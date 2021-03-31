For Mother’s Day this year, I really just some peace and quiet. You know, just one day where I’m not constantly asked to find something, make something, and generally just do everything. I know it’s a long shot though, so I’m sending some of these Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon directly to my husband’s email. He’ll hopefully get the hint and I won’t be nearly as disappointed when I still wind up making everyone breakfast on Mother’s Day if I have a new cozy pair of slippers on my feet while I do it.

Amazon is also the perfect place for snagging a last-minute Mother’s Day gift for yourself, your own mom, or any mom in your life that you want to celebrate. There are a variety of gifts to choose from, and they can be delivered right to your doorstep in a snap. You’re probably already browsing their incredible selection anyway, so take a look at what they have in stock that the mom in your life will absolutely adore.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts From Amazon

You can show the mom in your life love and appreciation this Mother’s Day with a piece of gorgeous jewelry from Amazon. From dangling heart-shaped earrings to a pretty floral ring, there are some fantastic pieces to choose from. You can also go the meaningful route by gifting a generation necklace, personalized bracelet, or even a “mom” jewelry dish to keep everything in.

Bath & Body Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon

You really can’t go wrong with some delicious-smelling bath salts, soaps, or any other luxurious bath and body product as a gift for Mother’s Day. No matter if you’re choosing a gift for your mom, your sister, an aunt, a friend, or anyone else, everyone has to bathe at some point. Why not have a convenient bathtub tray to help make the experience more enjoyable? When in doubt, buy some pretty bath bombs and fancy shampoo.

Mother’s Day Home Decor Gifts From Amazon

For Mother’s Day, personalized decor like a throw pillow or wall sign is such a great gift idea. When someone gifts me an item that will brighten up my home or make it feel cozy, I’m always grateful. (Because as much as I love re-decorating my home, my bank account does not love it.) I especially love gifts that I wouldn’t buy for myself like funky coasters or a hanging sign to track birthdays and anniversaries.

Zen Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon

At the end of the day, what every mom really wants is to just relax. While that looks different for everyone, having a few scented candles, a weighted blanket, and some essential oils on hand to help the mom in your life chill out won’t hurt. Even some pretty faux succulents or a salt lamp to look at can give any mom a moment of zen during the chaos of the day.

Edible Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon

From loose tea gift sets to coffee samplers from around the world and more — Amazon is a great place to shop for edible (and drinkable) Mother’s Day gifts. Even something that isn’t necessarily edible like a charcuterie board can be a fun gift for moms who like to enjoy a delicious treat. Did you know you can order Godiva chocolate gift sets and Mrs. Field’s Cookies from Amazon? I’m definitely reaching for that fun fact the next time I need a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day or any other special occasion.

Wearable Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon

Gifting clothing items isn’t for everyone, but I personally will never be upset receiving a cozy sweater or a great pair of leggings. Even if I have to exchange something to get the correct size, knowing that someone cares enough about my comfort and style to buy me clothes is a gift in and of itself. For the moms who always take care of everyone else, having someone take care of them when it comes to shopping for things like handbags or slippers is a wonderful gift.