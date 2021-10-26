One of the biggest perks to being a parent during the holidays is dressing our kids up in the cutest seasonal-themed clothing, at least until they get old enough to protest. And these Thanksgiving outfits for boys are perfect for your little dude!

Clothing doesn’t have to be covered in words for the vibe of Thanksgiving to shine through. The fall colors alone can say it all. That’s why I’ve included outfits with an autumn color scheme that your boy can wear to church, dinner, or for a timely family fall photoshoot. There are pajamas, too, so he can dream of juicy turkey legs and sweet pie.

On the other hand, some of these picks are not subtle at all and scream Happy Thanksgiving with messages of being grateful, and anyone who sees your little guy will be drawn into the spirit of this season. You can even celebrate your baby boy’s first Thanksgiving with a cute outfit.

These are some favorites in the sea of seasonal clothing, and perfect for showing off your little man’s personality this Thanksgiving!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Cutest Suspender Set Baby Boys' Plaid Denim Suspender Top and Bottom Set with Bowtie Target $17.99 see on Target It’s time to get your little man dressed up with this plaid denim suspender top and bottom set with bowtie from Target. It’s easy to spend hours in Target (which I’m not ashamed to admit), but no need this time. Here’s one of their cutest little getups, and your baby boy will look like a little man in this outfit. It includes jeans, a fall-colored plaid romper with a bowtie, and striped suspenders. It’s perfect for Thanksgiving or any fall event. Available sizes range from newborn to 18M. If you have any doubts, just check out the picture reviews of babies wearing this handsome piece.

2 Thanksgiving Pie Tee Unisex Short-Sleeve Thanksgiving Graphic Tee Old Navy $6 see on old navy Are you familiar with the Thanksgiving debate over pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie and which is better? I’m team sweet potato pie myself. But wherever you land on the topic, this unisex short-sleeve Thanksgiving graphic tee from Old Navy is a cool shirt to represent all the desserts your son will try and devour at the family meal. The graphic has a cute cartoon pie throwing up the peace sign with the words “Piece Out” on it. It’s a relaxed fit rib-knit crew neck with short sleeves and it’s made of soft jersey material with sizes available from 12M to 5T.

3 Boy’s Turkey Shirt Boys 4-12 Jumping Bean Thanksgiving Tee Kohl's $12 see on Kohl's There’s no turkey that is looking forward to Thanksgiving and we all know why. That’s why this boys 4 to 12 Jumping Bean Thanksgiving tee from Kohl’s is so cute! It features a colorful graphic of a turkey with the words “Eat Pizza” underneath it. It’s rated for having excellent quality and being highly stylish. Reviewers agree that this shirt is perfect for the holiday. “Great toddler shirt for Thanksgiving,” one of them says. There’s also a current buy one get one ½ off deal with this piece of clothing, and there are only seven left in stock so if you like it, grab it. And eat pizza!

4 Family Thankful Pajamas Unisex Kids Matching Family Thanksgiving Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas The Children's Place $17.47 see on the children's place There’s nothing like family. So, while your baby boy is getting ready for bedtime, he can rock this 100% rib-knit cotton unisex kids matching family Thanksgiving snug fit cotton pajamas. This set, with its long-sleeved shirt and elastic waistband pants, is exclusively sold online at The Children’s Place and it comes in sizes 4 to 16. But guess what, it comes in adult sizes too, so everyone in the family can match! You’ll definitely have a picture that will be Instagram worthy. This comfortable fit has been recently marked down by 30%, from $24.95 to $17.47, and it has five stars.

5 Boy’s Thankful Thermal Boys 4-12 Jumping Beans "Thankful" Thermal Graphic Tee Kohl's $16 see on kohl's Thanksgiving does come with a bit of a chill in the air, so this boys 4-12 Jumping Beans “Thankful” thermal graphic tee will keep your little guy warm and be a colorful top to match with a nice pair of jeans. The bright mustard color of the thermal helps accentuate the word ‘Thankful’ (made in fall colors) across the chest area, and it’s made of cotton and polyester. One benefit of this shirt is that it can be worn even after Thanksgiving because it’s always great to be thankful. It is also a part of the buy one get one ½ off selection at Kohl’s.

6 Thanksgiving Leftovers Pajamas Toddler Carter's Thanksgiving Leftovers Pajama Set Kohl's $20 see on Kohl's The best part of the Thanksgiving meal is the day after. Nibbling on the leftovers throughout the day is a tradition we’ve attached to the tail end of this holiday, and it’s almost as important as pulling the juicy turkey out of the oven. That’s why the toddler Carter’s Thanksgiving leftovers pajama set by Kohl’s is so befitting! Your kid can spend the day in his ‘Bring on the leftovers’ pajamas while he snacks and lounges in this two-piece set. It’s ivory colored with brown trim on the neck, wrists, and ankles, and it’s covered in colorful turkeys, acorns, pilgrim hats, squirrels, pumpkins, and leaves.

7 Toddler Boy’s Suspender Set Toddler Boys Pocket Patched Shirt And Suspender Pants SHEIN $16 see on shein Are you ready for your little buddy to look mature and dapper? If you need an outfit for a fall photoshoot, or a new church getup for him, this toddler boys pocket patched shirt and suspender pants from SHEIN is what you need in your life. And I must say, the bowtie sets this ensemble off! You can pair it with some nice brown or black loafers to complete the look. The colors align perfectly for Thanksgiving, but your little man can rock this anytime! One review says, “Super cute! I can’t wait for my son to wear on Thanksgiving! Great, breathable material.”

8 Infant Pumpkin Set 2-Piece Organic Play Set Carter's $18.95 see on carter's Carter’s has the most adorable 2-piece organic play set made for your baby to be comfortable and cute for your Thanksgiving festivities. Imagine your little pumpkin at the pumpkin patch for the first time with this light brown top and pants. Unlike a romper, the shirt is loose at the waist and sits outside of the pants. It’s covered in leaves, squirrels, and pumpkins, which makes it a great choice this holiday. One reviewer who recommends this product writes, “This is the 3rd set in this collection I purchased. Fabric is soft and colors are vivid. Styling is so cute.”

9 Baby Boy’s First Thanksgiving Set Baby Boys "My First Thanksgiving" Outfit Amazon $17.99 see on amazon If it’s your baby boy’s first Thanksgiving, let him show up in style with this baby boy’s My First Thanksgiving outfit from Amazon. The design of this little set is preppy and stylish. One reviewer writes, “I love this outfit; really good quality and just as expected.” Another writes, “It was just adorable. My son got a lot of compliments on Thanksgiving day.” It’s a three-piece set with a romper with an attached plaid bowtie, a red cardigan romper, and blue elastic pants with orange turkey patches on the knees. The large tan wood-like buttons on the cardigan add a touch of class to this ensemble, but it’s the blue turkey on the right chest side with the words ‘My First Thanksgiving’ around it that makes this set so special.

10 Thanksgiving Things Tee Thanksgiving Things - Youth Short Sleeve Tee Walmart $11.99 see on walmart Walmart is on it with this graphic Thanksgiving things youth short sleeve tee! This heather grey cotton blend crew neck shirt features all the fun, delicious, lazy, exciting, and loving parts that make up the Thanksgiving holiday. This includes the football games, the food, and even the naps after eating too much. So your little guy gets to represent all the things and can look cute and relaxed while doing it. It’s also a great time to buy since this tee has been marked down from $16.99 to $11.99. And since the sizes come in S to XL, it’s an ideal pick for your little guy or your big kid.

11 Little Turkey Baby Set Baby 2pc Little Turkey Thanksgiving Top and Bottom Set Target $9.99 see on target I can never get enough of decorative butt patches on baby outfits. Especially the Turkey feathers on this baby 2-piece ‘Little Turkey’ Thanksgiving top and bottom set. Isn’t it too adorable? The long-sleeved romper has folds at the shoulders, making it easier to slip over your baby’s head, and the snaps “keep up with wear, wash, and repeat.” The great quality of this set helps, since baby clothes go through a lot, from spit-ups to diaper blowouts. The sizes cover babies from newborn to 12M and it’s less than $10. So put this super soft and comfy outfit in your red cart for your precious son.

12 Thanksgiving Baby Romper Set 3Pc Baby Boys Thanksgiving Outfit Walmart $15.99 see on walmart No matter the day or special event, clothes that allow us mommies to be possessive of our babies always win! Just like this 3-piece baby boys Thanksgiving outfit that reads ‘Mommy’s Little Turkey.’ It includes a long-sleeve romper, elastic pants, and a hat with a knot on top. The bright colors are hard to resist, especially with your baby boy crawling around in pants with ‘gobble’ and ‘give thanks’ on them. This set has currently been marked down, and since we all love a deal you want to swipe up this piece so your son is all set for Turkey Day!

13 Daddy’s Little Turkey Loalirando Baby Boy Thanksgiving Clothes Walmart $14.99 see on walmart Daddy’s turn! This Loalirando baby boy Thanksgiving clothes set from Walmart gives daddy a shout-out on the baby outfit. It’s sweet to see ‘Daddy’s Little Turkey’ on this striped romper with its graphic suspenders and attached bowtie. The hat and booties feature a turkey face, and the hat, with its red pompom attached, says ‘My First Thanksgiving.’ Make sure to pop it on for all the pictures you’ll be taking so your baby has these memories to look back on one day. You can easily pair this set with some soft elastic pants that match the vibe of the holiday.

14 Thankful, Grateful, Blessed Tee Thankful Grateful Blessed Toddler Shirt Amazon $14.99 see on amazon You can just look at this thankful, grateful, blessed toddler shirt from Amazon and tell that it is comfy and relaxed enough for your son to kick back in it this Thanksgiving. The shirt is a gorgeous fall orange with lettering on it expressing gratitude and features three pumpkins. One is a red and black plaid print and the other two are a deeper orange. This piece also comes in white, dark grey, and light grey. Pairing this shirt with a pair of jeans would perfectly match its laid-back vibe and make the entire set pop at your Thanksgiving gathering.

15 Big Brother Tee Little Spunkies Little Pumpkin/Big Brother Tee Amazon $18.99 see on amazon Is it time for a birth announcement? This Little Spunkies little pumpkin/big brother tee from Amazon is right on time! It’s a ¾ sleeved crew neck that is white with black sleeves, and it’s also 100% cotton. The lettering on the front reads ‘This little pumpkin is going to be a big brother,’ with two different sized pumpkins next to it. The words are colorful and bright with various fonts that draw people’s eyes to read them. Although your big share is about what’s to come, your little guy will be flooded with attention with this shirt. So take all the pictures because this baby announcement will be cute from every angle!