19 Cute Printable Llama Coloring Pages That Will Keep Your Kid Busy For Hours

It’s safe to say that llamas are having a major moment. Whether your kid is into the rhyming LLama Llama books (which are super fun to read aloud and were also made into a Netflix show) or they just like the cute slash silly-looking animal, then they’ll love these llama coloring pages that can be printed right at home.
Llama toys started popping up everywhere in 2019, and they really haven’t gone anywhere since. As a New York Times article about the 2020 American International Toy Fair said, “There were squishy llamas. Plush llamas. Sequined llamas. Knit llamas. There were llama diaries, llama lip balm, llama puzzles, llama backpacks, llama pool floats, llama rockers, llama teethers and llama mobiles.”
Well, now there are llama (and alpaca) coloring pages, and best of all, unlike most llama merch, these pages are free, and some are even slightly educational. Plus coloring can help develop fine motor skills, and it’s a fun way to get creative.
If you need to keep your little one quiet and entertained for a while without the help of a screen, try printing out some of these llama pages and handing over the crayons or markers. You could even assemble a bunch of these printouts into a handmade llama coloring book.