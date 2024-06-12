Bridgerton isn’t just a TV show — it’s an experience. From the gorgeous settings to those incredibly sexy and romantic scenes, it makes sense why Bridgerton fans want to turn their viewing into an actual all-day affair. With Season 3, Part 2 streaming on Netflix this week, it’s time you created your ultimate tea party with some super easy and regency-inspired Bridgerton recipes.

These Bridgerton recipes are great if you’re having a big watch party with your fellow Lady Whistledown girlies, but these are also fun to try if you’re just watching alone at home — or doing an epic rewatch. The regency inspiration in these recipes means there is a lot of pastries, desserts, and sweet treats, so you could easily make a few of these Bridgerton recipes and save them for a few days or give them away to friends and family. There are only four episodes in this Season 3 Part 2 release, so you may find that you’re unable to demolish a whole lemon tart before you finish.

But no matter what, be sure to brew a pot of tea, maybe get a bottle of lemonade, and put out your prettiest plates. If you’re getting dressed up, that’s even better. Bridgerton is meant to be watched with intent — and then you can rewatch it 800 times and eat all the leftovers.

1 Blueberry Scones Restless Chipotle/Yummly Tea and scones? Obviously. This recipe for blueberry scones requires a little bit of work, but the results will be so worth it. Be sure to have plenty of soft butter on the table and try a recipe for clotted cream, too.

2 Clotted Cream View From Great Island/Yummly And here’s that perfect clotted cream recipe. It literally doesn’t get any easier to make, but it’s always super impressive to see on the table, especially if you have some yummy scones to top with this.

3 Baked Plum Pudding Bon Appetit/Yummly Plum pudding is a regency era classic, so be sure to whip up your own baked version for a Bridgerton watch party. It’s not nearly as complicated as it sounds, and it just doesn’t get any better than warm fruit nestled into a perfect tart.

4 Jam Bars I Heart Eating/Yummly Are you sensing a theme here? Lots of pastries and fruit packed into the most delicious, mouth-watering desserts. These jam bars are so ridiculously simple and easy, and you can try them out with different flavors to get your Bridgerton dessert table looking just right.

5 Honey Cake Technicolor Kitchen/Yummly More cakes, obviously. Honey cake is another regency classic, and it’s the perfect dense snack to keep you all nice and cozy and warm. Pair it with some coffee, tea, even a glass of lemonade.

6 Summer Cheeseboard Half-Baked Harvest For a break from all the desserts, whip up a summer cheeseboard. With summer produce like strawberries, peaches, and tomatoes, it’ll taste exactly like you’re out for a picnic on the grounds of Clyvedon Castle. This summer cheeseboard from Half-Baked Harvest gives you all the info you need, too, so you have the perfect mixture of sweetness, tang, crunch, and soft savory cheeses.

7 Easy Smoked Salmon Dip No Spoon Necessary/Yummly While dainty little tea sandwiches made with smoked salmon are definitely a great Bridgerton snack, you can make things feel a little fancier witht his smoked salmon dip. Super easy to pull together and you can either put it between slices of bread or just dip crackers right on in.

8 French Lemon Tart Living the Gourmet/Yummly Lemon is always a nice bright, tangy flavor for a high tea, and it was a popular one for desserts and pastries during the Bridgerton era. Serve up this French lemon tart during your watch party for the ultimate treat.

9 Chicken Pot Pie A Pretty Life in the Suburbs If you want a savory dish on the table or want to plan dinner around your Bridgerton watching, whip up this easy chicken pot pie from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs. It’s classic and rustic like good ol’ England, but it also has some regency vibes thanks to the fact that many classes of people weren’t able to enjoy a dinner like this at that time.

10 No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Dessert The Kitchen is My Playground/Yummly For hardcore Bridgerton fans who know there’s an eclair scene in the books, you might want a little homage to the cuteness with this no-bake chocolate eclair dessert. Of course, homemade eclairs are a great choice, but they can also be tricky and time-consuming — this is a solid substitute.

11 Cucumber Tea Sandwiches Miz Helen's Country Cottage/Yummly The easiest part of a Bridgerton food table should be these perfect little cucumber tea sandwiches. Light, refreshing, delicious, and giving you all the high tea vibes.

Get out those tiered dessert stands — it’s time to serve tea!