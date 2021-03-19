Give Your Nursery A Temporary Makeover With Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Decorating a nursery can be costly, especially if you go full nesting mode and decide to wallpaper the room. Pro tip: Skip the mess of paste-up papers and opt for peel and stick instead. This DIY home decor option isn’t just easy to remove, it’s attractive too. Just take a look at these 13 removable nursery wallpaper options.

Far from merely an application of a series of stickers on your wall, the best removable nursery wallpapers come in all kinds of intricate designs. There are charming floral looks, constellation displays, and plenty of modern patterns to choose from. But for any family about to welcome a newborn, the real boon is in knowing that should the walls get messy from any number of liquids or solids, you can yank off the sticky paper and start again.

This brilliant invention takes the pressure off commitment phobes by allowing you to keep it up for as long as you like, then pull it away when you’re done. Especially ideal for renters, most removable wallpapers promise not to leave a sticky residue, so you won’t have to repaint before you move. Childhood is temporary; why make a kid live with Sesame Street wallpaper until they’re 18 just because you don’t want to hassle with taking it down? Peel and stick paper spares you and them from that inevitability.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Personalized Paper from Wall Flora Shop Watercolor Roses Name Sign Nursery Wallpaper Wall Flora Shop $365 per 100 x 140 inch roll $365 see on wall flora shop Personalize your nursery with your child’s name by using Wall Flora Shop’s removable wallpaper. Printed with environmentally safe eco-solvent inks, you can customize it with initials, a nickname, or whatever you choose.

Birch Tree Wallpaper from Wayfair White/Gray/Taupe Veja Peel And Stick Wallpaper Roll Wayfair $1.92 per square foot $58.99 see on wayfair Nature can be so soothing to babies that you might just want to bring the outdoors in. And that can be achieved with Wayfair’s birch tree peel and stick wallpaper.

Roommates Peel and Stick Paper That Doubles as a Chalkboard Chalkboard Peel and Stick Wallpaper Rooommates Decor $34.99 per 20.5 inch x 16.5 foot roll $34.99 see on roommates decor Chalkboard paint is a natural choice for kids’ rooms, but, understandably, some people might not want to live with it forever. Solution? Chalkboard peel and stick wallpaper. Same end result without the lifetime feel of paint.

Target Sweet Dreams Accent Wall Sweet Dreams Nursery Night Sky Window Wall Accent Target $17.99 per 42.5 x 36 inch roll $17.99 see on target One of the best shifts in the removable wallpaper trend is that it’s no longer a hard to find the specialty item. Even Target is getting in on the home accessory. That’s where you can find this darling moonscape.

Wallpops World Map Peel and Stick Wallpaper Where In The World Peel & Stick Mural Wall Pops! $179.99 per 6-sheet pack (9-ft 10-in x 7-ft 10-in when assembled) $179.99 $224.99 see on wall pops! Maybe you don’t want to do an entire room in peel and stick but are more interested in just a mural. Wall Pops can help. The brand has a large selection of murals including this map, a great learning tool to give your kid a geography leg-up.

Rainbow Dots from Project Nursery Small Rainbow Dots Wall Decals Project Nursery $29.00 per 3.25 x 3.5 inch 32 decal package $29 see on project nursery Have a rainbow baby or just love the idea of a rainbow at the end of a storm? Extend that appreciation to your nursery with these happy rainbow dots that form their pattern in sheets.

Coloray Decor’s ‘Happy Monkey’ Wallpaper Wallpaper Happy Monkeys Coloray Decor $294 per 98.5in x 98.5 inch roll $294 see on coloray decor What child wouldn’t love imaging their bedroom is a jungle full of playful creatures? They can do that with Coloray’s “Happy Monkey” wallpaper in bright blues and reds.

A Butterfly Motif from Spoonflower Spoonflower Butterflies Wallpaper Etsy $23 per 24 x 36 inch roll $23 see on etsy Give your sweetie butterfly kisses each night? Then extend the tradition to your decor with temporary butterfly wallpaper covered in all sorts of different winged-critters.

Grey Forest Scene Wallpaper Peel-and-Stick Removable Wallpaper Gender Neutral Walmart $77 per 24 x 108 inch roll $77 see on walmart Playful forest creatures fill this lovely removable wallpaper. Based in soothing grey, the busy scene doesn’t distract thanks to the calm hue.

Wallpaper Space Odyssey from Pottery Barn Chasing Paper Wallpaper Space Odyssey Pottery Barn Kids $50 per 2 x 4 foot panel $50 see on pottery barn kids To infinity and beyond. Send your future astronaut to bed each night gazing at a modern galaxy.

West Elm Constellation Map Chasing Paper Constellation Map Removable Wallpaper West Elm $41 per 2 x 4 foot panel $41 see on west elm Another take on stargazing, this removable wallpaper encourages your babe to learn about the constellations.

Textured Floral Temporary Wallpaper Gray/Blue/White/Yellow Crediton Texture Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll Joss and Main $2 per square foot $62 see on joss and main Want to add a little texture to baby’s room? Joss and Main sells embossed wallpaper in an Eastern blossom tree design.

Cloud Removable Wallpaper Clouds on Canvas Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Blue by York Wallcoverings Burke Decor $55 per 20.5 x 20 inch roll $55 see on burke decor Like the ceiling of a performance hall, a cloudy landscape can make a baby’s room feel dreamy. And this design from Burke Decor makes for the ultimate land of nod vibe.

Ready to get decorating? Remember, removable wallpaper requires careful prep work. That means measuring your space and reading the fine print of the brand you choose before you put it up. Do all that, and you’ll have a gorgeous nursery in no time.