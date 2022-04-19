When it comes to picking out a present, it can be hard to narrow it down to just one individual item. And if it’s a Mother’s Day gift for a mom friend or even your own mom, it can be even more stressful. Do you gift her something practical that’ll make life easier, something sentimental, or something that is simply pretty and will make her smile? Because the options are truly endless, you may decide to ditch the single gift idea and build a basket filled with all her favorites inside. But if you’re struggling to come up with some Mother’s Day gift basket ideas, here’s a checklist of items to help you get started. Just bundle them into a basket, tote, or box (something that can be reused), wrap it all up, and watch her unpack each item with glee.

A handwritten note

Sure, it might be a timesaver to text a quick “Happy Mother’s Day” to your friend, but where’s the sentimentality in that? When you’re thinking of what to put in a Mother’s Day gift basket, start out with a stroll through the Mother’s Day card aisle. Including a handwritten message will make the card even more meaningful.

Snacks

When in doubt, go with food. Really. When it comes to what to put in a Mother’s Day basket, you just can’t go wrong by selecting snacks that she would absolutely love to eat. (Bonus points if the treats are meant just for her and her alone.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Gift cards

If you’re still trying to figure out what to put in a Mother’s Day gift basket, swing by your local supermarket and stock up on gift cards. What they lack in sentimentality they more than make up for in practicality. It makes online shopping effortless, which is something a new mom needs, especially in those first few foggy weeks after bringing Baby home.

Coffee

Coffee is a can’t-lose gift for new moms, seasoned moms — any moms, really. Depending on how she likes her cup of joe, you can pick up some pods, get her some ground coffee, or bulk up her bean supply. She’ll thank you for keeping her caffeinated — and content.

Self-care items

Pampering items are always a plus for a Mother’s Day gift basket. And since a soak in the bathtub is a great way for a mom to find relax and respite, look for products that can provide self-care that she might not think to get for herself and aren’t too complicated to use.

Something affirmative

Sometimes you just need a reminder from the universe that you’re doing a good job. Motherhood affirmation cards can be a gentle way to remind both expecting and new moms that they’re a great mom, that motherhood is an imperfectly perfect journey, and that it’s absolutely okay to ask for help when you need it.

Wine or spirits

It’ll always be wine o’clock when you put some spirits into your Mother’s Day gift basket for your bestie. Although shoving a 6-pack might not fit well into the basket, a bottle of good wine or champagne to celebrate would be a thoughtful (and much appreciated) present.

Beauty or skin care products

Stashing some beauty or skin care products inside your Mother’s Day gift basket is a great way to make her smile. You can always buy Mom a fresh tube of her must-have mascara or treat her to a new product that’s one of your personal faves. And you can’t go wrong with sheet masks and lip balms.

Putting together a Mother’s Day gift basket doesn’t have to be stressful. Go ahead and have fun with putting it together, blending a mix of fun, practical, and gag gifts. Mom will end up loving at least one of the items from your assortment. The odds are in your favor.