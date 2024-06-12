Bridgerton isn’t just a TV show — it’s an experience. From the gorgeous settings to those incredibly sexy and romantic scenes, it makes sense why Bridgerton fans want to turn their viewing into an actual all-day affair. With Season 3, Part 2 streaming on Netflix this week, it’s time you created your ultimate tea party with some super easy and regency-inspired Bridgerton recipes.
These Bridgerton recipes are great if you’re having a big watch party with your fellow Lady Whistledown girlies, but these are also fun to try if you’re just watching alone at home — or doing an epic rewatch. The regency inspiration in these recipes means there is a lot of pastries, desserts, and sweet treats, so you could easily make a few of these Bridgerton recipes and save them for a few days or give them away to friends and family. There are only four episodes in this Season 3 Part 2 release, so you may find that you’re unable to demolish a whole lemon tart before you finish.
But no matter what, be sure to brew a pot of tea, maybe get a bottle of lemonade, and put out your prettiest plates. If you’re getting dressed up, that’s even better. Bridgerton is meant to be watched with intent — and then you can rewatch it 800 times and eat all the leftovers.
Get out those tiered dessert stands — it’s time to serve tea!