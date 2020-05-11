When it comes to coloring, kids know something that as adults, we sometimes forget: It’s fun. There's just something relaxing about following the pattern, picking out crayons or markers, and filling a black and white page with color, bringing the image to life. Of course, sometimes all it takes is for a younger sibling to scribble in a coloring book to ruin their masterpiece (and cause a major fight). That's why you need to check out these 20 free printable coloring pages for kids: They'll inspire your kids to pick up their crayons, and you can always print out more.

The cool thing about coloring pages is that you can find them on almost any topic. You can even match them to something that your kids are learning in school, (think science or reading). They aren’t stuck with the same theme for pages and pages, like they might be with a regular coloring book. And coloring isn’t good for just keeping your kiddo occupied (which, obvs, is a big bonus) — it’s an essential therapeutic tool when it comes to relaxing and winding down, Kid Companions reported. Not only does it help pave the way for mindfulness, but it can even help boost your child’s fine motor skills as they learn how to maneuver their fingers to hold the crayon and color within the lines, according to Scholastic.

So what will your kid color today? Be sure to have enough paper and ink ready to find out.

1. Crayola Coloring Pages Crayola When it comes to coloring, you can’t beat Crayola. The coloring giant is offering tons of free pages, with designs from sleepy sloths and llamas to space-traveling unicorns to a road trip scavenger hunt. There are totals underneath each free page to see how many times it’s already been printed by other people.

2. Coloring-4Kids Coloring-4Kids From flowers to fruit and car logos to cartoons, there are so many coloring pages to choose from at Coloring-4Kids. The Disney printable pages feature iconic characters like Buzz and Woody, Lady & the Tramp, and even Wreck-it-Ralph. And if you want to avoid tripping over LEGOs IRL, you can print out some fun pages to color instead.

3. Charles M. Schulz Museum Charles M. Schulz Museum The website for the Charles M. Schulz Museum is packed with fun, free activities, including some of the cutest printable coloring pages ever. For those looking to take their Peanuts-inspired art to the next level, there are also downloadable cartooning instructions for how to draw Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Woodstock (you can also head over to the Snoopy YouTube channel to watch short video tutorials on how to draw your favorite beagle and his pals).

4. Just Color Kids Just Color Kids Your kiddo can color something as simple as a shark, or opt for a more intricate design, like giraffes or elephants on the Just Color Kids site. There are seasonal pages, like Christmas or Dia de los Muertos, and even a Precious Moments page. And for something sweet, kids can color in cupcakes and cakes.

5. Super Coloring On this site, you can pick from coloring books or individual pages. The Famous Places coloring book allows your kiddo to take a virtual vacay by coloring in well-known landmarks, like Chichen Itza in Mexico, or the Eiffel Tower in France. The toys and dolls section has toys that your child probably already knows (and loves), like Shopkins, American Girl, and L.O.L. Surprise dolls. There’s also a history section if you want your child to brush up on their knowledge of Ancient Egypt, or the French Revolution, for example.

6. Nickelodeon Parents Nickelodeon Parents Your kiddo can color all of their favorite Nick Jr. cartoon characters (think Peppa Pig, Dora, PAW Patrol, and Blue’s Clues) with the Giant Coloring Pack. There are 25 fun pages in this pack to choose from, so your child will have a blast coloring in all their beloved characters.

7. First School With over 30 different categories, your kid won’t know which page to pick and color first. They can color in Humpty Dumpty, or Little Miss Muffet in the nursery rhymes section, or learn the days of the week. And if your kiddo is musically inclined, they might like the music section, which is broken down into various categories complete with people (and animals) playing musical instruments.

7. Coloring.WS Coloring.WS If your quarantined kiddo is having a birthday, they should print out some pages at Coloring.WS. The birthdays section has birthday cakes and a cute teddy bear blowing out the candle. And if you want your child to learn their colors, the rainbow page is perfect.

8. Dole If you thought that Dole only offered fruits and veggies, think again. Dole is now serving up some coloring pages to entertain kids — and hopefully influence kids to reach for healthier snacks. For example, they can color in Bobby Banana, Amber Orange, or Christopher Cantaloupe, which are (almost) too cute to eat.

9. Fun 365 Fun 365 If you want your child’s coloring to go to a good cause, download some sheets from Fun 364. Your kiddo can show their thanks to essential workers like truck drivers, store and delivery workers, officers and more — all the while coloring to his heart’s content. He can give out his artwork after he’s done, or just use it as a means of self-expression.

10. Printable Free Coloring Learning their ABCs and 123’s will be easy when they color them in using the free printable pages from Printable Free Coloring. They can get in touch with nature by coloring in bouquets of flowers, or dream of sand between their toes with the beach pages. There are also superheroes and supervillains that could be cut out after coloring and played with afterwards.

11. Hello Kids For kiddos who are new to the coloring game, the color by number coloring pages on Hello Kids can help them learn their colors and their numbers. Other popular pages to choose from are Barbie, Fortnite, and for older kids, mandala. There’s also an option to create and color your own drawing.

12. Get Coloring Pages Your little troll (ha) will love the Trolls World Tour pages — and so much more — on the Get Coloring Pages site. There are popular characters like Sonic and Super Mario, as well as coloring collections of Sheriff Callie or Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

13. Coloring-Book Coloring-Book There are so many coloring options to choose from on Coloring-Book, including Chuggington Train, Coco, Frozen, and much more. The site lists its pages alphabetically as opposed to categorically, which means you might find a retro character (like Holly Hobbie or Hello Kitty) for you, er, your child, to color in.

14. The Color Let’s say your little artist wants some recognition for his coloring capabilities. On The Color, kids can register for a free account and potentially have their picture featured on the site. Categories include endangered animals, airplanes, famous paintings and places, as well as planets and U.S. presidents, among many other categories.

15. All Kids Network There are over 3,000 pages waiting to be printed (and colored) at All Kids Network. They’re organized by category (think holidays, animals, movie and cartoon characters) along with a substantial Disney section. Kids can also color in the connect the dot pages, along with the hidden pictures pages, too.

16. Mom Junction From superheroes to sports, your child won’t know where to start coloring. There’s a "community helpers and people" section, which features not just people pitching in to make the world a better place, but also an emotions coloring page which just might help your child express how they’re feeling.

17. Coloring Home Coloring Home If you’re looking for fun little Fisher Price characters, you’ll find them at Coloring Home. In addition to toys, you'll find many other categories like Little Einsteins or even Snow White.

18. Education.com Education.com adds an extra educational element to its free coloring pages. For example, your kid can learn about the water cycle program while he colors in the sun and lakes. Or for younger kids, they can practice counting while connecting the dots and coloring in objects like cupcakes. Coloring has never been so calming or fun than with these fun pages. And with so many options to choose from, better stock up on crayons and markers, momma.

