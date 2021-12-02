Every family has its own Christmas traditions, and one tradition in my home has always been to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. I know my family is just one of millions with this tradition, and I am by no means the only person who can sneak A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes off the top of my head in everyday conversation (whether it’s the holiday season or not). There is just something about Charlie, Sally, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang that is so endearing
It’s wild to think that this beloved TV special aired back in 1965 for the first time. That means, if you have snuggled up on the couch with your kids to watch it, they’re probably your family’s third or fourth generation to enjoy it. Some of us (like me) have been watching the special every holiday season for our entire lives. Given its longevity, it’s no wonder why we all can pull out random A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes at the drop of a hat. To this day, I still ask my parents if there are any “presents to pretty girls” under the tree for me, and as an adult, I kind of understand why Charlie was so down about all of the Christmas commercialism.
Suffice to say, after decades of watching the special, there are a lot of A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes pretty much ingrained into my brain, and the special continues to bring me joy every year. Here are some of my favorite memorable quotes.
As fun as it must have been to read through all of these quotes, nothing beats snuggling up on the couch and watching A Charlie Brown Christmas with a cup of hot chocolate. So, dust off your old Blu-ray or DVD copy (or your VHS if you’re truly vintage) or queue it up on Apple TV+ and soak up the joy and nostalgia.