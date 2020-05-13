Color Your Stress Away With These Free Printable Pages

Remember when you were a kid and you could spend hours working on a coloring book? Something about it felt therapeutic and mesmerizing at the same time. Studies have shown that like art therapy (but to a lesser degree), coloring can reduce stress. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Let’s get coloring. Here are 15 free printable coloring pages for adults.

Now, the key to really letting yourself go with these printable pages is to first have your colors ready from the get-go. Either steal your kiddo’s crayon box or find some old colored pencils. Make sure you have a sharpener handy if using the latter — nothing's more annoying when you really want to use a teal pencil but the tip is broken and you have to opt for a navy blue instead, am I right? Then, pick a coloring page that suits your mood. There's a wide range to choose from, whether you're into high art or mandalas or cartoons. Another pro-tip to promote calm? Maybe pour yourself a cup of tea or a glass of wine, turn on some soothing music, and melt into the relaxing coloring world, a place where the biggest stressor is what hue to choose and whether or not to color within the lines.

1 Ashley Longshore Kate Moss Coloring Page Ashley Longshore $0 see on ashley longshore Fashion world darling and friend to celebs like Miley Cyrus, pop artist Ashley Longshore has created some of the hippest coloring pages ever. Subjects range from "Iconic Women" like Ruth Bader Ginsburg to "Fashion Icons" like Kate Moss to "Glittered Men" and more.

2 Just Color Mandala Coloring Page Just Color $0 see on just color This online resource offers dozens of different coloring sheets. From mandalas to Russian dolls, each is available for printing with a click of your computer. And if your kids want to color with you, it also has a library of children coloring pages.

3 Faber-Castell Swimming Dolphins Coloring Page Faber-Castell $0 see on faber-castell Faber-Castell is better known for its fountain pens, watercolors, and other art supplies, but the site also offers a big library of free coloring pages specifically designed for adults. As is a favorite, there are many different types of mandalas included, but also beautiful art deco prints.

4 Crayola Day of the Dead Skull Crayola $0 see on crayola Not to be outdone, the best known brand in the crayon biz has jumped on the coloring pages bandwagon as well and even has pages for adults. Way edgier than what you might typically associate with the coloring brand, prints include everything from zombies to sugar skulls.

5 Big Eyed Owl Adult Coloring Page Owl Coloring Page Fave Crafts $0 see on fave crafts Do you give a hoot about coloring? Well then, check out this big-eyed owl adult coloring book. You can get seven pages for free with this downloadable e-book created to refocus and calm one’s nerves.

6 Eye of the Tiger Coloring Page Tiger Coloring Page Easy Peasy and Fun $0 see on easy peasy and fun Kids aren’t the only ones who love coloring animals. This one-off page features a beautiful tiger in the jungle. But rather than sharp lines, his face is a bit more open to interpretation for those coloring fans looking for a bit more of a challenge.

7 Sarah Titus Know This Coloring Page Sarah Titus $0 see on sarah titus Single mom Sarah Titus started her blog as a way to help solo parents care for kids at home. In keeping with that theme, she offers 30 coloring pages for adults. Filled with affirmations and positive messages, it’s clear Titus’ goal is inspire parents to keep calm and carry on.

8 CreativeLive Abstract Coloring Page Creative Live $0 see on creative live Not satisfied with a few pages of coloring? CreativeLive offers an entire downloadable book. Better yet, each page is signed by the illustrator so you can seek out more of their work online.

9 Swear Word Coloring Book Swear Word Coloring Page Swear Word Coloring Book $0 see on swear word coloring book Tired of censoring yourself around your kids? Need to just let some crass language fly? Channel that energy into Swear Word Coloring Books. Free and full of colorful cuss words, these will help you release your rage while safely keeping the potty language out of your children’s sight.

10 The Museum of Modern Art Modern Art Coloring Page MoMA $0 see on moma The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) collaborated with photographer Louise Lawler to make a free, printable coloring book based on drawings of the work in her "Why Pictures Now" exhibit (featuring pieces by Jeff Koons, Lucio Fontana and more).

11 Cambridge University Library Coloring Book Mythical Creatures Coloring Page Cambridge University $0 see on cambridge university Cambridge University Library is one of the major research libraries in the world, so it might not be the first place you think to look for a coloring book, but behold, they have one. Even better, the coloring pages here are pulled from its own archives.

13 Carnegie Hall Archives Coloring Book Buffalo Philharmonic Playbill Coloring Page Carnegie Hall Image Collection $0 see carnegie hall image collection Some of the most fascinating archives are musical posters. Naturally, Carnegie Hall has a great collection. With thousands of concert programs, posters and fliers, this coloring book is like a look back in time.

14 Newberry Library Planet Juggler Coloring Page Newberry Library $0 see on newberry library Since 1887, the The Newberry has operated as an independent research library in Chicago. Filed with amazing tomes, this coloring book is filled with historic images from medieval books, maps, and author letters.

15 Center for the History of Medicine, Countway Library Coloring Book Human Heart Coloring Page Center for the History of Medicine $0 see on center for the history of medicine The tradition of drawing nature, animals, and the human body has been a part of science and art for years. With this coloring book from the Center for the History of Medicine, Countway Library, you too can try your hand at coloring important medical illustrations.

16 Vatican Library Coloring Book Angel Coloring Page Digita Vaticana $0 see on digita vaticana Let's be honest, most of us aren't going to have a chance in our lifetime to dig around the Vatican's archives. But thanks to Digita Vaticana, you can. This 12-page coloring book is engravings and drawings going back as far as the 1480s.

17 Famous Paintings "Girl with the Pearl Earring" Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 see on super coloring Wish you had the talent of Monet or Rockwell? Pretend you do with these free coloring pages of famous paintings. Search for your favorite artist, then choose from a collection of illustrations you can fill in yourself, like Vermeer’s famous “Girl with the Pearl Earring.”

18 Catalina Coloring Seal Coloring Page Catalina Vacation Coloring Book $0 see on catalina vacation coloring book One of the best moves museums and tourist attractions have made in recent years is taking their art or scenery and translating it into coloring books. Even better is when these pages are free. That’s the case with beautiful Catalina that made pages from the 1986 book "Catalina Vacation Coloring Book” available online.

19 Sam Kirk Illustrations Sam Kirk Coloring Page Sam Kirk $0 see on sam kirk Mural artist Sam Kirk’s work is all over Chicago and Brooklyn. Now it can be in your own hands with her free coloring pages. Always working with an activist spirit, the pages celebrate diversity and equity.

20 Disney Pages Tinkerbell Coloring Page Coloring.Rocks $0 see on coloringrocks You don’t have to be a kid to love Disney. Maybe Mickey is your favorite character. Or perhaps you feel a connection to Tinkerbell. Whoever it is, you too can have fun coloring these timeless characters with these Disney coloring pages.

21 Royal Education Coloring Sheets Rhino Coloring Page Eton College $0 see on eton college Prince William and Harry both attended Eton College. The prestigious private school has educated the British upper crust since 1440. Now you can get a taste of that education by coloring in Eton’s free coloring book which you can download as a PDF.