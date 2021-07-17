These Free Printable Hummingbird Coloring Pages Are So Pretty

With their super small stature, bright colors, and ability to seemingly hover over flowers mid-air, hummingbirds are absolutely adorable. So it makes sense that your kiddo might want to grab their markers and make some artwork that involves these fast-flying birds. And these 20 hummingbird coloring pages can help your child create some very pretty pictures of these beautiful birds.

Unlike other garden-variety birds, there’s something special when a hummingbird comes to buzz about your flowers. “A hummingbird’s small size is a draw, as is their amazing flying skills, along with their gem-like colors,” Britt O’Leary, MS, a bird expert tells Romper. “The one big reason that kids love them so much is that they’re not afraid of people — sit quietly near a hummingbird feeder or the kind of flowers they like long enough, and the birds will feed quite close to you.” Unlike other birds that flap about, hummingbirds get their name from the sound that their wings make from flapping so fast. Plus, a hummingbird’s heart beats 1,200 beats per minute, (per the National Park Service), which might make your own heart skip a beat when you see one near your impatiens or petunias.

So crack open the crayons and get ready to color with these 20 hummingbird coloring pages. And woot, all of them are free to download and print.

1 A Simple Hummingbird Coloring Page A Simple Hummingbird Coloring Page Super Coloring see on super coloring This coloring page is perfect for little ones still learning how to color in the lines. With its basic design, your child will be able to figure out which color would be best for the beak and wings.

2 A Hummingbird with Sunflowers Coloring Page A Hummingbird with Sunflowers Coloring Page Super Coloring see on super coloring It’s one thing to color in a hummingbird, but add on some fun sunflowers, and well, you’ve got a masterpiece in the making. This coloring page will make your kiddo use up all their yellow crayons for sure.

3 A Rufous Hummingbird Coloring Page A Rufous Hummingbird Coloring Page Super Coloring see on super coloring If you thought all hummingbirds were the same, think again. The Rufous hummingbird have fantastic flight skills. And this hummingbird is using its long beak to suck up some sweet nectar.

4 A Pair of Hummingbirds Coloring Page A Pair of Hummingbirds Coloring Page Get Coloring Pages see on get coloring pages One hummingbird to color is cool, but two together is double the fun. These two lovebirds (er, hummingbirds) are flying mid-air over a pretty peony.

5 A Floral Hummingbird Coloring Page A Floral Hummingbird Coloring Page Get Coloring Pages see on get coloring pages For more experienced artistes, this floral-themed coloring page is ideal. It features a hummingbird smack in the center surrounded by leaves, branches, and flowers (read: plenty of things to keep your kiddo coloring — and occupied.)

6 A Host Of Hummingbirds Coloring Page A Host Of Hummingbirds Coloring Page Get Coloring Pages see on get coloring pages Your child can color in (count ‘em) four hummingbirds in various forms of flight with this printable page. Different flowers (from daisies to lilies) adorn the sides of the page to add extra interest to their design.

7 A Hummingbird Coloring Page For Adults A Hummingbird Coloring Page For Adults Get Coloring Pages see on get coloring pages While your child is working on the wings of his own hummingbird coloring page, you can channel your inner artiste with this adult hummingbird coloring page. There are tons of itty bitty spaces to fill in for hours of entertainment… and relaxation.

8 A Baby Hummingbird Coloring Page A Baby Hummingbird Coloring Page Coloring Home see on coloring home This baby hummingbird coloring page will elicit all the ooh’s and aah’s from your preschooler. You can show them how the bird is meant to look, or just let their imagination go crazy with colors as they fill in all the feathers.

9 A Flying Hummingbird Coloring Page A Flying Hummingbird Coloring Page Coloring Home see on coloring home We don’t know what’s prettier, the open wingspan on this hummingbird, or the flower that it’s trying to get nectar from. It’s truly a toss-up.

10 A Balloon and Hummingbird Coloring Page A Balloon and Hummingbird Coloring Page Coloring Home see on coloring home This comical coloring page of a hummingbird blowing up a balloon will go over big with your child. It has simple, clean lines, so that your kiddo can concentrate on coloring.

11 A Sitting Hummingbird Coloring Page A Sitting Hummingbird Coloring Page I Heart Crafty Things see on I heart crafty things You don’t often see hummingbirds not, you know, humming. But this one, which is peacefully perched on a tree branch, is a simple design for coloring. Don’t forget the foliage in the background!

12 A Stained Glass Hummingbird Coloring Page A Stained Glass Hummingbird Coloring Page I Heart Crafty Things see on I heart crafty things Sure, there are plenty of hummingbird coloring pages where it’s featured in nature. But what about a stained glass one? Well, this coloring page from I Heart Crafty Things, makes the hummingbird a work of art — literally.

13 Two Sharing Hummingbirds Coloring Page Two Sharing Hummingbirds Coloring Page Best Coloring Pages For Kids see on best coloring pages for kids What better way to teach your child the concept of sharing than with this coloring page? Featuring two hummingbirds sharing the same flower, it just might encourage your kiddo to share their toys with their sibs. (Maybe.)

14 A Mama Hummingbird Coloring Page A Mama Hummingbird Coloring Page Best Coloring Pages For Kids best coloring pages for kids So many hummingbird coloring pages depict the bird in flight. That’s what makes this one of a momma hummingbird feeding her two babies so adorable. Your child can accentuate the scene by painting the leaves a vibrant color, too.

15 An In-Flight Hummingbird Coloring Page An In-Flight Hummingbird Coloring Page Coloring All see on coloring all The feathers are the focus of this fab hummingbird coloring page. The wings are outstretched so that your child can accentuate them with either an ombre design or just a rainbow of coordinating colors.

16 A Basic Hummingbird Coloring Page A Basic Hummingbird Coloring Page Coloring All see on coloring all If you want a hummingbird coloring page that accentuates the shape of this itty bitty bird, this page from Coloring All does it. From its long beak to its fanned out wings, your child can see how sleek the bird really is.

17 A Detailed Hummingbird Coloring Page A Detailed Hummingbird Coloring Page Clipart Library see on clipart library There are so many shapes to fill in with this super detailed hummingbird coloring page. From dragonflies to ladybugs, leaves, and, yes, the hummingbird, you’d better break out the entire 64-count of crayons to ensure that your child can complete the page.

18 A Flowery Hummingbird Coloring Page A Flowery Hummingbird Coloring Page Clipart Library see on clipart library A small cascade of flowers is what this sweet little hummingbird is after in this coloring page. You can even spy its small feet, long beak, and stout body shape.

19 An Intricate Hummingbird Coloring Page An Intricate Hummingbird Coloring Page Just Color see on just color Sometimes, you just can’t stop coloring. And the fun won’t ever end with this highly intricate hummingbird coloring page. Full of tiny lines and shapes, your child will definitely need some ultra fine markers to get the job done.

20 A Cartoon-esque Hummingbird Coloring Page A Cartoon-esque Hummingbird Coloring Page Top Coloring Pages see on top coloring pages This hummingbird is as cute as he is comical-looking. With his wide-open eyes and smiling beak, the hummingbird looks like he wants to make friends with your little one.

Whether it’s due to their small size, the way their wings flap furiously, or how they hover from one flower to another, hummingbirds are a beautiful bird to behold. And with these 20 coloring pages, your kiddo can enjoy coloring them to their hearts’ content.