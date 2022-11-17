It’s time to load up on multipacks of sweatpants, holiday onesies, and all of the PJs — Carter’s Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday deals are already underway. OshKosh B’gosh’s Black Friday deals are available now, too. Both sites are offering 50% to 60% off of everything on their websites and in stores. So, yeah, you could say this is a run-don’t-walk kind of situation.

This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will continue from Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 28, but be sure to snag anything you can’t live without early so you can get the perfect size. Both brands already have tons of winter clothes — snow boots, outerwear, and sweaters galore — available for purchase, and the holiday pajamas are ready to add to cart as well.

And if you have your family’s winter season shopping done, consider stocking up on essentials for the coming year you’d normally buy from Carter’s, like onesies, basic tees and pants, socks, and more. It just doesn’t get better than a minimum of 50% off, you know?

1 Cozy pajamas for baby Baby Floral 2-Way Zip Cotton Sleep & Play Carter's Available in sizes NB through 9M $8 $18 see on carter's There is always room in the dresser for more pajamas, and the cozier the better. The Carter’s baby floral 2-Way zip cotton sleep and play comes in three prints, but this red and green floral is a subtle holiday pajama option. It’s made of 100% cotton and has a two-way zipper so you can keep baby’s top half clothed during those late-night diaper changes.

2 Kids’ snow boots Kid Carter's Snow Boots OshKosh B'gosh Available in sizes 13 through 3Y $22.40 $50 see on osh kosh b'gosh If your toddler needs snow boots for winter this year, don’t sleep on Carter’s Black Friday sale to scoop some up for half off (or more). These kid Carter’s snow boots (that are 60% right now) are water-resistant with a grippy tread, and easy hook-and-loop closures for little hands learning to put on their own shoes. Parents will also love that they wipe clean.

3 Adorable outerwear for toddlers Baby Pink Poodle Fleece Jacket OshKosh B'gosh Available in sizes 3M through 24M $32 $64 see on OshKosh B'gosh The baby pink poodle fleece jacket from OshKosh B’gosh has to be one of the cutest clothing items on their site, with its pink suede-look fabric and plush fleece lining for added warmth. The cozy fleece makes for the perfect trim on the sleeves and collar, too. This coat is one of the brand’s heirloom styles, meaning it’s a timeless design constructed to last for generations.

4 Toddler pants to dress up or down Toddler Elastic Waist Woven Pants Carter's Available in sizes 2T through 5T $12 $30 see on carter's OK, these are easily the coolest khaki pants any kid could wear, and it’s going to look adorable on a little toddler’s bulky diaper bum. The toddler elastic waist woven pants from Carter’s feature a comfortable elastic drawstring waist so parents don’t have to wrestle with a button, and kids can learn to dress themselves. They’re even pre-washed for added softness. (Can they do this with grownup clothes?)

5 A sage smocked dress with long sleeves Kid Butterfly Print Smocked Dress Carter's Available in sizes 4 through 14 $19 $38 see on carter's If your kid loves dresses year-round, this long-sleeved kid butterfly print smocked dress from Carter’s is a warmer option for the winter months. It has a smocked top and keyhole back, and the muted green color is perfect for the season. Throw on some tights and a cardigan, and this outfit will be complete.

6 Soft sweaters for toddlers Toddler Pullover Sweater Carter's Available in sizes 2T through 5T $15.20 $38 see on carter's If your little one needs some cozy basics to layer with other clothes, the toddler pullover sweater from Carter’s is a staple piece you can add to their wardrobe. It’s 100% cotton with a mock neck, button details, and trimmed sleeves and bottom hem. And it’s 60% off right now, so that doesn’t hurt either.