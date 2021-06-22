Car seats are one of the (if not the) most important things parents have to get for their kids, but they don’t come cheap. That is unless you can find a good deal, like Britax’s Amazon Prime Day sale that is happening right now through June 22nd. They have some of their best car seats discounted between 20 and 30% off right now and deals like this don’t come around often.

Britax is known for its high-quality, super-safe car seats. They put a lot of work into the little details of their car seats so that kids are comfortable and protected. Plus, since they’re so well made, they really do last for years and years without any issue. The car seats included in their Prime Day sale are convertible and designed to fit your kid for anywhere from five to 10 years. So, they’re totally worth the investment, which makes the sale all the more exciting. Here are some of the models included.

Babies as little as five pounds can safely sit rear-facing in this car seat that converts from an infant seat, to a back-facing toddler seat, to a forward-facing seat for kids up to 65 pounds. It has 14 headrest positions to grow with your child as they get taller and is full of safety features like a sturdy steel frame, side-impact protection, and more.

This convertible car seat can be set up rear-facing or forward-facing and is safe for babies who are at least five pounds and for kids up to 65 pounds. It has all of the safety features of the standard Britax Marathon ClickTight Convertible Car Seat, but it’s covered in a moisture-wicking and ventilated fabric to keep your little one cool (and help with the inevitable drink spills).

When your kiddo is ready to turn around into a forward-facing car seat, this one will keep them safe with a five-point harness. Once it’s time to move to a booster seat, you can simply remove the harness in the car seat and convert it into a booster using your vehicle’s seatbelt. When set up as a car seat, it’s safe for kids between 25 and 65 pounds, and as a booster for kids 40 to 120 pounds. This seat features nine headrest positions, two recline options, and is covered in a cooling, moisture-wicking fabric to prevent overheating.

This car seat is specifically designed so that parents only have to buy one seat for their child. Period. It can be set up as rear-facing infant and toddler seats, forward-facing with a harness, and as a high-back booster seat. It’s safe for babies as little as five pounds all the way until they grow up to 120 pounds. There are nine recline positions, 15 headrest positions, and lots of padding for protection, which also happens to be super cozy for long car rides.

You can bring your baby home from the hospital in this seat and it will last them through the preschool years. It can be set up as a back-facing infant seat, back-facing car seat, and forward-facing car seat, fitting little ones between five and 65 pounds. It’s covered in stretchy fabric that is easy to remove and cleans up well with little effort.

The Boulevard ClickTight convertible car seat is covered in a moisture-wicking fabric that is designed for ventilation so your child won’t overheat. It can be set up as a rear-facing infant seat, rear-facing car seat, or forward-facing car seat for little ones between five and 65 pounds. It has two layers of side impact padding for protection around the head, neck, and torso, as well as seven recline positions for safety and comfort.

Another Marathon convertible car seat, this one has all of the basic features of the others, offering rear-facing and forward-facing conversions for kids between five and 65 pounds, but it stands out because it’s covered in a SafeWash fabric that can be washed in the washing machine and tossed into the dryer (which is ideal for getting rid of all of those ground-up goldfish cracker crumbs). It, of course, is also packed with safety features like double-layered side protection, click tight installation, and an easy-to-read level indicator.

This seat can be set up as a forward-facing car seat with a five-point harness or converted into a high-back booster that you can pair with your vehicle’s seat belt. It has cup holders for your kid’s drinks, extra impact protection, and it has a removable cover that’s safe to put into the washer and dryer. Kids between 25 and 120 pounds can safely ride in one of the seat’s two conversions.

If you’ve had your eye on a Britax car seat for a while, but have hesitated over the price, now is the time to get it.