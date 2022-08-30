Shopping

Save 50% On *Everything* From Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh This Labor Day

It’s a sale worth celebrating.

by Ashley Jones

To close out the summer season and prepare for the cooler weather, Labor Day weekend sales are a prime opportunity to snag major savings on new clothes for your family. The Carter’s Labor Day sale is the perfect time to stock up on all of the things your kids need for the fall season. Save big on Halloween costumes, holiday-wear, outerwear, cozy pajama sets, game day gear, and more from Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh.

From Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 5, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh will offer 50% off their entire site and in-store selection. Yes, everything — both in stores and online — will be half off in honor of the 2022 Labor Day holiday. That means you can stockpile sweaters for winter, clear out the clearance section (buy a size up for next summer), grab some great Halloween gear, and still come away from your shopping trip with your budget intact.

With both Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh offering 50% everything, there are endless options to choose from. Below, we sorted some the brands’ top picks by category to spotlight the best deals to jump on during this Labor Day Sale. Take a peek at what all Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh has to offer, both in stores and online, during this sale.

Halloween costumes on sale at Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh

Labor Day weekend may mean the official end of summer, but spooky season is just around the corner. During Carter’s Labor Day sale, take 50% off Halloween costumes for babies, and costume builder pieces for toddlers and older kids.

Little Unicorn Halloween Costume
Carter's
This 3-piece unicorn costume set from Carter’s includes a fleece zip-up hooded shell, pink and white striped leggings, and a 100% cotton tee for layering.
Bumble Bee Halloween Costume
Carter's
This 3-piece bumble bee Halloween Costume for babies is half-off during the Carter’s Labor Day sale.
Little Avocado Halloween Costume
Carter's
Save big on this cute avocado costume for your baby, made up of a fleece shell paired with a white long-sleeved top and striped leggings.
Strawberry Halloween Costume
Carter's
Your baby will be cute and cozy in this pink strawberry Halloween costume from Carter’s, complete with a 100% cotton tee and soft white leggings.
Toddler Halloween Cat Tutu Dress
Carter's
This long-sleeved tutu dress with a cute cat face on the front is like an instant Halloween costume for toddlers from Carter’s. Wear it to school and then out trick-or-treating.
Halloween Glow-In-The-Dark Skeleton Cotton PJs
OshKosh B'gosh
This set of 100% cotton snug-fit pajamas is an easy Halloween costume option for kids. Get it 50% off at OshKosh B’gosh during the Carter’s Labor Day sale.

Holiday outfits on sale at Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh for Labor Day

After Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas come up quick. To cut down on the stress of shopping last-minute, stock up on holiday gear from Carter’s and OshKosh during their Labor Day sale.

Organic Cotton Pumpkin Print 2-Piece Set
Carter's
Perfect for fall photos, Halloween, and Thanksgiving, this pumpkin-covered, 2-piece holiday outfit for babies is made from soft organic cotton.
2-Piece Pumpkin Top & Halloween Legging Set
Carter's
This Halloween outfit for toddlers comes complete with black cotton jersey leggings featuring ghosts, cats, and pumpkins, paired with an orange pumpkin tulle tutu top.
Halloween Jersey Tee in Black
Carter's
Made from 100% cotton, this not-so-spooky black Halloween tee has long sleeves and a fun jack-o-lantern graphic on the front.
3-Piece Thanksgiving Outfit Set
Carter's
Dress your little turkey in this 3-piece Thanksgiving outfit that includes A 100% cotton themed tee, thermal jumpsuit, and a coordinating bib.
Santa's Crew Jersey Tee
Osh Kosh B'gosh
Get your kids ready for the holiday season with this red, long-sleeved, cotton jersey tee with a cool Santa graphic
Plaid Sateen Dress
OshKosh B'gosh
Get this precious plaid holiday dress for girls on sale half-off during the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh Labor Day sale.
Little Planet Organic Cotton Rib Set in Ivory Pine
Carter's
This 2-piece holiday set for babies is made from 100% organic cotton, with green leggings and a white onesie with red and green details.

Outerwear at Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh on sale for Labor Day

Heading into the fall and winter months means cooler days are just around the corner. (If they haven’t already arrived in your neck of the woods.) Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh have a huge selection of jackets, sweatshirts, and hoodies available at a deep discount during this sale.

Boys Zip-Up Vest
OshKosh B'gosh
Keep your kid warm with this cozy zip-front vest with a lined collar and poly-filling that’s machine washable for easy cleaning.
Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Hoodie in Lavender
OshKosh B'gosh
This soft hoodie in brushed fleece has a cozy front pocket, ribbed trim, and a half-zip closure with a mock neck top.
Active Hooded Zip-Up Jacket
OshKosh B'gosh
This wear-anywhere style hoodie for toddlers has a full zipper and hood. It is made from active tricot French Terry and is machine washable.
Baby Girl Denim Jacket
Carter's
Save on this denim jacket for babies during Carter’s Labor Day sale. It’s pre-washed fro softness, has a button-front design, and is machine washable.
Quilted Mid-Weight Jacket in Green
Carter's
This weather-resistant polyester jacket has a soft jersey lining, a zip-front design, and functional pockets. Save 50% on this coat during the Carter’s Labor Day sale.

Labor Day pajama deals from Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh

Since they’re just being slept in, it makes sense not to spend a ton of money on your kids’ pajama collection. But if you shop this Labor Day sale, you’ll be happy you got a hold of a new pair or two when it’s time for pajama day at school. Even matching holiday pajamas for the whole family — adults included — will be on sale.

4-Pack 2-Way Zip Cotton Sleep & Play Bundle
Carter's
Save big on this 4-pack of 2-way zippered cotton sleepers for babies during Carter’s Labor Day sale.
2-Piece Captain America 100% Snug Fit Cotton PJs
Carter's
Made from 100% cotton with a snug fit design, this 2-piece toddler pajama set has striped pants and a navy top with Captain America’s logo on the front.
4-Piece Woodlands 100% Snug Fit Cotton PJs
Carter's
Made from 100% cotton, this snug fit pajama set for toddlers has four mix-and-match pieces with an adorable woodlands motif with deer and flowers.
2-Piece Minecraft Loose Fit PJs
Carter's
This 2-piece Minecraft pajama set for boys is made from 100% polyester jersey with a loose fit, no-pinch elastic waistband, and short-sleeved top.
2-Piece Tie-Dye Loose Fit PJs in Pink
Carter's
Your girl can rock this set of tie-dye PJs with a long-sleeved jersey top and shorts with an elastic waistband, available during the Carter’s Labor Day sale.

The best kids essentials on sale at Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh

Because back-to-school shopping really never ends, it’s always a good idea to have a stash of basic tees, jeans, leggings, and other essentials for kids on hand throughout the year. Grab these styles half-off in honor of Labor Day.

7-Pack Long-Sleeve Bodysuits
Carter's
Build your baby’s wardrobe with a 7-pack of solid, 100% cotton, long-sleeved onesies, 50% off during the Carter’s Labor Day sale.
Girls Skinny Jeans In Heritage Rinse
OshKosh B'gosh
Take half-off this pair of girls skinny jeans in a dark blue denim during the OshKosh B’gosh Labor Day sale.
Girls Sweater Knit Cardigan in Milk
OshKosh B'gosh
Made from a cozy cotton knit, this cute cardigan with ribbed detailing and faux wood buttons is on sale during the OshKosh B’gosh Labor Day sale.
Toddler Pull-On Reinforced Knee Pants in Grey
OshKosh B'gosh
Perfect for playtime, this pair of 100% heavyweight cotton pants for toddlers has reinforced knees and a soft elastic waistband.
Pocket Henley in Green
Carter's
A great basic tee for boys, this Henley-style shirt has a front pocket, three top buttons, and a color-block design.
4-Pack Leggings
Carter's
This 4-pack of cotton leggings for toddlers features an elastic waistband, and they’re on sale from Carter’s this Labor Day.

Whether you’re shopping ahead for the holidays, gearing up for the cooler weather, or want to add to your child’s back-to-school wardrobe, you can save big on everything during the 2022 Labor Day sale at Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh.