Moms know that packing a bag for any occasion is like preparing for a wilderness expedition: You must have organization, precision, and foresight. That’s why the best purses for moms are easy to clean, comfortable to carry, and have the right amount of space for everything you need (and pockets to keep the purse organized). Style is also important, so pick the bag that best appeals to your aesthetic preferences.

No matter the age or number of kids you have, they’re going to come with stuff, so it’s essential to choose a bag that has enough space to hold their things (and yours!) without getting too messy. A range of pockets and compartments like padded laptop or tablet pockets, separate accessory bags, water bottle pockets, and standard zip pockets will help to maximize space while ensuring items stay in place and are easy to find. If you have a baby, you might even want to look for a purse or purse-style diaper bag with specialized pockets for breast pumps, breast milk, diapers, and/or other baby essentials. And for travel, consider a purse that has thief-resistant compartments or ones with RFID-blocking technology to keep your items and info safe.

It’s important to note that no matter how well-organized your purse might be, it will probably get dirty at some point. Wiping crayon off the walls might be a hassle, but wiping down your purse shouldn’t be, which is why a purse that’s easy to clean is a bonus. Keep an eye out for water resistant purses with a fabric lining that can be wiped clean, or purses that can be thrown into the washing machine.

Purses come in a lot of styles, but for convenience, it makes sense to look for a versatile bag that might give you a hands-free option when you need it. A backpack purse or crossbody bag will definitely give you the freedom to use both your hands as needed, while a shoulder or tote bag can often be worn over the shoulder when you don’t want to hold them. Some bags are convertible, with backpack or crossbody straps that can be added or removed as you wish. Whatever type you choose, just be sure that it makes you feel good, fits with your style, and keeps you prepared for wherever mom life takes you.

From leather to canvas, crossbodies to totes, these purses on Amazon are perfect for moms.

1. A Roomy Crossbody Bag With A Removable Strap

When you need a stylish bag with enough space to hold your essentials (plus all the kid stuff), look no further than this faux leather bucket purse. Equipped with two side zipper pockets, one back zipper pocket, and a top zipper closure, moms on Amazon rave that even when it’s packed it doesn’t feel bulky. When you’re on the go, it can be a shoulder or crossbody bag, and it’s bigger than many other bags that can be worn as a crossbody, measuring just over a foot long, almost 5 inches wide, and 11 inches tall. According to reviewers, all the organization pockets are water resistant and easy to wipe clean. Plus, with nearly 40 colors and styles (some are smaller, or even include accessory bags and wallets), finding one that you like has never been simpler.

Helpful Amazon review: “After months of researching I've finally found the perfect bag. The material is soft and the style is cute. As a mom I needed a bag that's big enough to carry everything I needed for me and all the baby stuff. This stylish bag will replace my old diaper bag. It has many packets inside so it will keep me organized. This is my to go bag for everyday use. Love it. I would definitely recommend it.”

2. A Convertible Backpack That’s Super Versatile

This vegan leather convertible bag is a fan favorite with more than 11,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.6 stars — and it’s easy to see why. It comes in 27 different colors and prints, has a fabric lining that is easy to wipe clean, and can be worn as a shoulder bag or backpack when you need your hands free. There’s a side pocket that’s big enough for a water bottle, two outside zipper pockets, plus multiple internal zipper pockets and compartments. Moms love that it fits enough for kids of different ages “and it still doesn’t feel too heavy.” And at an affordable price, this cute bag will only leave you wondering why you didn’t get it sooner.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love love love this bag. I am a mom of three with the youngest being in diapers and the two older ones being teenagers. Everyone needs me to carry something! This bag is perfect.”

3. A Machine-Washable Travel Purse

Traveling with babies or kids can be stressful, but the Baggallini Everywhere Bag makes it a little bit easier (and it works well as an everyday purse, too). Weighing just a pound, this purse has adjustable straps, a detachable coin purse, and a sleeve that slips over the handle of your rolling suitcase. When you get back home, you can toss it in the washing machine. There are 19 colors and patterns (including camo and cheetah), but what moms love is the size — “big enough to hold everything a busy mom needs to have with her but small enough that I can wear it cross-body comfortably,” one reviewer raved. Easy to wear, easy to clean, and with RFID-blocking technology so your passports and credit cards are protected, this purse has everything you could possibly need for venturing out of the house.

Helpful Amazon review: “Best. Mom. Purse. Ever. Bought this to take a toddler on a flight and it was awesome. Now it’s my everyday bag. The side zip cup holder fits narrow sippy cups and completely zips it in to keep it clean. Lots of pockets. Front magnetic clasp one is great for pacifier storage. Small enough you can carry it with an extra long strap for crossbody carrying which, when you’re carrying a diaper bag on your back and a kid on your hip it’s super helpful. Big enough you’ll still lose your keys and various snacks in it unless you utilize the many pockets like it’s designed for. Overall, great purchase.”

4. A Minimalist Tote Bag That’s Easy To Clean

Sleek and roomy, the 100% recycled cotton BAGGU tote is a must for minimalist moms. It can be held by its two handles, or worn across the body (the strap is adjustable). There’s one unlined pocket and an inner snap-closure pocket, making it ideal for anyone who doesn’t love using too many pockets, but still wants more than one. And while the design is simple, moms adore its durability, size, easy care (it’s machine washable!), and the 10-plus colors and patterns to choose from. Plus, the BAGGU is easy to roll up and pack in another bag, for those times when you don’t need to use it as your primary purse, but want to have an extra tote on hand.

Helpful Amazon review: “Stumbled on this brand while looking for a non traditional and WASHABLE diaper bag. [...] this bag looks small online but it is a large bag! Happy it has two different types of carrying handles. The material is thick pliable canvas duck cloth....incredible quality!!!”

5. A Chic Leather Tote Bag For Moms

Sophistication and functionality join forces in this chic leather tote bag. Made of 100% cow leather and available in a handful of colors, it has a classic design that one reviewer describes as “deceptively roomy.” There are two main compartments (each of which can hold a tablet or 13-inch laptop), one back zipper pocket, and four interior pockets, all with a nylon lining that’s easy to wipe clean. The straps are adjustable, and according to many Amazon reviewers, they don’t dig into your shoulder. All in all, the leather exterior, generous size, and interior compartments make this an ideal purse for any mom who wants to carry the essentials in style.

Helpful Amazon review: “Great purse! The leather and craftsmanship are good quality. [...] The size accommodates everything you could want to bring with you, but still isn't bulky and doesn't look like a mom bag. I can comfortably pack my 13' Chromebook, 9' tablet, a 1' binder, and a few fat folders as well as my phone, wallet, makeup bag, sunglasses case, water bottle and a few other personal items. All that and it still looks chic!”

6. A Machine-Washable Diaper Bag With Accessories

If you’re a mom who loves organization, this is the diaper bag for you. This highly rated large tote comes with a personal purse, changing pad, accessories bag, organizer bag with mesh top, an insulated bottle bag, and straps to attach it all to your stroller. The tote itself has 11 pockets, including a side bottle pocket and a padded pocket for 14-inch laptops or tablets. It’s easy to wear over your shoulder, the nylon lining is a cinch to wipe clean, and it can even be put in the washing machine. One mom lauded, “I no longer need another bag.”

Helpful Amazon review: “Love this bag! It's the perfect size to be my toddler mom bag and carries everything I need and then some. I love the additional bags it comes with, so I can keep everything organized.”

7. An Incredibly Chic Diaper Bag

Diaper bags are often big and unwieldy, but if you want a smaller purse that works as a diaper bag, this cute, compact Itzy Ritzy crossbody should do the trick. Featuring six pockets in total, there’s a “mom” section of the bag with three pockets for everyday essentials, and a “baby” section with two elastic compartments and a convenient wipes pocket. Available in black, taupe, blush, or woven tweed with an adjustable and removable chain strap, moms on Amazon love that the bag “goes with everything.” They report that the vegan leather is easy to wipe clean, too. This bag will hold diapers, wipes, onesies, and mom essentials, so it’s perfect for quick errands or when you don’t want to carry a heavy bag — but it even comes with a matching changing pad.

Helpful Amazon review: “Perfect for on the go mamas who like to travel light. [...] There’s a wipes compartment to fit a travel size pack of wipes fits about 3-4 diapers (depends on the size) I was able to fit 5 newborn diapers, 2 little onesies my phone, wallet, keys and some other stuff. It comes with its own changing pad which is nice.”

8. A Convertible Tote Bag With A Breast Pump Pocket

A breast pump and its accessories can take up a lot of bag space, but the momore breast pump bag has a side pocket dedicated solely to these items, so they can easily be pulled out without emptying everything else in the bag (and you can leave the tubes attached). Compatible with most breast pumps, the bag even comes with a “staging mat” so you can lay out your accessories on a clean surface while you pump. In addition to the breast pump pocket, the tote has three insulated pockets for milk bottles, breast shields, and wipes, a 15-inch laptop pocket, and seven other assorted pockets for anything else you might need. Made of water-resistant material that’s easy to wipe clean, the purse also features a removable shoulder strap for crossbody wear, and the back strap can be used to attach to your luggage when you travel. Pumping moms on the go rave, “I love it more every day!”

Helpful Amazon review: “This bag has been awesome for work. I [...] appreciate the place to carry my laptop safely. The best part about this bag is that I just open the side pocket to access the pump, and do not even have to take it all out! I leave the tubes attached as well. Great product!”