BJ's Thanksgiving 2021 Hours Might Disappoint You

It’s not like you planned to go shopping on Thanksgiving, but hey, frozen turkeys happen to the best of us. But you know that your local supermarket is probably swamped with last-minute shoppers, and there’s nothing like a super long line to turn your attitude of gratitude into disgust. So if you’re planning to head out and are wondering what are BJ’s Thanksgiving hours, you’ll need to know if the warehouse giant is even open.

Sometimes, you really do need some extra apps and sides to accompany your meal. Other times, though, you just need to get the heck out of your house and get some air. (Relatives can do that to you, sometimes.) If BJ’s is your desired destination, you might need to find some other food options because (womp womp) BJ’s is closed on Thanksgiving. “BJ’s is continuing its tradition of being closed on Thanksgiving Day for the 15th consecutive year so team members can enjoy some well-deserved time off with their families,” Briana Keene Bryant, PR and Social Media Manager at BJ’s tells Romper.

Even though you can’t shop exactly on Thanksgiving, that doesn’t mean you can’t score some sweet deals in the days and weeks leading up to Turkey Day. “Members can still shop Black Friday deals online at BJs.com on Thanksgiving,” says Bryant. “We will re-open on Friday, November 26 at 7 a.m. for all members to enjoy the treasure-hunt experience and shop Black Friday deals in-club.” The Black Friday deals will begin on November 16 and run through November 29, while supplies last.

There’s nothing like getting a freebie to give you all the Thanksgiving feels. And BJ’s is offering an amazing deal: from now through November 24, BJ’s is offering a free Butterball whole turkey with coupon when you spend $100 on qualifying items. What are the qualifying items, you might ask? Well, you can choose from over 200 products and over 40 participating brands, including essentials like Tide Pods Ultra Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs, General Mills Cheerios Cereal, Gold Medal Flour, Swiffer Wet Jet Starter Kit, McCafe Premium Roast Coffee 84 ct. K-Cup Pods, Pampers Sensitive Wipes, Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Dough, and more. You’ll need to pick out your bird in the same transaction, either in-club, same-day delivery, curbside pickup, on BJs.com, or at BJs.com/FreeTurkey, and while supplies last.

But wait, there’s more. In addition to getting a free turkey, members will also receive a $10 award from BJ’s. It can be redeemed from December 2 – December 16 and used for holiday shopping, either in-club or online at BJs.com, while supplies last. You’ll only get one $10 award per BJ’s member, so it’s a good idea to make the most of it.

If you find yourself needing something come Thanksgiving, unfortunately you won’t be able to shop at BJs. But between the free Butterball turkey (and $10 award), and all the cool Black Friday deals, you’re guaranteed to feel grateful for a free turkey leading up to the big day. Just make sure that yours is totally defrosted come Thanksgiving morning.