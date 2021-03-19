Nursery

Wall Pops!

Give Your Nursery A Temporary Makeover With Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Because babyhood won't last forever.

by Kinsey Gidick

Decorating a nursery can be costly, especially if you go full nesting mode and decide to wallpaper the room. Pro tip: Skip the mess of paste-up papers and opt for peel and stick instead. This DIY home decor option isn’t just easy to remove, it’s attractive too. Just take a look at these 13 removable nursery wallpaper options.

Far from merely an application of a series of stickers on your wall, the best removable nursery wallpapers come in all kinds of intricate designs. There are charming floral looks, constellation displays, and plenty of modern patterns to choose from. But for any family about to welcome a newborn, the real boon is in knowing that should the walls get messy from any number of liquids or solids, you can yank off the sticky paper and start again.

This brilliant invention takes the pressure off commitment phobes by allowing you to keep it up for as long as you like, then pull it away when you’re done. Especially ideal for renters, most removable wallpapers promise not to leave a sticky residue, so you won’t have to repaint before you move. Childhood is temporary; why make a kid live with Sesame Street wallpaper until they’re 18 just because you don’t want to hassle with taking it down? Peel and stick paper spares you and them from that inevitability.

Personalized Paper from Wall Flora Shop

Watercolor Roses Name Sign Nursery Wallpaper
Wall Flora Shop

$365 per 100 x 140 inch roll

Personalize your nursery with your child’s name by using Wall Flora Shop’s removable wallpaper. Printed with environmentally safe eco-solvent inks, you can customize it with initials, a nickname, or whatever you choose.

Birch Tree Wallpaper from Wayfair

White/Gray/Taupe Veja Peel And Stick Wallpaper Roll
Wayfair

$1.92 per square foot

Nature can be so soothing to babies that you might just want to bring the outdoors in. And that can be achieved with Wayfair’s birch tree peel and stick wallpaper.

Roommates Peel and Stick Paper That Doubles as a Chalkboard

Chalkboard Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Rooommates Decor

$34.99 per 20.5 inch x 16.5 foot roll

Chalkboard paint is a natural choice for kids’ rooms, but, understandably, some people might not want to live with it forever. Solution? Chalkboard peel and stick wallpaper. Same end result without the lifetime feel of paint.

Target Sweet Dreams Accent Wall

Sweet Dreams Nursery Night Sky Window Wall Accent
Target

$17.99 per 42.5 x 36 inch roll

One of the best shifts in the removable wallpaper trend is that it’s no longer a hard to find the specialty item. Even Target is getting in on the home accessory. That’s where you can find this darling moonscape.

Wallpops World Map Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Where In The World Peel & Stick Mural
Wall Pops!

$179.99 per 6-sheet pack (9-ft 10-in x 7-ft 10-in when assembled)

Maybe you don’t want to do an entire room in peel and stick but are more interested in just a mural. Wall Pops can help. The brand has a large selection of murals including this map, a great learning tool to give your kid a geography leg-up.

Rainbow Dots from Project Nursery

Small Rainbow Dots Wall Decals
Project Nursery

$29.00 per 3.25 x 3.5 inch 32 decal package

Have a rainbow baby or just love the idea of a rainbow at the end of a storm? Extend that appreciation to your nursery with these happy rainbow dots that form their pattern in sheets.

Coloray Decor’s ‘Happy Monkey’ Wallpaper

Wallpaper Happy Monkeys
Coloray Decor

$294 per 98.5in x 98.5 inch roll

What child wouldn’t love imaging their bedroom is a jungle full of playful creatures? They can do that with Coloray’s “Happy Monkey” wallpaper in bright blues and reds.

A Butterfly Motif from Spoonflower

Spoonflower Butterflies Wallpaper
Etsy

$23 per 24 x 36 inch roll

Give your sweetie butterfly kisses each night? Then extend the tradition to your decor with temporary butterfly wallpaper covered in all sorts of different winged-critters.

Grey Forest Scene Wallpaper

Peel-and-Stick Removable Wallpaper Gender Neutral
Walmart

$77 per 24 x 108 inch roll

Playful forest creatures fill this lovely removable wallpaper. Based in soothing grey, the busy scene doesn’t distract thanks to the calm hue.

Wallpaper Space Odyssey from Pottery Barn

Chasing Paper Wallpaper Space Odyssey
Pottery Barn Kids

$50 per 2 x 4 foot panel

To infinity and beyond. Send your future astronaut to bed each night gazing at a modern galaxy.

West Elm Constellation Map

Chasing Paper Constellation Map Removable Wallpaper
West Elm

$41 per 2 x 4 foot panel

Another take on stargazing, this removable wallpaper encourages your babe to learn about the constellations.

Textured Floral Temporary Wallpaper

Gray/Blue/White/Yellow Crediton Texture Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
Joss and Main

$2 per square foot

Want to add a little texture to baby’s room? Joss and Main sells embossed wallpaper in an Eastern blossom tree design.

Cloud Removable Wallpaper

Clouds on Canvas Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Blue by York Wallcoverings
Burke Decor

$55 per 20.5 x 20 inch roll

Like the ceiling of a performance hall, a cloudy landscape can make a baby’s room feel dreamy. And this design from Burke Decor makes for the ultimate land of nod vibe.

Ready to get decorating? Remember, removable wallpaper requires careful prep work. That means measuring your space and reading the fine print of the brand you choose before you put it up. Do all that, and you’ll have a gorgeous nursery in no time.