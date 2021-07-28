Raising Kids

kids coloring outside, a girl and a boy
15 Adorable Ladybug Coloring Pages You Can Print For Free

Red and black are a classic color combo.

by Lindsay E. Mack

Thanks to the world of free printable coloring pages, kids can have access to an unlimited supply of artistic inspiration. For kids who love learning everything about insects, these ladybug coloring pages are sure to hit the spot. From cute and cartoony versions to more realistic-looking ladybugs, there’s a coloring sheet for every style.

Whether these sheets are supplementing a lesson, or they’re simply a way to keep your kid occupied for a few minutes, coloring sheets are a classic activity that are now more accessible than ever. In the animal arena, there are cute llama coloring pages, super pretty hummingbird coloring pages, and adorable duck coloring pages, too. At this point, your kid can have a whole zoo’s worth of creatures on hand to design. And if the art supplies start to take over the house, as they are almost guaranteed to do, there are some clever ways to store kid art supplies whenever your kids are finished with their masterpieces for the day.

These coloring pages are designed for kids, but you’re always welcome to grab up some markers and crayons and join in on the fun, too. You and your kid can come up with names for your ladybugs, and maybe even backstories, and have a blast being creative together. In any case, these ladybug coloring pages are great to have on hand , because you never know when artistic expression will strike.

1

Cute Ladybug

Cute Ladybug Coloring Page
Super Coloring

This cute little bug just needs a little splash of color. Your kid will enjoy shading in all the circles and other fun shapes.

2

Realistic Ladybug

Realistic Ladybug Coloring Page
Super Coloring

This looks more like the beetle your kid could encounter out in nature. (Well, the coloring sheet one will probably be a whole lot bigger. A life-sized version wouldn’t leave much room for coloring.)

3

Cartoon Ladybug

Cartoon Ladybug
Super Coloring

This friendly-looking ladybug is quite the character. Maybe your kid can design a scene to fit around it.

4

Life Cycle of a Ladybug

Life Cycle of a Ladybug Coloring Sheet
Super Coloring

Teach your kid about the four different stages of ladybug life with this sheet. The gorgeous red beetle they know and love is only part of the story.

5

Ladybugs & Mushrooms

Ladybug Coloring Sheet
Crayola

How adorable are these ladybugs playing on some mushrooms? There’s plenty of dots for your kid to color in with this image.

6

Fancy Ladybug

Ladybug
Coloring Home

Styled with a floral design, this ladybug is a little bit extra. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys coloring in details.

7

Ladybug on a Branch

Grinning Ladybug
Coloring Home

This big-eyed bug looks pretty excited to be out on its branch. How will your kid color it in?

8

Ladybug and Strawberries

Ladybug With Strawberries
Coloring Home

This ladybug looks like it’s about to snack on those strawberries. It’s studying them pretty intensely.

9

Sleeping Ladybug

Napping Ladybug
Get Coloring Pages

This sweet little bug is napping on a flower. Ask your kid about where they would sleep if they were this small.

10

Curly Ladybug

Cool Ladybug
Get Coloring Pages

Use this one to talk about shapes with your kid. The body is (mostly) a circle, the head is a half-circle, and the antennae are spirals, for instance.

11

Ladybug With Wings Out

Ladybug Coloring Page
Get Coloring Pages

This sheet shows off the ladybug’s many wings. Check out some videos of flying ladybugs to see it in action.

12

Ladybugs Hanging Out

Ladybug Coloring Page
Get Coloring Pages

These three ladybugs are admiring... something. Maybe your kid can design a cool sunset for them.

13

5 Ladybugs

5 Ladybugs
Get Coloring Pages

This is a cute one if your kid is also working on counting. Even the number has ladybug spots.

14

Ladybug Mask

Ladybug Mask
Super Coloring

Now your kid can become a ladybug. Honestly, the antennae make this mask adorable.

15

Ladybug on Leaf

Ladybird Coloring Page
Super Coloring

This realistic-looking ladybug has loads of spots to color in. The big leaf will be fun to shade, too.

Whether your ladybug is a classic red and black, or every color of the rainbow, these ladybug coloring pages are a rad way to learn about bugs and enjoy artistic expression all at once.