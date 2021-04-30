21 Affordable Mother's Day Gifts That Only Seem Expensive

Mothers deserve the world, but that may be out of your budget this year. Fortunately, you don’t need to break the bank to splurge on a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. On this list, you’ll find meaningful and inexpensive Mother’s Day gifts that show mom how much you care. Everything here is under $25 and you’ll even find some Mother’s Day gifts for $10.

Whether your mom says she doesn’t want a thing or she keeps a list like it’s Christmas, you’ll find something here for her and for all the mothers, step-mothers, in-laws, sisters, friends, and badass moms you know. From sentimental items like a personalized photo book or a cutting board shaped like your home state to gifts fit for a spa day to a cocktail kit and a tumbler that can fit half a bottle of wine (are we still saying YOLO?), there’s something every mom on your list will love.

You probably know that what mothers of grown kids really want is to see their kids faces (and moms of young kids could probably, um, use a break from seeing their kids faces) but regardless of what the day holds, a meaningful yet inexpensive gift will sweeten the deal.

1 A Trio Of Bookmarks K Ligg Co Bookmarks Etsy $10 see on etsy If mom’s idea of a relaxing time is curling up with a good book, then she’ll love this trio of bookmarks from Etsy seller K Ligg Co. These are handmade, and reviewers noted they are high-quality and not flimsy or easily ripped.

2 A Nail Polish With Meaning Non-Toxic + Vegan Nail Polish Habit Cosmetics $18 see on habit cosmetics Sure she probably has a few nail polishes laying around, but this one from Habit Cosmetics is non-toxic and vegan and comes in tons of rich colors. You could buy her a color that has a special meaning or memory attached to it (like the color she wore to your wedding or another special occasion you shared) or plan a spa afternoon with at-home manis.

3 Tea & Mask Set No Shade The Ritual Kit Beauteani $16 see on beauteani This set has everything she’ll need for an afternoon of self-care. It includes two teas in the “No Shade” flavor, a blend of rosehip and rhubarb, plus a peel-off mask she can make by adding the gel sachet to the powder and mixing.

4 A Meaningful Book "Guess How Much I Love You" Amazon $4.62 see on amazon Choose a favorite book from childhood and include a heartfelt inscription at the beginning about how much you loved it when your mom read to you as a kid and how much you still treasure the memory today.

5 A Mama Necklace Aneya Accessories Mama Necklace Etsy $12.99 see on etsy This sweet and on-trend Mama necklace is shockingly affordable especially when compared to similar products on the market. It’s stainless steel and available with gold, rose gold, or silver coating and it’s perfect for new moms or seasoned pros.

6 A Frame Just For Moms Best Mom Marble Frame Paper Source $16.95 see on paper source This shadow box style photo frame looks unique and elevated without breaking the bank. It comes with a clip to secure a 4"x 6" or smaller photo, and the blushed marbled background makes the picture pop.

7 What I Love About You Journal What I Love about You Fill in the Love® Book Knock Knock $10 see on knock knock This book makes it easy for kids or adult children to express everything they love about their mom. Helpful prompts like, “you have the best taste in...” will have you thinking of things you didn’t even realize you appreciated about mom. Just be ready to cue the tears.

8 A Cute Dessert Plate Macaria Dessert Plate Anthropologie $14 see on anthropologie Celebrate mom with a dessert to share (even if it’s virtual) and gift her one of these bright and cheerful plates that will make her think of you everytime she uses it. They’re made of stoneware and are dishwasher and microwave safe.

9 A Clean Deodorant Coastal Forests Natural Deodorant PAPR Cosmetics $14 see on papr cosmetics Deodorant may seem like an odd gift, but if your mom is looking to “green up” her beauty supplies, a natural deodorant is a good place to start. The vegan and aluminium-free option is not only good for her, but the packaging is also recyclable and biodegradable, plus the scents are layered and luxe.

10 A French Clay Mask Soothe Rosehip Vitamin C Clay Mask Three Ships $22 see on three ships beauty A trip to the spa may not be in the budget this year, but you can bring the spa to mom with this rosehip and vitamin C clay mask, which can help smooth skin, reduce wrinkles, and lighten dark spots. The powdered mask (which you mix with a bit of toner or water to form a paste) comes in a beautiful and reusable glass jar.

11 Wine Glass Markers Graf Lantz Wine-O's Round Glass Markers Goodee World $19 see on goodee world Perfect for the mom who can’t wait to throw her first post-vaccine party, these felt wine glass markers make it so that no one accidentally mixes up their glass of wine with someone else. I actually have these and you’ve never seen adults so excited to pick their color.

12 A Throw Blanket Waffle Weave Throw West Elm $14.99 $45 see on west elm Cozy and lightweight, mom will think of you everytime she takes an afternoon nap or sits outside with this blanket on a cool evening. It looks a lot more expensive than it is, just note that only the yellow is on sale for $14.99 (the other colors are $24.99).

13 A Plant 4" Aloe Plant Jungalow $22 see on jungalow Even if she doesn’t have a green thumb, aloe is easy to care for (unlike children). Plus if she winds up with a sunburn this summer, she’ll have the remedy she needs.

14 A Custom Photo Book 5.5 x 5.5" Softcover Photo Book Artifact Uprising $15 see on artifact uprising Finally you have an excuse to get all those sweet photos off your phone and into a book. The smallest book still has room for 30 pages and the paper is high-quality and 100% recyclable.

15 A Sunflower Seed Grow Kit Organic Sunflower Windowsill Grow Kit Back To The Roots $24.99 $29.99 see on back to the roots She can grow sunflowers on her windowsill year round with this grow kit that comes with everything she’ll need to get started including a cute mason jar, bulbs, and soil. The plants germinate in as little as a week and if she doesn’t have a natural green thumb, the company will send as many seeds as it takes to get growing.

16 A Virtual Tour Signature Tours: Mysterious Buenos Aires Amazon $24.50 see on amazon For the mom who likes history mixed with a bit of mystery, this amazing virtual tour of Buenos Aires is a cool thing to do together if you’re in the same place. All of the Amazon Explore tours have a real-live host who you can ask questions of. You’ll learn about urban myths, ghost stories, murders and more, and you’ll have the opportunity to “walk” around the Plaza de Mayo and tour one of the oldest book stores in the city.

17 A Candle That Smells Like A Place Los Angeles Soy Candle Flores Lane $24 see on flores lane Flores Lane makes luxe but budget-friendly candles, some of which are inspired by a place. If you have fond memories of visiting Los Angeles, West Hollywood, or Santa Monica with your mom, a candle to remind her of the trip is a sweet move. Homesick candles offers a wider range of places but they’re a bit more expensive at $34.

18 A Bloody Mary Cocktail Kit Carry On Cocktail Kit Onward Reserve $24 see on onward reserve While this was technically created to be taken on a flight, there’s no reason your mom can’t take this cute cocktail kit onto a Zoom call or an IRL brunch with you. It includes a small-batch Bloody Mary mix, rimming salt, a travel-size bar spoon, a recipe card, and a linen coaster (alcohol not included).

19 A Springy Scarf Vince Camuto Roses Oblong Silk Scarf Nordstrom Rack $24.97 $58 see on nordstrom rack This 100% silk scarf looks and feels so luxurious that she won’t believe it was under $25 (and you don’t have to tell her). The floral print offset with nautical stripes is cool and unexpected and this will look beautiful with a plain white or navy tee.

20 A Set Of Matching PJs Jersey Pajamas H&M $24.99 see on h&m There’s something so cozy and inviting about a matching set of PJs, especially when they come in a cute print like this starry pair. Made of a soft cotton poly blend, mom will be extra excited to head to bed in these.

21 A State-Shaped Cutting Board Totally Bamboo Washington State Shaped Bamboo Serving and Cutting Board Amazon $19.96 see on amazon Give mom a cutting board in the shape of the state you grew up in (pictured is Washington, but all states are available on the Totally Bamboo Amazon store). She’ll think of you every time she’s chopping vegetables, and it may not be the onions making her cry.

Mother’s Day gifts don’t have to break the bank to be thoughtful and for $25 or less you can get the moms in your life a gift that means the world to them.