It is frightening how fast my brain can flip from summer sun and beach trips to witches brew and pumpkin wreaths for Halloween. I may or may not already be browsing costumes online for my kids while they’re at summer camp. But what I really need to know is when will Target put out their Halloween stuff this year? My (haunted) house is beyond ready to be decorated.

When will Halloween decor hit Target shelves?

Target typically stocks shelves with fall and Halloween items in late July or early August. Timing usually varies somewhat by region and no official date for Halloween decor has been announced yet. But, loyal Target shoppers know that once everything red, white, and blue for Fourth of July has been relocated to the clearance aisles, there’s officially room on Target’s shelves for all things gourds and ghoulish.

Shop Target Halloween decor online now

Thankfully, enthusiastic holiday shoppers (like me) don’t have to wait to see what Target’s spooky selection will look like this year. Target has plenty of Halloween decor online already, so you can get your house in tip-top shape for the fall season before the sun sets on summer.

Honestly, I could use this witchy door mat right now. My kids and their friends definitely need the “shoes off” reminder year-round, so it totally works.

We at Romper only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If history is any indication, some of the most popular Halloween decor at Target will fly off store shelves faster than a witch on a broomstick. So it makes sense to grab your favorite ghoulish goods as early as possible. Target has a vast selection of Halloween inflatables, home decor, and more on their website right now.

Get your porch ready for trick-or-treaters with festive stringed lights or snag that illusive crashed witch decoration — the one that sold out pretty much everywhere last fall — ahead of the seasonal shopping rush. And if you’re in the mood to decorate your tabletop with a ceramic candy corn tree that’s seasonally appropriate from September through December, Target has your back.

If you’re already feeling the spooky spirit, shopping online at Target can help you get your Halloween fix until it’s officially time to shop in store. Happy haunting!