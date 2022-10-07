Halloween
Because mugs with hats are just better.
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images
You’ve probably seen Rae Dunn’s seasonal mugs while browsing at TJ Maxx or HomeGoods. Dunn’s work is based on the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, which celebrates imperfections. So, while her pieces are mass-produced, each is still uniquely bumpy, natural, and one-of-a-kind.
Rae Dunn items can be tough to find, especially the specific Halloween 2022 pieces. Your best bet is to search for the exact item you’re looking for in this list and grab it online — many of them are available on eBay or Poshmark.