If your mom is the type to drop hints about what she wants for her birthday or the winter holidays, you may be feeling a little lost if she goes mum (pun fully intended) when it comes to what she’d like for Mother’s Day. Whether you want to splurge or just give her a token of your appreciation along with a card, here you’ll find the best Mother’s Day gifts from sons.

It can be surprisingly difficult to find the right gift for your mom, especially when she buys her favorite things for herself, or if you’re not sure what she currently has (thanks to a year of seeing her mostly from the shoulders up on Zoom, or, if she’s like my mom, from the nose up on FaceTime). On this list you'll find something for whatever your mom is into whether that’s gardening, cooking, crocheting, or just eating great snacks along with a glass of good wine. And while your mom may insist she doesn’t want or need anything, Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to show your mom that you appreciate all she has done and continues to do for you, or at the very least, to get her that air fryer she can’t stop talking about. Read on for Mother’s Day gifts from sons.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Gift Box Of Food Three Little Figs Gift Set Knack Shops $87 see on knack shops You can’t go wrong with a gift of delicious food, and this will be a hit if mom likes figs. The set includes cracker crisps, a fig preserve, and a vegan salami which, you guessed it, is also made of figs. The slate cheese board from Brooklyn Slate Co. is also included.

2 A Refreshing Face Mist Fresh Tea Face Mist Motsi $24 see on motsi Even if she’s more into drinking coffee than tea she won’t be able to resist this refreshing facial toner mist. It’s made with a blend of green and white teas, plus fruit extracts, aloe leaf juice, and amino acids to hydrate, soften and brighten skin. Plus it feels great as a midday pick-me-up.

3 A Summery Sneaker Penelope Slip-On Sneaker Vionic Available In Sizes 5-11 $129.95 see on vionic This is the ideal shoe if she’s looking for an alternative to a summer sandal. She can slip on the comfy lightweight shoe and head out to her garden or to go for a walk. It’s either made of leather or nubuck depending on the color you choose (white, black, grey, or blush).

4 An Herb Garden Deluxe Culinary Herb Grow Kit Homegrown Garden $45 see on homegrown garden An herb garden is a gift she’s likely to benefit from every day, plus it’ll save her from having to throw out slimy herbs in the vegetable drawer. This herb growing starter kit includes parsley, basil, thyme, and cilantro plus indoor planter pots, soil pellets, and more. With 30 of each seed, she could get years of use out of this.

5 A Tackle Box Of Chocolate Mother's Day Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box Dylan's Candy Bar $26 see on dylan's candy bar Sure you could get her a box of chocolates, or you could take it to the next level and get her a reusable tackle box filled with a variety of chocolates. There’s also a dark chocolate box that includes a bunch of treats like chocolate covered almonds, coffee beans, raisins and more.

6 A Book Of RBG Quotes You Can't Spell Truth Without Ruth Paper Source $12.99 see on paper source Fans of RBG will love this gift that includes wisdom from the Justice. Much like Ruth herself, the book is small but mighty with 156 pages of inspirational quotes and advice.

7 An Airfryer Premium Airfryer Philips $199.95 see on philips It seems pretty unanimous that people who have air fryers love their air fryers, or at least like they to bring them up in casual conversation. This one is about one and half times faster than an oven and it gets food super crispy with just a little oil. She can make classics like French fries, but also roasted vegetables, meat, and tons of other treats.

8 A Candle That Smells Like The Ocean Sea Salt & Orchid Candle Unlax Candles $20 see on unlax candles Transport your mom to a coastal town with the lovely smell of sea salt and orchids. It has a calming floral smell with a touch of salty sea air, and it’s made of 100% natural soy wax and essential oil-infused fragrance oils.

9 A Crochet Kit Poppi the Hippo Crochet Kit The Woobles $45 see on the woobles If your mom is looking for a new hobby or she’s already a seasoned pro, she’ll love these crochet kits from The Woobles. There are both beginner and intermediate kits available to make a sweet plush character, so your kids will probably get a little gift out of this gift, too.

10 A Set Of Luxe Towels 3-Piece Towel Set Tombo $95 see on tombo Turn her bathroom into a spa-like space with this set of three luxe towels. Made in Japan of 100% cotton, the outer layer is soft gauze and the inner is an absorbent pile material.

11 Amanda Gorman’s Book The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country By Amanda Gorman Bookshop $14.71 $15.99 see on bookshop If your mom was moved by Amanda Gorman, the poet who read at the inauguration and the Super Bowl, give her The Hill We Climb. The book consists of the full length poem from President Biden’s inauguration, plus a foreword by Oprah Winfrey.

12 A Jigsaw Puzzle Fruit Lovers Dream 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzledly $23 see on puzzledly This puzzle is super challenging because the images repeat, but that means it’s also very rewarding, plus there’s a poster she can hang up and reference if she gets stuck. Bonus points that the pieces and the box are made of 100% recycled materials.

13 A Dry Gloss Manicure Kit The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit Bare Hands $39 see on bare hands Her nails will look clean but never fussy, thanks to this dry gloss nail kit. It includes a polisher which gives nails a kempt, smooth look, and a dry oil that nourishes the cuticle and gives the nails a little shine. Also available from Bare Hands for a limited time is a set that includes the manicure kit and a candle that smells like black tea and vetiver ($58).

14 A Bottle Of Rosé Lost Poet Rosé Wine Target $14.99 see on target If your mother is the type to eschew gifts all together, it’s still safe to bring her a bottle of wine along with a card for Mother’s Day. Instagram-famous masked poet, Atticus, teamed up with Winc to create this limited-edition rosé blend that’s fruity and floral, perfect for sipping outside on a warm evening.

15 A CBD Drink Cloud Water 25 mg Hemp Extract Sampler Case 12 Pack Cloud Water $58.99 see on cloud water Maybe wine isn’t her thing but she’s intrigued by CBD. These drinks from Cloud Water combine botanical ingredients with 25 milligrams of CBD in delicious flavors like grapefruit, mint and basil or blood orange and coconut.

16 A Pour Over Kettle Pour Over Kettle - Fellow Stagg Stovetop Redbay Coffee $79 see on redbay coffee For the mothers that take their coffee seriously comes this beautifully modern pour over kettle. It has a built-in thermometer and a counterbalanced handle that should prevent any spills.

17 A Candlestick Holder White Ceramic Double Arch Taper Candleholder World Market $14.99 see on world market Arches are everywhere right now and you can get your mom in on the trend without breaking the bank. It’s hard to tell from the picture, but this double candlestick holder has a ribbed texture making them almost look like rainbows. It looks great paired with colorful candlesticks.