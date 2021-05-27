Is Costco Open On Memorial Day 2021? Here's What Their Store Hours Look Like

Still need a grill for Memorial Day? Forgot to pick up hamburger buns for your big holiday cookout? Kids begging for a pool float? Chances are you’re looking to solve all of the above with a Costco run before the big kickoff to summer weekend. But hold your horses. Is Costco even open on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day 2021 Hours

Bad news: Costco observes seven annual holidays and Memorial Day is one of them. That means that you won’t be able to buy that Tillamook cheese you’ve been craving in bulk when you have the day off on Monday, May 31.

The giant retailer closes its doors so that employees can enjoy the holiday weekend. But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Memorial Day weekend savings from the membership-only big box store the previous Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Costco is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, those 60 and older can enjoy special shopping hours due to COVID from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Memorial Day Deals

The warehouse store always has epic savings and Memorial Day weekend is no different. Just take a look at Costco’s Member-Only Savings page (Valid 5/19/21 - 6/13/21) and you’ll find a host of discounts. For instance, you can get $100 off a Seagrass Woven Chaise Lounge with Wheels 2-pack, just in time for extra hours to sun yourself this weekend.

If patio furniture isn’t your thing, then go for the grocery goods like the bargain deal of $2 off a 64 ounce jar of Hellman’s mayo — a barbecue essential. You’ll want to grab the Heinz Picnic Pack too. It comes with two bottles of Ketchup, a Mustard, and a Relish that’s $3 off.

And while you’re cruising out of that aisle head over to the water sports area for a 3-pack of Coppertone sunscreen marked down $4 for $13.99.

If you’re feeling really generous and want to blow your kids’ minds, top it all off with a Kettler Berlin Pro Outdoor Table Tennis Table which is $300 off right now.

To avoid the inevitable Costco rush Memorial Day weekend, especially with the retailer’s doors closed on Monday, head in early to grab these goods and more. Then let the relaxing long weekend begin.