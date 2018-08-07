16 Cute Nursing Tops You'd Want To Buy Even If You Weren't Breastfeeding

After months of billowy maternity clothes, you’re probably eager to get back into your pre-pregnancy wardrobe that hasn’t seen the light of day in months. And while some of your clothes may work postpartum (chiefly your comfiest leggings and sweats), if you’re breastfeeding or pumping, you’re going to need some new additions to your closet. On this list, you’ll find cute nursing tops you’d want to buy even if you weren’t breastfeeding, because the best nursing tops feel like your style and not some costume you’re wearing to play the part of a new mom.

In those tiring early days where you’re trying to deal with everything from healing cracked nipples to successfully folding a stroller, you want to be comfy and feel like yourself, and the last thing you’ll want to do is try to wriggle out of a clingy turtleneck while your hungry baby cries.

From hidden zips and snaps to underlayers and clip-down cami straps, these tops designed for breastfeeding will make nursing a little easier whether you’re cozy on the couch or in one of those Space Age lactation pods. Read on to find cozy and stylish nursing tops that you’ll keep in the rotation long after you’re done weaning.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Trio Of Soft Tanks From Bearsland Bearsland Women's Sleeveless Maternity Nursing Tank Tops Breastfeeding Shirts Three-Pack Amazon Available In Sizes S-XXL $36.99 You can never have too many soft tanks with nursing access, which is why this trio, made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, will be so handy. The top layer lifts for easy breastfeeding anywhere, and this is great for layering under a nursing sweatshirt on a cooler day.

2 A Cute Top With Shoulder Snaps From Seraphine Seraphine Women's Places Casual Shirts & Tops Set in Grey Amazon Available In Sizes XS-XL $17.40 This buttery tee has a cheeky (and true!) definition of motherhood written on the front. The snaps on the shoulders are a clever solution and make breastfeeding or pumping a little easier because you don’t have to pull the whole shirt up.

3 A Cami With A Built-In Bra From Bravado Bravado Designs Maternity/Nursing Camisole Nordstrom Available In Sizes S-XXL $39 Soft and seamless with four-way stretch, this nursing cami will be your go-to layering piece all year long (even when you’re not breastfeeding). It has a comfy built-in shelf bra with removable inserts, plus hand-clip straps making nursing a snap.

4 A Breezy V-Neck From Gap Maternity Nursing V-Neck T-Shirt Gap Available In Sizes XS-XXL $19 $39.95 This shirt exudes effortless cool, but the slit up the side adds both detail and function because you can easily hold your baby inside the shirt for discreet and cozy nursing. It’s made of a soft brushed jersey material and is also available in red or white if you’re sick of black.

5 A Cross-Panel Tank From Ingrid & Isabel™ Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Maternity Cross-Panel Nursing Slub Tank Top Target Available In Sizes XS-XXL $19.99 This soft and stretchy shirt will take you from pregnancy to nursing. It has a bit of extra length which is helpful for covering your bump without showing your midriff, and the crossover panel is great for breastfeeding on-the-go.

6 A Striped Top From Bearsland Bearsland Women's Striped Breastfeeding Shirts Maternity Nursing Top Amazon Available In Sizes M-XL $29.99 The striped pattern makes it hardly noticeable that this shirt has double front layers for nursing. Ideal for winter days, you can leave your top on and stay warm while breastfeeding or pumping.

7 A Printed V-Neck Nursing Top From H&M MAMA Nursing Top H&M Available In Sizes XS-XL $24.99 Whether you have a work event or a birthday party, sometimes you need a fun and sophisticated shirt that you can still nurse in. Enter this pretty polka dot print with a deep V-neck. Made of soft viscose jersey, it has a double-layer wrap top plus elastic sleeves that pull down. If you’re wondering where to buy nursing tops, H&M has a great collection of basics that won’t break the bank.

8 Plus Size Tulip Hem Top From Motherhood Maternity Plus Size Pull Over Tulip Hem Nursing Shirt Motherhood Maternity Available In Sizes 1X,3X $34.99 This classically chic black and white striped tulip hem top is available in plus sizes. You’ll wear it from pregnancy through nursing and beyond. The double opening nursing function gives you easy access when you need it.

9 An Everyday Basic Nursing Top From Kindred Bravery Bamboo Nursing & Maternity Long Sleeve T-shirt Kindred Bravely Available In Sizes S-XXL $39.99 You’re looking at your new favorite shirt whether or not you’re nursing. Made of supersoft bamboo plus spandex for a slight stretch, you can pull up the top layer (which looks exactly like a regular top) to reveal a hidden underlayer with access for your baby.

10 A Flowy Maternity & Nursing Shirt From H&M MAMA Maternity/Nursing Top H&M Available In Sizes XS-XXL $34.99 Made of buttery fine knit modal fabric, this supersoft, heavier weight shirt will be a winter nursing staple because of its subtle slits on the sides. Perfect for feeding on the couch or on-the-go, this is a shirt you do not want to miss.

11 A White Nursing T-Shirt From Hatch The Luxe Nursing Tee Hatch Available In Sizes 0-3 $88 Whether or not you’re nursing, you’ll get a ton of wear out of a crisp and classic white t-shirt. This one is made with luxe 100% pima cotton (so soft) and it has a hidden second layer with a center slit for nursing. You can bet you’ll be wearing this even after you wean.

12 An Affordable Wrap Style Nursing Top From Purpless Maternity Purpless Maternity Pregnancy Nursing Top Wrap Style Blouse Amazon $11.99 The wrap-style makes nursing NBD while still looking polished, and the extra length of this shirt makes it ideal for pairing with leggings for the ultimate comfy but put-together look. If you’re wondering where to buy cheap nursing tops, for under $12, Purpless has you covered.

13 A Leakproof Nursing Shirt With Built-In Bra From Knix Leakproof Nursing Tank Knix Available In Sizes S-XXXL+ $60 This sleek nursing tank is wireless (hallelujah) but it’s still supportive with clip-down straps for easy feeds. It’s made using removable pads with leakproof technology so you don’t have to fear your shirt soaking through and it’s available in sizes ranging from 32A to 42G in black or beige.

14 A Plaid Button Up With Zip From Loyal Hana Frankie Blue Red Plaid Top Loyal Hana Available In Sizes XS-L $50 $118 At a glance, this just looks like a cute plaid button-up, but in addition to the buttons, it has hidden zippers on the side seams to make nursing or pumping a breeze. It’s 100% cotton with elevated details like buttons on the cuffs.

15 A Leopard-Print Top From A Pea In The Pod Side Access Button Front Nursing Top A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes XS, S, L $24.99 $49.97 Let your wild side show in this leopard print top. Ideal for work, a Zoom meeting, or a party, this looks just like a flowy printed shirt but lifts to reveal nursing access on the side. It’s made of polyester and is mercifully machine washable.