Do you still need to pick up a bulk package of hot dog buns for your Memorial Day cookout? What about a new pool float for your kiddos? Well, if you want to shop at BJ’s on Memorial Day, you’re in luck. You can stock up on everything you need to make your Memorial Day celebration the best one yet on the actual holiday. (Hooray for last-minute shoppers!)

While Costco is closed on Memorial Day and Sam’s Club has limited hours for the holiday, the nation’s third-largest wholesale club, BJ’s, will open its doors to members for regular business hours on Monday, May 31. BJ’s shoppers will have a full day to check out all the deals BJ’s has to offer and fill their cart, or take advantage of the club’s curbside or same-day delivery services.

While most club stores will stick to their normal hours, it’s still a good idea to check with your local store before you head out on the day of just in case they have limited hours. You can use BJ’s store locator to find the contact information for the location nearest you.

Memorial Day 2021 Sales

BJ’s is helping their club members celebrate summer with their BBQ Faves Event through June 16. When you spend $50 or more in one transaction on select BBQ essentials like pickle spears, hot dogs, barbecue sauce, and paper plates, you’ll get a $10 reward loaded onto your membership card. Then, you can spend the $10 reward on anything at BJ’s from June 21 through July 4.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, you can also save up to $500 during BJ’s Memorial Day mattress sale through June 11. Yet another great deal available at BJ’s this Memorial Day is a $700 discount on select Whirlpool appliances through June 2. Even if you don’t want to head to the store, many of BJ’s mattress deals and Whirlpool appliances are eligible for free shipping on their website.

Take advantage of these deals and stock up on everything you need to celebrate Memorial Day ahead of the holiday. Or, since BJ’s will be open for the holiday, you can wait until the day of and use your shopping trip as an excuse to skip out on the chaos of your kid's cannonball splashes for a bit. Thankfully, BJ’s has your back no matter what.