internet. They’re sized to fit kids ages 3 to 8 and come in multiple colors including navy, pink, black, white, and khaki. From Parents to USA Today to New York Magazine, it’s one of the top recommendations when it comes to best face masks for kids, which might explain why, as of this writing, the mask is currently out of stock. You can click the button that reads “notify me” on the product page to get an email when these particular KN95 masks are back in stock.

A Large Box Of KN95 Kids Masks KN95 Face Masks for Kids 50 Pac WWDOLL $98.07 see on amazon With adjustable ear loops, five layers of protection, and up to 95% filter efficiency, these disposable KN95 masks for kids by WWDOLL are a top choice for parents. At nearly $100 for a box of 50 masks, these are pricey, but it’s one of the best-selling KN95 mask packs for kids on Amazon with hundreds of 5-star reviews. One Amazon reviewer commented about how well this brand fit their 4-year-old and 8-year-old children, writing, “They are snug to the face without cutting into or pressing hard on their skin.” Other reviewers also note that their kids are able to easily put on and take off this type of mask on their own.

KN95 Masks For Kids Made In The USA Kids KN95 Mask - 5 Pack Armburst USA $14.95 see on armburst Made by Armburst USA, these kids KN95 masks are made stateside with 100% American-made materials in an FDA-registered facility. The cone-shaped design with an adjustable aluminum nose piece provides a snug, custom fit and seal to help keep kids protected, as well as soft, stretchable cloth ear loops for comfort. They’re available to order in boxes of five or 20 masks, and while they’re typically available in pink, blue, gray, and white, currently only the white color is in stock due to high demand. Reviewers on Armburst’s website love the fit of these masks for kids of all ages, but several people also commented that they can be used successfully on smaller adults who find adult-sized masks too loose.

A Celeb-Favorite KN95 Brand Kids Black KN95 Face Mask - 10 Pack Maskc $36 see on maskc Made in an FDA-registered facility, the Masck brand KN95 kids masks are a popular choice for children. A 10-pack of the form-fitting style is $36 and they come in different colors including black, magenta, rose quartz, navy, and a blue camouflage pattern. The masks feature an ergonomic fit with comfortable ear loops, an adjustable nose bridge, and five-ply construction that offers a filtration rate above 95%. The adult version of the Maskc KN95 is a favorite worn by celebrities like Rhianna and Hilary Duff, according to People, so it makes sense that the kids version would be a hot-ticket item right now. As of this writing, all colors of kids KN95 masks from Maskc are sold out, but you can click the button that reads “notify me when available” on the product page to get an update when they’re back in stock.

A 20-Pack Of Kids KN95 Masks Kids KN95 - 20 Pack Brave New Look $49 $100 see on brave new look You can snag a pack of 20 kids KN95 masks from Brave New Look for just under $50 right now. Though these masks are typically twice as expensive, the site has them on sale currently and the more you order, the more you can save. Each mask is made with five-layer filtration with a 95%+ efficiency rate and is best suited for kids between the ages of 3 and 10. Select colors won’t be available to ship for several weeks due to high demand, so be sure to take note of the shipping date when making your color selection. At the time of this writing, sky blue, calico sky, calico gray, and calico pink are all available to ship the next business day.