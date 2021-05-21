Labor and delivery definitely takes a toll on your body, but especially so if you have a cesarean section. Even though you might take pride in your battle scars, you might not want such a prominent scar on your lower abdomen. If you’re looking for products to help minimize your C-section scar, there are plenty of over-the-counter options as well as treatments you can receive from a dermatologist.

It’s important to keep some perspective when it comes to your postpartum body, and in particular, your C-section scar. While some products and treatments might help minimize the appearance of said scar, you might not ever be able to eradicate its visibility entirely. “Women who are having surgery to deliver their baby will ask if there is anything that they can do to minimize the scar or help it to disappear,” OB-GYN Dr. Monique Brotman, MD, tells Romper. “The answer is maybe.” After all, there are so many factors that can affect the healing of your incision, such as your skin type, your age, how healthy you are — even the direction of the scar.

But if you want to slather your skin in something to reduce the appearance of the C-section scar, there are specific ingredients to look for, advises Dr. Shari Sperling, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. “Creams and gels that are used for scars typically are silicone based,” Dr. Sperling explains to Romper. “These silicone preparations help with the appearance of scars and are generally considered safe, but one should always check with their pediatrician prior to use while breastfeeding.”

If you’re looking for a more aggressive treatment, you can always try cortisone injections, says Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, MD, New York City based dermatologist and author. “During the period of nursing, I typically perform cortisone injections to flatten thicker scars and recommend a silicone containing scar cream to be used topically,” says Dr. Mudgil. “Treatments can be initiated as soon as sutures are removed (which is actually the best time to start). Once the scar is flat, laser treatments can be used (non-ablative fractional laser resurfacing) to blend [the scar] in with the surrounding skin.”

In the meantime, you can try these products to minimize your C-section scar, all of which are safe to use while breastfeeding, according to Leigh Anne O’Connor, IBCLC, LCCE, a certified lactation consultant. “Since the ingredients are applied topically, there is nothing that is toxic or would cause an interruption to milk supply for breastfeeding moms," she reassures.

1 A Botanical C-Section Scar Treatment Derma E Scar Gel Ulta $19.99 see on ulta The Scar Gel from Derma E is designed to reduce the appearance of scars, thanks to its oil-free blend of botanical extracts. It also has panthenol (vitamin B5 to you and me), that aids in moisturizing your skin while it heals. It’s 100% vegan, and formulated without GMOs, gluten, or soy.

2 Silicone Sheets To Heal Your C Section Scar ScarAway for C-Sections, Silicone Scar Sheets PharmaPacks $25.17 see on pharmapacks The ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets might be an alternative to goopy creams. They’re made with Silon technology to hydrate your scar tissue, which helps to soften it and make it fade. The sheets can be worn under clothing (even compression clothing), and is shaped specifically for C section scars, so you won’t need to shape it to fit your incision area.

3 Natural Oil To Treat Your C Section Scar Scar Control Forces of Nature $25.95 see on forces of nature Whether it’s a C section scar, stretch marks (or a bit of both), you can try the Forces of Nature Organic Scar Solution. It can be used for keloid scars, scars as well as atrophic scars that are below the skin. It’s made with marigold, silica, and mustard seed, and is meant to safely dissolve scar tissue. It’s all-natural, vegan-friendly, and USDA certified organic.

4 Organic Scar Balm For C Sections Earth Mama Organic Skin & Scar Balm Amazon $24.98 see on amazon This Organic Skin & Scar Balm from Earth Mama is made with ethically sourced organic beeswax, and has additional organic herbal ingredients (think organic jojoba, tamanu, lavender, rosemary, and so on), which are safe for your skin. It doesn’t have petroleum, parabens, or any artificial fragrance, so your focus can be on safely healing.

5 A Kit To Help With Your C-Section Scar Scar Heal Kit for C-Sections Rejuvaskin $86.85 see on rejuvaskin Rejuvaskin has a Scar Heal Kit that comes complete with everything you’ll need to make that incision less sightly. It has silicone sheeting, a silicone scar gel, and hypoallergenic medical tape. Simply smear some of the gel on your scar area, then place the sheeting on top for a double dose of healing.

6 C-Section Cream To Give Your Incision Some Love Motherlove Organic C-Section Cream Target $16.99 see on target Your belly has been through a whole lot. The C-section cream from Motherlove is designed to help reduce the appearance of scars, as well as reduce scar tissue from building up. Use it on your skin three times daily after your incision has closed. Full of organic herbs (think St. John’s wort, yarrow, rosemary, calendula, marshmallow root, and rosehips), the cream is antibacterial and soothing to your skin.

7 C-Section Treatment With Results In Eight Weeks 30-Day InvisiScar Kit Murad $35 see on murad When you want your C-section scar to disappear, like, yesterday, you might be able to achieve faster results with the 30-Day InvisiScar Kit. The treatment, from Murad, has been clinically proven to reduce the look of scars in about eight weeks. It can work to reduce not just the size of the scar, but also the depth, discoloration, and texture, too.

8 C-Section Gel With Medical-Grade Silicone Aroamas Advanced Scar Gel Amazon $29.99 $34.99 see on amazon Let’s face it; you want your C-section treatment to pack a punch. The Advanced Medical Silicone Scar Gel from Aroamas is made with 100% medical-grade silicone to flatten and minimize the look of your scar. It has almost 2,200 positive reviews on Amazon, too, and has odorless, colorless, and self-drying properties, too.

9 A Gel That Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Old C- Section Scars BIOCORNEUM Advanced Scar Treatment Derm Warehouse $39.99 see on term warehouse If you have an old scar that you want to reduce the look of, you can try the Advanced Scar Treatment from Biocorneum. The gel works on all skin types, and minimizes scar tissue by forming a unique silicone sheet on the skin. It’s fragrance-free and has SPF 30, in case you want to hit the beach or pool.

10 A Gel To Help With Red Or Pink C-Section Scars SkinMedica Scar Recovery Gel with Centelline Derm Store $44 see on term store Loaded with lactic acid, the SkinMedica’s Scar Recovery Gel with Centelline will make your C section scar less noticeable. It promotes cell renewal while also brightening and exfoliating your skin. Olive oil helps to boost the elasticity of your skin as well.

11 Scar Fade Herbal Treatment Scar Fade Herbal Treatment Etsy $19.99 see on etsy Filled with good-for-you ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, eucalyptus, grapeseed oil and more, this scar treatment cream from Etsy seller Maidensville can help you heal quickly. It moisturizes without feeling greasy, and won’t clog up your pores as it works to soften, smooth, and reduce the appearance of your C-section.

Just like no two C-section births are the same, neither are the ensuing scars. And while you might never be able to erase your incision entirely, these products can make them less visible, while still reminding you of the empowering person you are for giving birth.

