One of the most exciting things about having a baby is getting to choose their first Halloween costume. As parents of older kids know, it’s not long before your little one will want to choose their own All Hallow’s Eve disguise, opting for a Paw Patrol or Bubble Guppies costume. But that first year, oh, that precious first year, you can find the perfect Mom, Dad and baby Halloween costume of your dreams.

Some parents plan their first family costume way ahead of time (*ahem* guilty), some choose multiple and hope they have more than one occasion to dress up for (guilty again), and some are so caught up in the new baby haze that it’s almost Halloween before they even notice it’s October yet. And hey, there’s no shame in that. Those first few weeks and months are a doozy.

That’s where these ideas come in. If you haven’t had time to think about your family of three’s costume yet, or need some inspiration for your Mom, Dad, and baby Halloween costume, there are plenty of adorable options to choose from. Even if these aren’t the perfect fit, they should spark some ideas of other iconic trios you can fashion your family after.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Patrick Star & Friends Baby Patrick Star Costume Spirit Halloween $29.99 See On Spirit Halloween OK, how adorable is this Patrick Star costume for a baby? Just thinking about your baby laying around like Patrick on top of his coconut house is enough to start the laughs. And for Mom and Dad, Spirit Halloween also carries adult sizes of a Spongebob Squarepants costume and a Sandy Cheeks costume, so you can basically just take the population of Bikini Bottom on parade when you go trick-or-treating. (If you have a dog, this is a great opportunity to dress them as Gary.) Spirit Halloween has a really handy sizing guide for their baby costumes that specifies the recommended height and weight for each size so you can be sure it’ll fit your baby well.

2 A Recipe To Remember Chef & Spaghetti Baby & Me Costume Party City $24.99 $29.99 See On Party City This set from Party City comes with a silver pot cover to slip over a baby carrier, a spaghetti and meatballs headpiece for your baby, and a chef’s hat and smock for Mom or Dad to wear. Since the costume only covers two out of three family members, you’ll have to decide if the other parent will be a chef as well, or perhaps they could dress as a jar of tomato sauce? Some moms have done this dressed as Prego-brand sauce to announce they’re expecting baby number two, but you could choose a generic version if you’re happy with your one little meatball for now.

3 Dom Toretto & His Family This Mom, Dad and baby costume makes your little one the star, and takes advantage of the fact that your little guy doesn’t have much hair yet. That’s right, family: it’s time for baby Dom Toretto. Dress your little one in a tiny black tank, jeans, some knockoff Timberland boots, and Dom’s signature cross necklace from the early movies. Mom and Dad, you have two options here. You can either opt for mechanic work shirts with Brian and Letty’s names on them (see Etsy seller CustomTNWorkWear for one example of those). Or, on the other hand, you can lean into the Fast & Furious family memes and go for t-shirts with whatever design makes you giggle the most. Again, Etsy has an impressive selection!

4 The Cleanest Crew If you’re looking to DIY a costume, this trio of cleaning-themed costumes comes together pretty easily, and you can use a lot of clothing you probably already own. Mr. Clean himself just needs an all-white ensemble with a short-sleeved onesie, pants, and shoes. The magic eraser needs the same, plus two pieces of poster board attached to his front and backsides to mimic the shape. The suds costume for Mom may take the longest, but it’s still simple, just blowing up and attaching balloons to a headband, white tee, and leggings.

5 Ash, Misty, & Pikachu Baby Pikachu Hooded Jumpsuit Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon Pikachu, I choose you! Millennial parents probably grew up watching the animated Pokémon series starring Ash Ketchum and his trusty sidekick, the electric Pokémon Pikachu. In the first few episodes, this dynamic duo come across Misty, a gym leader who specializes in training water Pokémon, and they (reluctantly) set off on journey to become Pokémon masters together. Soon they’re fast friends, and now they’re the perfect costume for your little family of three. Moms will have to piece together Misty’s costume using a plain yellow tank top, some denim shorts, and a set of red suspenders, while dads can find an Ash Ketchum costume kit on sites like Amazon.

6 Sully, Cealia, & Mike Wazowski Baby Mike Wazowski Costume Spirit Halloween $39.99 See On Spirit Halloween What could be cuter than dressing your baby as everyone’s favorite neon green, perfectly circular one-eyed cretin? Mike Wazowski is one of Disney and Pixar’s most recognizable characters with his giant eye, wide smile, and two little horns. And you and your partner can easily find Sully costumes in adult sizes (both true Halloween costumes and giant onesie pajamas if you’d prefer), or you can pay homage to Mike’s love interest from Monsters, Inc., Celia, by dressing as her instead. Don’t forget to help your baby apply their odorant. Mike’s signature scents include smelly garbage, low tide, and wet dog.

7 Mario, Luigi, & Princess Peach Baby Mario Halloween Costume Target $29.99 See On Target If Princess Peach could stop getting kidnapped by Bowser for once, maybe she’d actually be able to go trick-or-treating with the Super Mario Brothers. If you can keep tabs on her long enough, there’s a great adult Peach costume for Mom to suit up and hit the sidewalks with her very own mini Mario. And for Dad, Luigi costumes in grownup sizes are easy to find. Or, each parent could opt to dress as their favorite Mario character. Think Wario, Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, Bullet Bill, and so many more. The only way this group look could get any cuter is if baby is old enough to shout, “It’s a-me!”

8 Two Theives & Their Loot Robber & Moneybag Baby & Me Costume Party City $29.99 $39.99 See On Party City Just like the chef and spaghetti baby costume, this bank robber and money bag getup is intended for two, but it’s easy to add in a costume for Mom or Dad. This set includes a money bag baby carrier cover and faux cash headpiece for baby, as well as a black beanie and eye mask for either Mom or Dad to wear (you’ll have to supply the shirt, pants, and shoes). You could either have your partner dress as another burglar, or they could be a bank teller, police officer, or anything else you can think of. Now stick ‘em up!

10 Simple Skeletons Dad, Mom & Baby Matching Halloween Easy Costume Set Skeleton Rib Cage Tees Amazon $48.99 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the easiest group costume ever, three t-shirts (well, two shirts and a onesie) to make your little fam look like the living dead ought to do the trick. You can purchase them as a set in a wide variety of sizes for Mom, Dad, and baby alike. This is a great option if you’re not taking your baby out trick-or-treating but still want to feel festive hanging at home or handing out candy. Or, if you and your partner want to take part in a more elaborate costume for your baby, you can spring for a full skeleton jumpsuit for them. Besides, they’re the main attraction these days anyway, right?

11 The First Baby’s Security Detail Secret Service & POTUS Parent & Baby Costume Party City $33.74 $44.99 Party City Sorry not sorry, this costume is just too funny. Dad can wear his best suit and sunglasses and give this costume’s podium carrier cover, glasses and ear piece to the real brawn in the family: Mama. This one doesn’t come with clothes for whichever parent is wearing the POTUS baby, but just do your best with whatever black clothing items you have on hand. Plus, if you want to keep people socially distanced from your baby this year, you can do it in a comical way, telling people to please step back with one hand on your ear and your most official sounding voice.

12 The Incredibles Baby Jack Jack Deluxe Infant Costume Amazon $25.78 See On Amazon What better costume for your baby than perhaps the most super, most powerful, most incredible baby of all time? The Incredibles is a family of superheroes, including Jack Jack, a baby who was believed to be born without powers but who actually has 17. They include laser eyes, lighting himself on fire, super strength, rapid growth, sneezes that send him flying, and turning into a demon. And honestly, parents of babies would probably be the first to say that all sounds... pretty familiar. Also, he has cute hair, which is a superpower itself. Dad can take on the role of Mr. Incredible and Mom can serve looks as Elastigirl.

14 Comical Condiments Ketchup Mustard Sweet Relish Halloween Easy Costume Amazon $48.99 See On Amazon Again, if you’re stay at home this Halloween to watch movies or give out goodies to trick-or-treaters, but still want to get in the spirit by dressing up, this “costume” of ketchup, mustard, and sweet relish bottles is a super cute way to do it. Just like the skeleton shirts from Amazon, the prices vary based on sizing. And also like the skeletons, if you want to buy these and play backup condiments to your little babe, you can get them their own special hot dog costume. Cue all the jokes about your baby’s adorable buns in three, two, one...