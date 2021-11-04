Perhaps you’re looking for ways to really up your dad joke game on Thanksgiving this year. Or perhaps you’re also looking for a way to break the ice if your close-minded and big-mouthed Uncle John decides to go off about social issues after he’s had a few too many Bud Lites. Maybe the kids are getting hangry, or even your other guests. I’ve got you covered, friend. Boy have I ever — enter Thanksgiving knock knock jokes. That’s right. We’re talking the ultimate corny joke: the knock knock joke.

These Thanksgiving knock knock jokes are so bad, they’re good. Even the king of Dad jokes will cringe at these while making everyone at the table roll their eyes. That’s the dream, right? The more eye rolls the better and the more cringe and cornier the jokes the better. Whether you need material about leftovers, eating too much, celebration, or just jokes about each of the delicious foods families get to munch on for their Thanksgiving feast, you’ll have groans and sighs for days if you keep these Thanksgiving knock knock jokes in your arsenal. God’s speed, good sir or madam and enjoy these truly awful Thanksgiving knock knock jokes.

Thanksgiving Knock Knock Jokes About Eating Too Much

Knock, knock. Who's there? Aida. Aida who? Aida lot more than I should have!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Norma Lee. Norma Lee who? Norma Lee I don't eat this much!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Nate. Nate who? Nate too much on Thanksgiving last year…

Thanksgiving Knock Knock Jokes About Leftovers

Knock, knock! Who's there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any leftovers?

Knock knock! Who's there? Tamara. Tamara who? Tamara we'll eat all the leftovers!

Thanksgiving Knock Knock Jokes About Celebrating

Knock, knock! Who's there? Gladys. Gladys who? Gladys Thanksgiving. Aren't you?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ben. Ben who? Ben nice to see relatives on Thanksgiving.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Feather. Feather who? Feather the last time, please set the table for Thanksgiving dinner!

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Happy. Happy who? Happy Thanksgiving to you.

Thanksgiving Knock Knock Jokes About Food

Knock, knock! Who's there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have to wait long to eat?

Knock knock! Who's there? Harry. Harry who? Harry up, I'm hungry!

Knock knock! Who's there? Possum. Possum who? Possum gravy on my potatoes.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have to wait much longer for Pumpkin Pie?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Esther. Esther who? Esther any more cranberry sauce?

