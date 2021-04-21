30 Songs To Add To Your Mother’s Day Playlist, From Classics To Pop Hits

Besides Christmas, most holidays don’t have an entire musical genre dedicated to them, so it can take some digging to find the right songs to help you celebrate. Thankfully, if you’re on the hunt for some Mother’s Day songs, there are a lot to choose from. Whether you’re thinking of your own mom, are a mom yourself, or both, there is no shortage of songs that will have you feeling the love of the holiday.

To help you build out a playlist, here are some incredible tunes that will help you get in the spirit of Mother’s Day. Fair warning, though, a lot of these songs have the potential to bring tears to your eyes and make you want to hug your mom or babies and never let go.

1. “The Mother” By Brandi Carlile

If you’re a mom yourself, this song will hit you straight in the heart. Brandi Carlile sings about how her daughter changed her life, and is honest about the adjustments a new mom goes through. But, of course, she clarifies that every minute of lost sleep and missed adventure was worth it to have her baby.

2. “Angels” By Randy Travis

While this is certainly sung in country-music-style, you don’t have to be a fan of the genre to appreciate the lyrics in this song where Randy Travis asks, “Are you telling me that you've never seen an angel?” and says, “Just look in your mother's eyes.”

3. “Mom” By Meghan Trainor

Perfect for dancing and singing along, this song’s chorus is a sweet declaration of friendship and love: “You might have a mom / she might be the bomb / But ain't nobody got a mom like mine / Her love's 'til the end, she's my best friend / Ain't nobody got a mom like mine.”

4. “In My Daughter’s Eyes” By Martina McBride

For moms who could use a heartwarming reminder that even on their worst days their kids see them as a hero and to take a step back to look at the world through their kids’ eyes now and then.

5. “Mother” By Kacey Musgraves

This is a short song at just over one minute long, but it’s packed with love. In it, Kacey Musgraves sings about being far away from her mom and missing her and then reflects on the fact that her own mom is probably also sitting there and missing her own mother.

6. “Turn To You” By Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber released this song to acknowledge his mom, as well as all of the other single moms out there, and all of the work they do to provide for their kids. It’s so heartfelt and deserves a place on your Mother’s Day playlist.

7. “Two Of Us” By Louis Tomlison

Perfect for someone celebrating their late mother this Mother’s Day. It’s a sweet ode to the relationship between a child and his mom long after she’s gone.

8. “Mother Like Mine” By The Band Perry

Within the first few lines of this song, you’ll start feeling the love for your mom (if you weren’t already). The heartfelt lyrics somehow encompass the feeling of safety moms bring to their children.”

9. “The Wish” By Bruce Springsteen

It may be a few decades old, but this is a song that can be appreciated by anyone with fond childhood memories of their mom, no matter when they were born.

10. “Like My Mother Does” By Lauren Alaina

In this song, Lauren Alaina sings about all of the wonderful traits she got from her mother, from her laugh, to her spirit, to her determination.

andreswd/E+/Getty Images

11. “Song For Mama” By Boyz II Men

The lyrics in this song are nothing short of beautiful: “You were there for me to love and care for me / When skies were gray / Whenever I was down / You were always there to comfort me / And no one else can be / What you have been to me you will always be / You will always be the girl / In my life for all times.”

12. “Slipping Through My Fingers” By ABBA

Moms who wish they could slow down time because their babies are getting too big will love this ballad by ABBA (and featured in Mama Mia).

13. “Mother” By Ashanti

In this song, Ashanti sings about the things her mother taught her and credits her for the woman she grew up to be. So much appreciation and love in one song.

14. “Wind Beneath My Wings” By Bette Middler

Is a list of songs about moms even complete without this classic? No. This song is a masterpiece and you won’t convince me otherwise.

15. “Hey Mama” By Kanye West

Kanye wrote this sweet song as a tribute to his late mom. Despite the sad inspiration of this song, it’s catchy and encompasses the love a child has for their mama.

16. “I’ll Stand By You” By The Pretenders

This song will give you all of the feels whether you’re thinking of your mom’s love for you or your own love for your children. It’s about that fierce love of having someone’s back no matter what.

17. “Blue” By Beyonce

Beyonce sings this song about her first child, Blue Ivy, and moms can totally relate to the sweet lyrics, “Each day / I feel so blessed to be looking at you / 'Cause when you open your eyes / I feel alive.”

18. “The Best Day” By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wrote this song about her best days with her mom growing up, from playing in a pumpkin patch to distracting her after a fight with her friends. It’s equal parts nostalgic and heartwarming and will make you want to watch all of your old home videos.

19. “Mother” By Sugarland

Grab the tissues for this one because you’ll either be thinking of your own mom or of your journey as a mom yourself. It’s a tear-jerker in the best possible way.

20. “Mother Like You” By JJ Heller

“'Cause I know that this world would be better / If everyone had a mother like you.” That’s is just a taste of the amazing lyrics in this love song to mom.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

21. “Mama Said” By The Shirelles

For a throwback, listen to this song Motown bop from the 1960s. It’s a song about staying strong when times are tough, just like your mama taught you to.

22. “Sweet Love Of Mine” By Joy Williams

While the full version is wonderful, the stripped-down acoustic version of this song from a mother to her baby has so much emotion in it. Joy Williams sings to her child, thanking it for coming into the world.

23. “Watch You Be A Mother” By Johnny Diaz

If you’re celebrating your partner this Mother’s Day, this is the perfect song to show your love. In it, Johnny Diaz explains how he loves his wife more than ever since he’s watched her become a mother.”

24. “Slow Down” By Nichole Nordeman

Nichole Nordeman sings the words moms want to say to their babies who are growing up too fast: “Slow down / Won't you stay here a minute more / I know you want to walk through the door / But it's all too fast / Let's make it last a little while / I pointed to the sky and now you wanna fly / I am your biggest fan / I hope you know I am / But do you think you can somehow / Slow down.”

25. “To Zion” By Lauryn Hill

In this song, Lauryn Hill sings to her son Zion, telling him how much she loves him and wants to protect him from the hard things she knows life will bring. Mamas who desperately want to do the same will totally relate.

26. “Mama” By The Spice Girls

If you didn’t grow up during the height of The Spice Girls’ craze, then you likely missed out on this underrated song. It’s basically a love letter from the girls to their moms and the friendships between them.

27. “Her” By Anne-Marie

For the grown-up kids who learned to appreciate their moms in adulthood, this song is for you. In it, Anne-Marie sings, “I don't see you as much as I used to / But if I did, I know what I would do / I'd tell you I love you a million times / Say that I'm sorry if I made you cry / Could never be half the woman even if I tried / But I'll try, I swear I'll try.”

28. “Superwoman” By Alicia Keys

Just a heartwarming and empowering ballad about women, and moms, who push through the bad days and fight for the good ones.

29. “Lullaby” By The Chicks

This song paints a wonderful picture of motherhood. She sings about watching her baby sleep, promising to love it forever, and assuring them that, no matter where they are if they close their eyes they’ll be able to hear her voice like she’s with them.

30. “Mama’s Hand” By Queen Naija

Queen Naija wrote this song for her son, and her lyrics sum up the love moms have for their babies from the start: When I first laid eyes on you / When I heard your heartbeat too / Oh I never knew, I could witness an angel so beautiful / From the very moment you arrived I felt something new inside / I developed a love that was so unconditional.”