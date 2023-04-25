Moms do so much for their families every single day of the year. Any mother will tell you: the mental load by itself gets overwhelming, let alone actually finding the time and energy to get everything that needs doing, done. Mother’s Day is the best opportunity each year to really stop and express how much you love and appreciate the moms in your life, and to show that what they do to keep their families moving doesn’t go unnoticed. One of the sweetest ways to do this is to choose a great Mother’s Day gift that she will genuinely feel grateful for.

Knowing exactly what to buy every mother in your life can take a little planning though. What you pick out for your mother-in-law or gift your grandmother might look vastly different from what you choose for your partner. A gift that truly makes someone feel appreciated should relate to their interests, make their daily life better somehow, or cross off an item they’ve had on their wishlist for ages. If you’re stumped on those categories, you can always fall back on a special item, like a personalized necklace or piece of artwork, to honor the love she has for her children.

So, if you need a little inspiration to get the Mother’s Day gift ideas flowing, we’ve got you covered. Now go pick out something good that will make her say, “Really? For me?”

1 Artwork that honors motherhood Under the Same Moon Print Loré Pemberton $42 see on Loré Pemberton Is she the queen of gallery walls? Artist Loré Pemberton captures some of motherhood’s most magical moments beautifully in her illustrations, like “Under the Same Moon,” in which a mom rocks her toddler back to sleep in the middle of the night. This print is an 8x10-inch reproduction of the original gouache painting.

2 Jewelry...for her indoor plants Garden Blooms Floral Brass Decorations Etsy $18.18 see on etsy If Mom prizes her indoor plants above all else, gift her anything to do with them and she’ll be happy. These Garden Blooms Floral Brass Decorations slide into the soil of a planter to add a little shine. The flowers range from around 3.5 inches to 6 inches tall, and also come in an herb flowers edition. These would be so cute added to a Mother’s Day gift basket full of gardening supplies.

4 Cute & customizeable travel containers 6 Capsule Set Cadence $76 $84 see on cadence Does Mom travel often for work or fun? Give her dollar store travel bottles a serious upgrade with Cadence’s 6 Capsule Set. The containers are magnetized to click together however she chooses, can be labeled, and you can order them all in one color or mix and match. Most importantly, they’re legitimately leakproof.

5 A necklace for the cool moms Initial Necklace with Curb Chain by CaitlynMinimalist Etsy $22.05 $31.50 see on etsy Initial necklaces are nothing new, but if the mom you’re buying for has edgier style, the old school lettering style of these might be her thing. The Initial Necklace with Curb Chain comes in silver, rose gold, or 18-karat gold, and a variety of chain lengths. Not sure which length to order? If you can, measure the chain on the necklace she wears most often, and go from there.

6 The fuzzy blanket of her dreams Marshmallow Blanket Unhide $199 $249 see on unhide The Marshmallow Blanket from Unhide is everything you could ever want: it’s faux fur with a chinchilla feel, weighted to 9.5 pounds for maximum soothing effects, and made of 90% recycled materials. At 60 x 80 inches, it’s sized for a queen bed, so it’s big enough to share or totally disappear into at the end of a long day.

7 The best smelling lotion maybe ever? Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream Sephora $48 see on sephora The nearly 486,000 reviews on Sephora don’t lie — the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream is quite possibly the most delicious smelling body moisturizer to ever exist. It has notes of pistachio, caramel, and vanilla. On top of smelling totally intoxicating, the formula has ingredients that firm and tighten skin while adding moisture.

8 A functional tote for gardening Farmers Market 9-Pocket Tote Pottery Barn $129 see on pottery barn If the mom you’re shopping for enjoys nothing more than a day in her garden or a trip to the farmer’s market, she’ll appreciate this Farmers Market 9-Pocket Tote. It’s handmade using organic cotton canvas that is sustainably farmed and harvested. Choose from three colors: olive, navy, or khaki.

9 A real, physical photo album Photo-Wrapped Hardcover Book: 8.5" x 8.5" Artifact Uprising $62 see on artifact uprising Hopefully you’ve been taking lots of pictures of Mom and her babies, because it’s time to put them to good use. Artifact Uprising’s Photo-Wrapped Hardcover Book comes in a few sizes, all of which you fill with your photos, designing the pages using their online tool. The cover is printed fabric, and the book includes 30 pages, but you can add more for a fee.

10 Everyday eyeshadows from a Black-owned brand The Chosen Bun Palette Beauty Bakerie $38 see on sephora Beauty Bakerie has quite the cult following among makeup lovers, and The Chosen Bun Palette is proof of why. The brand knows exactly how to fit necessary neutrals and shimmery, metallic shades all into one convenient palette. These shadows are infused with jojoba oil for seamless blending and smooth application.

11 Fresh flowers delivered monthly The Deluxe Subscription The Bouqs Co. $56 see on the bouqs co. This one’s for the fresh flower addicts — gift them The Bouq Co.’s Deluxe Subscription, which covers a bouquet of 20 to 32 stems being delivered to her door. You can choose whether flowers come monthly, weekly, or whatever frequency, and then let her choose a new curated “bouq” she wants to receive each month.

12 A minimalist candle with an earthy scent The Modish Signature Candle Modish $54 see on modish Even if you’re not sure what kinds of scents she likes, The Modish Signature Candle is a pretty safe bet. The fragrance is a blend of lemongrass, lilac, and coconut, the wax is all-natural, and the wick features a clean-burning design. The 10.5-ounce size offers 60 hours of burn time, so Mom will get to enjoy her gift for quite some time.

13 A pretty mixing bowl set (with lids!) Batter Up! 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Lids Cravings by Chrissy Teigen $38 see on cravings by Chrissy Teigen Delight the baker in your life with the Batter Up! 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Lids. These bowls have all the important features — handles, lids, tapered pour spouts, and being pink — to make any kitchen a little cuter, and a whole lot more functional. Expect cookies in your future.

14 A jewelry box for all her treasures Quinn Leather Jewelry Box Pottery Barn $149 see on pottery barn If you’ve gotten mom a few necklaces or pairs of earrings as Mother’s Day gifts over the years, maybe it’s time to give her something like the Quinn Leather Jewelry Box. The exterior is made with real, embossed leather, while the inside is lined with a suede-like material to store her jewels without causing scratches.

15 A luxury bag that’s all about her Coach Chaise Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag Nordstrom $206.50 $295 see on nordstrom No diapers, no squashed up granola bars, no random, tiny toys rolling around in the bottom — this Coach Chaise Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag is just for Mom and her belongings. It’s available in black or white, both made with genuine pebbled leather and Coach’s signature turnlock gold hardware. It’s *chef’s kiss* perfection for every day.

16 A simple, chic birthstone ring 14K Family Multi-Stone Ring Etsy Available in sizes 3 through 13 $116.52 $155.36 see on etsy Birthstone rings are a classic Mother’s Day gift for a reason, and this 14K Family Multi-Stone Ring offers them in a sleek, simple design anyone would love. It’s slim enough to stack with other rings or wear solo. You can order these rings in 14-karat yellow, rose, or white gold, and with anywhere from one to 10 stones.

17 New sandals for summer Lagos Thong Sandal in Black Zou Xou Available in sizes 36 through 42 $0 see on zou xou It feels like there hasn’t been a new sandal trend worth jumping on for a few years now. The square toe, slim straps, and barely-there heel of the Lagos Thong Sandals from Zou Xou, however, feel both modern and classic all at once. They’re handmade in Argentina using real leather, and have additional memory foam support in the insoles.

18 A silk scarf to accessorize with Wildwood Silk Scarf Rifle Paper Co. $68 see on rifle paper co. Whether Mom’s the traditional scarf-around-the-neck type, likes to tie them on her handbags for a pop of color, or prefers to wear them in her hair (dreamy), the Wildwood Silk Scarf can do all of that. It comes in lots of Rifle Paper Co.’s signature prints, but all of them are 100% silk with hand-rolled edges. It even comes in an embossed box that’s ready to gift.

19 These very badass sunnies Muse Sunglasses Eleven by Venus Williams $86 see on eleven by venus williams Yes, that is Venus Williams, and whoever you’re shopping for would look equally cool in these Muse Sunglasses. They’re a more modern, architectural take on the usual aviator-style frame. Better yet, the lenses are scratch-resistant, the frames are made from 100% recycled materials, and they’re adjustable at the temples so you can find your perfect fit.

20 Merch from her favorite book series Comfort Colors SJM Two-Sided Velaris T-shirt Etsy Available in sizes S through 3X $33.29 see on etsy If you’ve been on the internet in 2023, you’ve probably heard about Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses. If your partner has become part of the book’s now-global fan club, a cute tee or sweatshirt related to the book would make a thoughtful gift. The Comfort Colors SJM Two-Sided Velaris T-shirt is 100% soft-washed, pre-shrunk cotton, and features a quote and scene from the beloved series.

What Mother’s Day gift will you choose for the mom you love — something for her garden, her wardrobe, or her bedtime routine? In any case, you’re going to show her how much you appreciate everything she does with these top-notch gift ideas, and that will mean the world to her.