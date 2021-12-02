Every family has its own Christmas traditions, and one tradition in my home has always been to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. I know my family is just one of millions with this tradition, and I am by no means the only person who can sneak A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes off the top of my head in everyday conversation (whether it’s the holiday season or not). There is just something about Charlie, Sally, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang that is so endearing

It’s wild to think that this beloved TV special aired back in 1965 for the first time. That means, if you have snuggled up on the couch with your kids to watch it, they’re probably your family’s third or fourth generation to enjoy it. Some of us (like me) have been watching the special every holiday season for our entire lives. Given its longevity, it’s no wonder why we all can pull out random A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes at the drop of a hat. To this day, I still ask my parents if there are any “presents to pretty girls” under the tree for me, and as an adult, I kind of understand why Charlie was so down about all of the Christmas commercialism.

Suffice to say, after decades of watching the special, there are a lot of A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes pretty much ingrained into my brain, and the special continues to bring me joy every year. Here are some of my favorite memorable quotes.

1 “Get the biggest aluminum tree you can find, Charlie Brown, maybe painted pink!” Lucy Steinway & Sons / Youtube

2 “Dear Santa Claus, how have you been? Did you have a nice summer? How is your wife? I have been extra good this year, so I have a long list of presents that I want.” Sally

3 “Well, this is one Christmas shepherd who's going to keep his trusty blanket with him.” Linus

4 “It's too early. I never eat December snowflakes. I always wait until January.” Lucy

5 “In spite of my outward appearance, I shall try to run a neat inn.” Pigpen

6 “I just don't understand Christmas I guess. I like getting presents and sending Christmas cards and decorating trees and all that, but I'm still not happy.” Charlie Brown

7 Lucy: “You think you’re so smart with that blanket. What are you gonna do with it when you grow up?” Linus: “Maybe I’ll turn it into a sport coat.”

8 “What about the Christmas queen, hmm? Are you going to let all this beauty go to waste?” Lucy

9 Lucy: “Incidentally, I know how you feel about all this Christmas business, getting depressed and all that. It happens to me every year. I never get what I really want. I always get a lot of stupid toys or a bicycle or clothes or something like that.” Charlie Brown: “What is it you want?” Lucy: “Real estate.”

10 “Charlie Brown, you're the only person I know who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem.” Linus

11 “Every Christmas it's the same. I always end up playing a shepherd.” Shermy

12 “I mean ‘Jingle Bells.’ You know, Santa Claus and ho-ho-ho. And mistletoe and presents to pretty girls.” Lucy Steinway & Sons / Youtube

13 “Oh, no. My own dog gone commercial.” Charlie Brown

14 “Boy, what a sound. How I love to hear that old money plink, that beautiful sound of cold, hard cash. That beautiful, beautiful sound. Nickels, nickels, nickels. That beautiful sound of plinking nickels.” Lucy

15 “Of all the Charlie Browns in the world, you're the Charlie Browniest.” Linus

16 [After asking Santa for money] “All I want is what I have coming to me. All I want is my fair share.” Sally

17 “Do innkeepers' wives have naturally curly hair?” Frieda

18 “Ugh. I've been kissed by a dog. I have dog germs. Get hot water, get some disinfectant, get some iodine!” Lucy

19 “It sort of makes you wanna treat me with more respect, doesn't it?” Pigpen

20 “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It's not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” Linus Steinway & Sons / YouTube

21 “You do think I'm beautiful, don't you, Charlie Brown? You didn't answer me right away. You had to think about it first, didn't you? If you really had thought I was beautiful, you would've spoken right up. I know when I've been insulted.” Lucy

22 “Look, Charlie, let's face it. We all know that Christmas is a big commercial racket. It's run by a big Eastern syndicate, you know.” Lucy

23 “Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” Charlie Brown

24 “Gee, do they still make wooden Christmas trees?” Linus

25 “Linus is right. I won't let all this commercialism ruin my Christmas.” Charlie Brown

26 “Beethoven wasn't so great. He never got his picture on bubble-gum cards, did he? Have you ever seen his picture on a bubble-gum card? How can you say someone is great who's never had his picture on bubble-gum cards?” Lucy

27 Sally: “Try to catch snowflakes on your tongue. It’s fun.” Linus: “Mm. Needs sugar.”

28 “Charlie Brown is a blockhead, but he did get a nice tree.” Lucy

29 “That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.” Linus

30 “Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!” Full Cast

As fun as it must have been to read through all of these quotes, nothing beats snuggling up on the couch and watching A Charlie Brown Christmas with a cup of hot chocolate. So, dust off your old Blu-ray or DVD copy (or your VHS if you’re truly vintage) or queue it up on Apple TV+ and soak up the joy and nostalgia.