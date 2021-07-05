Fun

These Are The Funniest Knock-Knock Jokes Kids Will Actually Get

Get ready to groan (and laugh) with these jokes that'll tickle your family's funny bone.

by Jennifer Parris

You can’t get more groanworthy than knock knock jokes. But even when they’re somewhat silly, they’re still a great way to get some giggles in with your kids. So if you want to perk up your preschooler, or finally get your tween to get their face out of their phone, you might want to knock them out with any of these knock knock jokes.

With their signature style of “Knock knock, who’s there?”, the options are endless on how the gag can go. And that’s what ultimately makes them so appealing, according to Rob Elliott, the creator of the Laugh-Out-Loud series of joke books and author of Knock Knock Jokes for Kids. “Knock-knock jokes can be fun for kids of all ages,” says Elliott. “Even a preschooler can have fun with the silliness of play-on-word jokes as their use of language is developing.” And because they’re interactive (instead of waiting for a punch line), it opens up the opportunity to create memorable moments with your child. Adds Elliott: “This is a great way to build a young person's confidence as a person and as a reader without even knowing they're learning.”

So prepare for the puns and cue up the corniness, and enjoy these knock knock jokes that are sure to knock your kid’s socks off.

1

A Veggie Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Lettuce.

Lettuce who?

Lettuce in, it’s cold out here!

2

A Mootastic Knock Knock Joke

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

Cow.

Cow who?

No, the cow says mooooooo!

3

A Polite Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Thank.

Thank who?

You’re welcome!

4

A Punny Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Lena.

Lena who?

Lena a little closer, and I’ll tell you another joke!

5

A Stop Being So Nosy Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Nun.

Nun who?

Nunya business!

6

A Canoe-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Canoe

Canoe who?

Canoe come and play? I’m bored!

7

A Dinnertime Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Justin.

Justin who?

Justin time for dinner!

8

A Shoe-y Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Wooden shoe.

Wooden shoe who?

Wooden shoe like to hear more jokes?

9

An Animal-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Oink oink.

Oink oink who?

Are you a pig or an owl?

10

A Peeping Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Luke.

Luke who?

Luke through the peep hole and find out.

11

A Sad Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Boo.

Boo who?

Uh, why are you crying?

12

A Very Excited Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Wa.

Wa who?

What are you so excited about?!

13

A Timeless Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Says.

Says who?

Says me!

14

A “Hurry Up” Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Ben.

Ben who?

Ben knocking for 10 minutes!

15

A Bathroom-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Anita.

Anita who?

Anita go to the bathroom!

16

A Door-Related Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Theodore.

Theodore who?

Theodore is stuck and it won’t open!

17

An Elementary Math-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Tennis.

Tennis who?

Tennis five plus five.

18

An Existentialist-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

I am.

I am who?

Wait, you don’t know who you are?

19

An A-B-C Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Abe

Abe who?

Abe-C-D-E!

20

An Ice Cream Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Ice cream.

Ice cream who?

Ice cream if you don’t let me in!

21

Better Get A New Doorbell Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Nobel.

Nobel who?

Nobel…that’s why I knocked!

22

A Star Wars-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Art.

Art who?

R2-D2!

23

A Knock Knock Joke For Kids In A Rush

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Harry.

Harry who?

Harry up and answer the door!

24

Another Animal-Oriented Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Kanga.

Kanga who?

No, it’s kangaroo!

25

A Literal Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Iva.

Iva who?

I’ve a sore hand from knocking!

26

Testing Your Spelling Skills Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Spell.

Spell who?

Okay, w-h-o.

27

A Happy Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Woo.

Woo who?

Glad you’re excited, too!

28

Someone Needs Some Space Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Leaf.

Leaf who?

Leaf me alone!

29

The Classic Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Banana.

Banana who?

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Orange.

Orange who?

Orange you glad I didn’t say banana?

30

A Silly Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Beats.

Beats who?

Beats me.

31

A Crime-Inspired Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Razor.

Razor who?

Razor hands, this is a stick up!

32

A Car-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Cargo.

Cargo who?

No, the car goes BEEP BEEP!

33

Another Owl-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Who.

Who who?

I didn’t know you were an owl!

34

A Sneezy Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Hatch.

Hatch who

?God bless you!

35

An I Spy-Oriented Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Icy.

Icy who?

Icy you looking at me!

36

A Punny Geography-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Iran.

Iran who?

Iran here. I’m tired!

37

Another Classic Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Boo.

Boo who?

Don’t cry, it’s just a joke.

38

A Stick Em Up-Themed Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Dishes.

Dishes who?

Dishes the police! Open up!

39

A Key In Door Knock Knock Joke

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Mikey.

Mikey who?

Mikey doesn’t fit in the key hole!

40

And Finally...

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Snow.

Snow who?

Snow use. The joke is over.

Knock knock jokes are a great way to engage with your child — and get some laughs in, too. Not only can they learn new language skills, but it can help boost their confidence as well. Now, if only learning some knock knock jokes would teach your kiddo to actually knock on the door before they barge in on you in the bathroom.