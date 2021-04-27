Writing out a card for Mother’s Day sounds so simple until you actually sit down to do it. Once you’re staring at that blank card, pen in hand, gift at the ready right beside you, you might suddenly feel a whole lot of pressure to jot down something brilliant and beautifully written. Here’s the deal: when it comes to what to write in a Mother’s Day card, the best message is a heartfelt one that says what you mean. It doesn’t have to be poetic or even very long, it just needs to be sincere, full of love, and have a personal touch.

Still, even that can be easier said than done. Whether you’re giving this card to your mom, grandparent, mother-in-law, best mom friend, partner, or the person in your life who has been like a mom to you, what you’re trying to say might get lost in translation. If you need some inspiration figuring out what to write in a Mother’s Day card, I’ve got your back. Below are plenty options for whoever your card is for. If you want to keep it short and sweet, just choose one of the messages below and you’re good to go! If you want to add more, throw in a personal anecdote or an inside joke. You can even mix and match some of these. Whatever the case, I know the mom in your life will absolutely love the result.

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For Your Mom

“I’m so proud to be your kid.”

“Out of all of the mothers in the world, I’m so glad that you’re mine.”

“Now that I’m older, I can really see just how much you did for me. Thank you so much for everything. I can’t put my gratitude into words.”

“Thank you for being the best mom and the best friend I could ever ask for.”

“You’ve taught me everything I’ve ever needed to know. I hope I can do the same for my own children one day.”

“Wishing you all of the love and happiness you deserve!”

“Thank you for always being there for me. I know I can always count on you, and that is so special to me.”

“There is no one else who would deal with my 10 phone calls a day the way you do. Thank you for being my support system!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom I could ever imagine having.”

“You are my whole village. I couldn’t do this without you.”

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For Your Mother-In-Law

“Happy Mother’s Day to someone who is truly like a mother to me.”

“The day I married your child was the day I gained a wonderful mother-in-law. I’m so thankful to have you in my life.”

“You are the perfect example for what a mother-in-law should be.”

“You’re everything a daughter-in-law could hope for! Happy Mother’s Day!”

“I’m so thankful that you have welcomed me into my family. I hope you have a day full of love and relaxation.”

“Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best Mother’s Day.”

“You raised your son/daughter to be a kind, intelligent, and loving. Thank you for that — and for being such an amazing mother-in-law.”

“It’s a joy to watch you with our kids. Thank you for being such a wonderful grandma to them.”

“I love being your daughter-in-law, and I love you!”

“Let’s just drop the ‘in-law’ part. Love you, Mom!”

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For Your Grandma

“God knew what he was doing when he made you a grandma — He knew you’d be the best one ever.”

“Grandma, your love has shaped me in lasting ways.”

“You are the heart and soul of our family. Love you, Grandma!”

“I am so blessed to have a grandmother as sweet as you. You make every day happier!”

“Your grandchildren are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have you as a grandmother. I feel blessed to be one of the lucky few to have you.”

“I hope you feel special on this Mother's Day, because you are special to me.”

“Grandmothers like you are not to be taken for granted. I am thankful for having you in my life.”

“You made my childhood so amazing that it’s hard to put it into words. Thanks for being the best grandma!”

“I’m so excited for my kids to have a great-grandma as wonderful as you!”

“Grandma, you mean so much to this family, and you deserve everything you want this Mother’s Day.”

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For A Stepmom Or Someone Who Is Like A Mother To You

“You have been like a mother to me. Thanks for always being there for me and guiding me in the right direction.”

“I can’t tell you how lucky I am to have someone like you in my life. You deserve all of the recognition.”

“You inspire me to be a better person. Thank you for being like a mother to me.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to a woman I’ll always love, appreciate, and admire.”

“Some mothers you're born with, some you choose. Thanks for allowing me to choose you.”

“I’m so glad that you’re a part of my life. I couldn’t do this without you!”

“You have been the mother I needed for as long as I can remember. I appreciate everything!”

“You mean so much to me, and I just want you to know that you deserve all of the good things this Mother’s Day.”

“Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.” — Robert A. Heinlein

“No one has been a bigger influence on my life than you. Happy Mother’s Day!”

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For A New Mom

“Being a new mom is hard, but it’s also a wonderful experience that will stay with you forever. Congratulations on your first Mother’s Day!”

“You’re joining the mom club! Hope this Mother’s Day will be the first of many special ones for you.”

“Forget about pampering the baby today — this one is all about you! Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best new mom there is. Remember I’m always here to come by and help out when you need a break.”

“Watching you become a mother has been an incredibly special experience. You have stepped into the role like you were meant for it. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“This is just the beginning of a new, exciting journey through motherhood. Enjoy your very first Mother's Day!”

“Thank you for bringing the absolute cutest child into the world. You deserve it all!”

“Since you have become a mom, you have also become an inspiration to me. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“The most special Mother’s Day is your first Mother’s Day. Take the time to do something just for you!”

“You make momming look easy! Happy First Mother’s Day!”

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For Your Partner

“I didn’t think I could possibly love you more — and then you gave us a baby. I love you more than I can find words for.”

“Happy Mother’s Day from the luckiest man/woman on the planet.”

“Watching you be the best mother to our child is such a gift. I hope I can make you feel that special today.”

“I love our family and I love you more than I can put into words.”

“Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day for our family. The kids and I are so lucky to have you.”

“It’s hard to believe, but I’ve only loved you more since I’ve watched you become a mom.”

“You do so much for this family, and I don’t know where we would be without you. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“I wouldn’t want to go through parenthood with anyone else. Thanks for all that you do.”

“I love that being parents brought us closer together, and so much of that is because of you.”

“I don’t know what I did to deserve you and our beautiful family. I love you.”

What To Write In A Mother’s Day Card For A Friend Or Sister