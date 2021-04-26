For many moms I know, Mother’s Day can really go either way. Sometimes it feels like a bummer when things immediately go back to normal as soon as the cards are handed out or the breakfast has been given in bed. Then it’s into the kitchen to clean up the mess from making breakfast, or back to refereeing children and getting them all the snacks. If you’re hoping to give the mom in your life a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget, consider mixing in some games and activities. Trust me. She deserves something special — an entire day of something special, to be honest — and she’ll love these thoughtful activities and games that were carried out just for her.

Whether it’s playing games that are all about mom, or games that require the children to not say her name or ask her for anything, there are plenty of fun family games that mom can enjoy, too. And as far as activities go, the main goal here is to ensure mom feels loved, appreciated, and above all, well-rested. Give mom the break she deserves without sacrificing time with the family — unless she really just wants to get away, and in that case make that as easy for her as possible.

Mother’s Day Games

Play the “Don’t Say Mom” game, suggested the Play Dates to Parties website. Challenge the children to not say mom for a certain timeframe. Whoever can go the longest can win a prize. Let’s face it, this can be the most fun game of all for mom, who hears her name said at least one billion times a day.

Challenge mom to refrain from saying one of her beloved catch phrases for an hour, or even the entire day. Whether it’s “Because I said so,” “Stop,” or even “I love you,” figure out what she says all the time and challenge her.

Create a game of Madlibs specific to your mom. Good Housekeeping suggested creating a story about mom, whether it’s true or fictional, and substituting key words with blanks and have everyone fill in the words. Read it aloud when it’s complete.

Do a Mother’s Day-themed karaoke day. Choose songs that have Mama in the title and have a blast.

Play the “Give Mom a Break” game. Everybody wins! Like the classic baby shower game, give each person five safety pins. The rule of the game is that no one is permitted to say mom. Whoever hears another person say the word gets to steal one of their pins. The one with the most pins at the end wins. As an added bonus, everyone will realize just how much they call for mom to do everything.

This sweet game, as suggested by Good Housekeeping, brings out everyone’s inner poet. In “Pass the Poetry,” everyone adds a line to a poem about mom as they pass it along. This can turn out incredibly sweet or incredibly funny. Either way, make sure it’s something mom will love and enjoy.

Mother’s Day Activities