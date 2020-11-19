It’s getting to be that time of the year when that cheeky Elf on the Shelf makes its annual appearance, much to the delight of children (and the chagrin of some parents) everywhere. But as you prepare to think of creative ways to position your Elf each morning, your child might innocently ask the ultimate question: can Elf on the Shelf make babies?

Look, a lot can happen in a year (and um, more to the point, nine months), and it’s been some time since your family last saw your Elf on the Shelf. So what has your little guy or gal been up to? Well, we went to the fine folks at the Elf on the Shelf Customer Service department and here's what they had to say about Elf on the Shelf reproducing.

To answer the burning question, no, Elf on the Shelf can’t have babies. “Elf Babies are not an official part of The Elf on the Shelf family or in any way associated with products sold under The Elf on the Shelf brand,” the Lumistella Company, creators of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition said in an exclusive statement to Romper. It’s a bummer, really, because can you imagine all the awesome outfits you could dress your baby Elf doll up in? It could be dressed like a candy cane, a reindeer, a baby Santa, or just what it is — an adorable elf with rosy-red cheeks.

Still, you're likely going to run into some Elf babies out there available for sale, and as with any toy you bring into your home, no one can stop you from using your own imagination. So you can go ahead and pick up a little bundle of joy or two (or more) to expand your elf family if you'd like, but just know that they're not official products of the Elf on the Shelf brand.

If you're more than happy to dodge the mother of all question of how elf babies are made, then why not opt for a furry friend that is an official the Elf on the Shelf product? You can choose from a fox ($24.95) that can light Santa’s way as he delivers presents to all the good little boys and girls in the world, a reindeer ($24.95) that lifts Santa’s spirits and helps his sleigh soar, or a sweet saint bernard puppy ($24.95) that encourages kids to be kind.

Whether you stock up on all the official Elf accessories or DIY your own, remember that the whole premise of Elf on the Shelf is not about buying hoards of props for them. All you have to really worry about is making sure they're in a different spot every morning and the magic of Christmas will be safe and sound.