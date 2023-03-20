Spring is in the air, which means you’re probably ready to swap out all of your kids’ fleece-lined jackets and leggings for pastel dresses, striped tees, and all of the shorts and skirts. OK, maybe don’t get rid of the jackets just yet (Mother Nature is finicky, after all), but you can go ahead and stock up on some great spring (and summer!) staples thanks to Carter’s Spring Sale 2023, which features at least 50% off nearly everything in stores and online through Monday, March 20. Some items are excluded, including the new Hilary Duff x Carter’s collection and the new womenswear line from Little Planet.

Whether you’re looking for Easter outfits, some warm weather jammies, or want to go ahead and pick out some new swimsuits for the summer (those are great gifts from the Easter Bunny, FYI), you can save big right now at Carter’s. I’m currently obsessed with all of the matching items. There are matching family pajamas in the softest green with a sweet bunny pattern, but there are also some great Easter and spring outfits (spring family photoshoot maybe?) that have sizes matching from baby all the way up to big kid.

And if you love spring designs, but have a closet full of florals already, Carter’s new spring designs feature lots of plaid, pastels, and bunnies that your kids can wear long after Easter is over. So take the opportunity now to grab what your family needs — including the sweetest sandals and warm weather shoes — with the Carter’s spring sale.

The Carter’s Spring Sale lasts through Monday, March 20, with at least 50% off nearly everything in store and sitewide. Free shipping is available on all orders $35 and up.