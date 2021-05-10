Ready for a “get off my lawn” moment? When I was a kid, all we had to keep cool and splash in for the summer were those metal sprinkler systems that were made to actually water the lawn — not necessarily for a kid’s use for summer fun — or those plastic pools that always seemed to fold into themselves while you were in it. Now kids have these amazing splash pads they can use all summer long, and to be fair, childhood me is pretty jealous. I’m not alone. When the pandemic hit, inflatable pools and other outdoor toys completely sold out as parks and community splash pads shut down.

But now that we know how awesome splash pads in our own backyard are, I think this outdoor toy will be something to buy and over again after the original ones wear out. If you choose one from this list, you’ll definitely be getting a big bang for your buck and your kids will have a summer full of splashing. These all have great reviews, and are at a variety of price points. Plus, one of the best things about a splash pad is how easy it is to set up, to store, and you don’t have to worry about a whole pool full of water. All of this summer fun without breaking your Dad’s sprinkler or breaking your foot on said sprinkler. It’s a win-win for the entire family.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Splash Pad For Kids Who Love Outer Space The Galaxy Space Tour Splash Pad With Sprinkler Amazon $15.37 $21.99 SEE ON AMAZON Now this splash pad got a whopping 5 out of 5 stars, which is why it’s at the very top of the list. Folks loved it because it was “great for compact spaces,” you don’t have to blow it up, it comes with a patch kit, and it’s an easy clean-up.

2 A Splash Pad With A Nod To Citrus Minnidip Fruit Slice Splash Pad Sprinkler Target $31.99 SEE ON TARGET This splash pad is as adorable as it is practical. The overlapping slices of citrus give it a super summery vibe, and among the reviews that deemed it a 4.6 out of 5 stars, customers said their toddlers loved it, it was easy to set up and clean, and it holds “just enough water for stomping and splashing.”

3 A Splash Pad For Kids With An Affinity For The Ocean Outdoor Ocean Life Splash Pad and Sprinkler Amazon $20.99 $69.99 SEE ON AMAZON Reviews were overwhelmingly positive for this splash pad on Amazon, with the average being 4.3 out of 5 stars. Per the reviews, the water can shoot up to 4 feet high, it was great for multiple kids to play on at once, and it only took two minutes to fill up — a must-have when you’re sweltering in the summer heat and need some relief pronto.

4 A Splash Pad With A Giant Octopus Sprinkler Octopus Sprinkler Splash Pad Amazon $22.98 SEE ON AMAZON Offering double the fun with the side sprinklers and the additional middle sprinkler in the shape of an octopus, it’s no wonder this splash pad received a 4.3 out of 5 stars with more than 1,100 global ratings. One reviewer wrote, “Outstanding summer water play,” and they couldn’t believe how great this splash pad was for just under $25. One happy customer even called it a “water park for your back yard.”

5 A Splash Pad With A Built-In Slide Splish Splash Water Park Amazon $47.99 SEE ON AMAZON The pad “Splish Splash Water Park” is aptly named, with its whale slide, splash mat, and dolphin. Out of 1,000 ratings, this splash pad came in with a solid 4 out of 5 stars. Reviewers loved how easy it was to assemble, and the fact that it held a decent amount of water in the middle, making it like a mini wade pool.

6 A Splash Pad Perfect For Kids And Dogs Non-slip Splash Pad Sprinkler $28.95 $32.95 SEE ON AMAZON Out of 415 ratings, this splash pad has 4.6 out of 5 stars, with most reviewers saying it’s durable, easy to set-up, and definitely worth the price. Knowing your pups can handle it, too, is even better.

7 A Splash Pad For All Ages AUROKIA Splash Pad Amazon $19.99 SEE ON AMAZON This particular splash pad is awesome because you can adjust the height of the spray fountains, making it adjustable for kids of all ages. It received a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon for good reason. Reviewers liked the construction of the pad, the ease of set-up, and said it was a “quarantine must buy.” One reviewer said they used it at a party and it was great for all of the guests, who ranged in ages from a year old all the way to 5 years old.