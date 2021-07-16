22 Super Cute Free Duck Coloring Pages To Print For The Kids

There’s no doubt that learning to color is a great way to develop early childhood motor skills. From holding a crayon, to manipulating it on a page, coloring pages make for engrossing, creative activities. But to get a child’s interest, the content of the page has to be something they’ll find appealing. Enter: ducks. Kids love ducks. That’s why they’ll enjoy these free duck coloring pages.

Each of these pages can be printed at home and feature mallards and other types of ducks in all kinds of scenes, from a mama traipsing her raft of babies through a pond to a newly hatched duckling entering the world. The common theme? They’re all downright darling. Simple black and white line drawings mean it’s easy for kids to color. And if you want to add an additional learning element for early readers, some coloring pages come with short words on them to add an educational component.

You could also share some fun science facts about ducks while your child colors. Like, did you know that most ducks mate for life or that they’re omnivorous? You can then explain that means ducks eat both plants and animals (which is why they enjoy it so much when you throw them bites of bread).

So break out the yellow crayons and prepare the coloring space, your kiddo is about to have a quacking good time.

Ducky In A Pond Coloring Page - A duck in its element, this sweet coloring page will help kids not only understand what a duck is but what its habitat is like.

A Nesting Duck - Nesting is a fundamental part of a duck's life. It's how chicks come to be and where a mother duck protects her flock.

Ducks In The Rain - This little pair of splashing ducklings is just too cute not to color. They look like they're having about as much fun as a pair of baby ducks can.

Mallard Coloring Page - If you want a more realistic duck depiction for your child, this image is a little more authentic.

Mandarin Duck - A great example of the fact that ducks come in all colors, shapes, and sizes, this Mandarin duck teachers kids about diversity in nature.

A Duck Wearing A Bow Tie - Illustrators have loved to dress ducks up for ages. So it's no wonder kids will find this bow tie-wearing duck charming.

Umbrella Duck - Even ducks might want to stay dry when a storm brews. Just like this smart ducky.

Follow The Leader Ducks - Baby ducks love to swim behind their parents. Just like kids!

Fancy Duck - If your child loves a duck with attitude, this hen has it.

Duck Tales Coloring Sheet - Remember Duck Tales? Here Louie, Dewey, and Huey return to the spotlight.

Mama Duck Page - A classic scene and the stuff of millions of children's books: A mother duck and her babies following along.

Donald Duck - Arguably the most famous duck, Donald is an international superstar. Your child will love coloring him in.

Little Hatchling Coloring Page - Is there anything cuter than a fluffy newborn duck? Not much, right? Kids will love making this little guy come to life.

D Is For Duck - Work on the Alphabet while your child colors with this D is for Duck page.

A Sleek Mallard - A classic mallard in repose, this is another accurate depiction of a duck for a child to color.

Rubber Ducky - Kids might see a rubber ducky before they see a real duck. So putting the two together can help them understand what's an inanimate object and what's a real animal.

Bugs And Duck - Playing in the meadows is one of a duck's many activities. This little duck is enjoying a dragonfly on its bill.

Newborn Duck - Freshly hatched, this little duck is ready to explore. Just like your kiddo.

New Baby Duck Page - Siblings who have had to welcome home a new baby will appreciate this picture of a family of ducks saying hello to a new sibling.

Happy Swimmer Duck - This duck must be off to a party. She's got her bonnet, dress, and is happily swimming along.

Instructive Duck Page - What should I color this page, Mommy? You might get that question when your child goes to color. This page answers it.

A Teachable Coloring Page - Teach your child how to spell duck while they color in this happy character.

You’re in duck. These pages can all be printed today for an easy afternoon activity you can have ready in minutes.