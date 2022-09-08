With school back in session and the calendar creeping up on October, Halloween is taking over Target store shelves. Yes, the season of candy corn and costumes is upon us, and it is officially time to fill your cart with the best Halloween stuff at Target. We’ve got all the not-so-gory details on the ghoulish goods the superstore has up for grabs this season.

Target has scary good deals on everything you need to decorate and entertain this Halloween, including exclusive styles from their Hyde And Eek! Boutique starting at just $5. As a welcomed treat for those who equally adore both cute fall decor and spooky Halloween accents, Target’s Hyde And Eek! Boutique now features a line of “Falloween” decorations so you can get the best of both orange-and-black clad worlds. Filled with cute jack-o-lanterns, smiling ghosts, fun colors, and a touch of gothic flare, there’s so much to love about this autumnal assortment.

Target’s top Halloween decor items are available now both in stores and online. From the best inflatables to fill your yard to the cutest decorations for kid-friendly festivities, Target truly has it all. If history is any indication, these items will fly off store shelves faster than a witch on a broomstick.

The best outdoor Halloween decorations at Target

Is your front porch ready for Oct. 31 candy-seekers? Whether you’re looking to welcome little ones to your home with a cute and sparkly trick-or-treat sign or you want to scare the pants off your neighbors with a faux graveyard scene, Target has some of the best outdoor Halloween decorations to choose from.

Inflatable Halloween decor at Target

Inflatable yard decor was once reserved specifically for the Christmas holidays, but in recent years, huge air-blown pumpkins have sprung up in so many neighborhoods alongside creepy characters like Jack Skellington. Get in on the Halloween inflatable trend with a gigantic inflatable version of Ursula from The Little Mermaid or skip the porch decor this year and splurge on a big blow-up entryway instead.

Light-up Halloween decorations at Target

Trick-or-treating usually happens after dark (or at least dusk for little ones) so it makes sense to have Halloween decor that lights up. Target’s selection of illuminated accents for indoors and out will ensure that your spooky season is totally lit.

The best kid-friendly Halloween decor at Target

Part of what makes Halloween so much fun as a parent is seeing your kids get really into the spirit of the holiday. Yes, costumes are fun, but are they as much fun as a gigantic inflatable unicorn skeleton in your front yard or snacks inside of a pumpkin snack cup? Your kids will fall hard for Target’s frighteningly fun assortment of kid-friendly Halloween decorations.

Halloween welcome mats from Target

Welcome all the witches to your home this season with these Halloween door mats from Target. Whether you go the traditional route with a simple pumpkin welcome mat or go all-out with a cauldron-shaped Hocus Pocus mat filled with bubbling witches’ brew, you really can’t go wrong.

Target indoor Halloween decorations

When you want to make sure that the inside of your home looks as creepy-cool as the outside does, Target has a whole host of home goods to fill your haunted halls. Go batty with a cute throw pillow, decorate your mantle with ghost garland, and light a cauldron candle, because this is Halloween.

Halloween will be here before you know it and Target has everything you need to get your home in scary good shape before the spookiest night of the year. Now, go show off your haunted haul to all the boys and ghouls!