Why Everyone Should Try Standing Sex At Least Once

Not that there's anything wrong with just liking missionary positions that are flat in the bed. After all, missionary sates your craving for face-to-face intimacy during sex, and you can still have that with a standing missionary position. But sometimes you desire a position that lets your partner know you can't wait to get in bed. The urgency and eye-gazing involved in standing sex can deliver this.

“Standing sex allows couples to be more intimate with each other,” certified sex educator Dainis Graveris tells Romper “If you go with positions that would enable prolonged eye contact, you get to be more aroused and vulnerable with your partner.”

It’s also perfect for laundry day — dirty sheets, no problem. No bed required for standing sex.

“Standing sex positions allow couples to have hot, spontaneous quickies. There are times when you just want to get it on and can’t wait to have sex between the sheets, and this position is the perfect solution.” Graveris says. “You don’t need to take all your clothes off. You can even do it anywhere as long as you find a spot where you’re sure not to get caught. But then again, the thought of being caught also makes this experience worthwhile.”

Just think of all of the places you can do it if you’re standing up. (Hint: Countertops are good for more than prepping a delicious meal.) If sex in public is something you fantasize about, or just something you'd like to try, why not give standing sex a whirl? Doorways make the perfect locale for doing it in public.

“Standing sex allows couples to role-play or turn their fantasies into reality — with consent, of course. Not only is your fantasy fulfilled, but also you get to add more excitement and spontaneity to your relationship because you have no idea what your partner will do to you,” Graveris says.

Exploring standing-up sex can also help you learn more about your partner’s sexual fantasies, especially if this is something you haven’t talked about before.

“It is common for partners to have different sexual fantasies and limits, but when couples approach new ideas in an authentic and non-shaming way, even if the original idea does not seem feasible, they may be able to find a collaborative solution that helps them build connection and co-create other possibilities for sexual and emotional intimacy,” Balestrieri adds.