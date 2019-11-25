There are few things cuter or more important than your baby's firsts, but baby's first Thanksgiving is especially poignant. Coming up with Instagram captions for baby's first Thanksgiving requires more thinking than a sleep-deprived parent is used to, but come on: you can't bypass a holiday like Thanksgiving with an emoji as a caption. It's a huge day, and the meaning behind the holiday is even more wonderful when you're holding your sweet baby. To help you capture all the feels, I've included a mix of lyrics, movie quotes, book quotes, and original ideas that fit the day.
The trick is that you need to know your audience. If you're going to joke about how your baby hated Aunt Ida's lumpy mashed potatoes, or how the plate in your cousin Randy's head has made him somewhat of an unpredictable personality around the little ones, you want to be sure that those people don't follow you on Instagram. Perhaps save those remarks for the group chat with your siblings, where you completely rip into all of the crappy foods that your aunt tried to pass off as edible while you all just drank the good wine you brought. I mean, you're not pregnant anymore, so you have every opportunity in the world to drink all of the good vino, right?
But for the Instagram posts that just reflect how thankful and joyful you are on this holiday to be with your baby? Well, I've got you covered.