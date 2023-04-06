A gentle reminder: Mother’s Day 2023 is inching closer, which means the deadline to order gifts for all the moms in your life is upon you. If you’re searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gifts for Grandma, it’s time to make some selections and place those orders. Whether the grandma you’re shopping for is your own grandmother or in-law, or you’re weighing ideas to gift your mom from your own children, rest assured she’ll love anything you pick out. It means you were thinking of her.

Grandmas can have a really special place in our hearts. They’re a source of infinite wisdom, a soft place to land, and someone to turn to when you just need a big hug and a sweet snack out of the pantry (which is true whether you’re 5 years old or any age, honestly). Whether they go by Grandma, Grammy, Gigi, Mimi, Nana, or one of the countless other grandmother names out there, that special bond with her grandchildren is something to celebrate.

What does the grandma you’re celebrating enjoy? Maybe this year you pick up a new puzzle to do with her, a vibrant new sweater to add to her collection, or a digital picture frame to send her new grandbaby pics with ease. Keep scrolling for a list of meaningful and special Mother’s Day gifts for grandmas.

1 A mini bud vase for the most special flowers Miniature Bud Vases Etsy $12 see on etsy There is no flower more special to a grandma than the random weed, stick, or blossom their grandchild brings them. Gift her a sweet little vase to display it in, like these miniature bud vases. They stand just two and a half inches tall, and are all made and painted by hand.

2 A personalized bookmark Genuine Leather Bookmark Etsy $14.69 $20.99 see on etsy Is your grandma constantly picking up her latest reservations from the library? This genuine leather bookmark, personalized with her name, will make her think of you every time she opens her book and puts it away again. It comes in three colors with 12 options to choose from to customize the flower detail.

3 A necklace representing all her grandchildren 14K Solid Gold Family Birthstone Necklace Etsy $16 $26.67 see on etsy There are literally countless options on Etsy for necklaces, bracelets, and rings that pay homage to grandchildren. This 14K Solid Gold Family Birthstone Necklace can be made with anywhere between one birthstone and six, and the seller has a 5-star rating with more than 8,000 reviews, so you know past customers are happy with their products.

4 A brand new sewing kit The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Sewing Kit Walmart $17.97 see on walmart If your grandma likes to sew often, maybe she has all her supplies neatly organized. Or, she might be sifting through years’ worth of thread spools and fabric scraps just to find a needle. If she’s your family’s go-to button replacer, hem sewer, and rip fixer, help make the task easier with a tidy (and pretty-to-look-at) Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Sewing Kit.

5 A cozy & cute sweatshirt Nana Embroidered Sweatshirt Etsy Available in sizes S through 4X $26.60 $38 see on etsy Grandma likes to keep it comfortable, huh? An embroidered sweatshirt, customized with the name her favorite people on the planet call her, will make her feel loved each and every time she puts it on. They come in just about any color you could ask for, with the choice of pink or blue floral lettering.

6 A journal to record her stories Legacy Journal: Grandparent Journal and Memory Book Etsy $33 see on etsy Whether you cherish your grandmother’s stories of her life growing up, or you feel like you don’t really know about her history all too well, a Legacy Journal can help you uncover and preserve what makes her, her. Inside she’ll find prompts about her family, career, love life, and more, and she can put it all down in her own handwriting.

7 A gorgeous new puzzle Bespoke Letterpress Bird Twig 500-Piece Puzzle Puzzle Weekend $32 see on puzzle weekend Puzzling is obviously not just for grandmas — it’s actually a very soothing activity, OK? But if your grandmother just so happens to enjoy a good puzzle, the Bespoke Letterpress Bird Twig puzzle is an illustrative watercolor image that’s pretty enough to frame when she’s done. Plus, it’s something for you to do together.

8 Somewhere to display all her grandkids’ art Kid’s Artwork Frame Etsy $32.22 $35.80 see on etsy Do your kids love making Grandma new crafts and tearing out all their coloring book pages just for her? Naturally she wants to show off their work, but the fridge can fill up fast. These kids’ artwork frames include room to store past projects safely while displaying the latest and greatest work of art.

9 A floral cuff bracelet Skinny Cuff Rifle Paper Co. $36 The Skinny Cuff from Rifle Paper Co. comes in four colors to match any style, but this gold and white is especially versatile. It’s made with polished enamel and gold platting and ships in a dust bag that’s perfect for gifting and storing. The nickel-free construction won’t turn Grandma’s wrist green either.

10 A new apron to wear in the garden Heirloom Garden Half Apron Terrain $38 see on terrain The thing about garden aprons is that you can never have too many — for obvious reasons, they usually wind up dirty. The Heirloom Garden Half Apron is made of durable (and machine washable) cotton twill, and features extra large pockets and long tie straps to double wrap them so it doesn’t budge.

11 A reusable heat pack for achey joints Calming Lavender Heat Pillow Uncommon Goods $38 see on uncommon goods After a long day tending her garden or dealing with your grandfather, Grandma would probably appreciate something like this calming lavender heat pillow. It’s a little prettier than your average heat pack, and is filled with locally sourced barley and lavender. Heat for two minutes in the microwave and apply to achey muscles and joints while getting a little aromatherapy in too.

12 A soft, heated throw blanket Brookstone N-A-P Heated Throw Bed Bath & Beyond $38.49 $54.99 see on bed bath & beyond A heated blanket is one of life’s simple pleasures — it captures that “fresh from the dryer” warmth without having to do any of the laundry. The Brookstone N-A-P Heated Throw is made with super soft material, is machine washable, offers four heat settings, and automatically turns off after four hours for safety.

13 A handmade rain chain Glass Gem Rain Chain Uncommon Goods $42 see on uncommon goods If the grandma you’re celebrating loves to garden — or has all-out cottage in the woods, eccentric art teacher vibes — a glass gem rain chain would be a thoughtful surprise. Rain chains help gently direct water to the ground (like a way prettier downspout), and this one is handmade with recycled glass gems.

14 A weekender bag so she can visit in style Weekender Bag 3-Piece Set Amazon $42.49 $79.99 see on amazon Is your grandma a globetrotter, or a frequent flyer at your house to visit her grandkids? A sturdy Weekender Bag with a matching purse and wristlet will help her travel fashionably and functionally, fitting everything she needs. It measures 20.5 inches long by 9.5 inches wide and 13 inches high, has a separate shoe compartment, and a little sleeve to slide over the handle on her rolling luggage.

15 Fresh flowers delivered each month Original Flower Subscription (10-16 Stems) The Bouqs Co. $44 see on The Bouqs Co. Subscriptions of any kind are a gift that keep on giving all year long. The Bouqs Co. offers one of the most affordable fresh flower subscriptions on the market right now, and their stems are seriously beautiful. You can also opt for larger bouquets if you’ve set aside a higher budget for your grandma this year.

16 A mug to take with her on walks Garden Party Mug Ecovibe $45 see on ecovibe The Garden Party Mug from Ecovibe is clearly adorable, but it’s also functional. The 16-ounce, BPA-free insulated cup will keep her drink warm for up to three hours, and includes a shatterproof lid. It’s perfect for sipping coffee on the patio, drinking tea on her morning walk, or pouring a little adult beverage into when she goes to meet up with the girls.

17 A lovely serving tray for when she hosts Round Serving Tray Rifle Paper Co. $48 see on rifle paper co. Is this grandma usually the one who hosts holiday gatherings for the family? This patterned serving tray from Rifle Paper Co. would look beautiful piled high with holiday cookies, dinner rolls, or Grandma’s famous cornbread (or whatever it is she makes you just love). If she loves cooking a big meal to lure all her favorite people to her house, this will feel like a special nod that you love those times too.

18 A handmade robe to relax in Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe Uncommon Goods $54 see on uncommon goods You can’t be a certified grandma without a really great robe. This Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe from Uncommon Goods is vibrant, just like Nana, and much more interesting than any old robe off the rack. Each one is unique, made from repurposed saris quilted together by artisans in India (who are paid fairly).

19 A pretty summer scent Gingham Vibrant Eau de Parfum Bath & Body Works $59.95 see on bath & body works We all know someone who’s obsessed with Bath & Body Works (or we’re that someone). If your bath product-addicted loved one is your grandma, she’ll love receiving one of their newest perfumes. The Gingham Vibrant Eau de Parfum is a blend of wild blackberries, candied violets, and soft vanilla notes.

20 A birth flower “bouquet” Birth Month Wildflower Bouquet Uncommon Goods $74 see on uncommon goods Does your grandma collect glass art, or other kinds of pretty tchotchkes? She’ll treasure a Birth Month Wildflower Bouquet that symbolizes the month her grandchild was born. These blooms are handmade in the Phillippines using recycled glass, and they’re fade-proof, so she can enjoy them for years to come.

21 A silhouette of her grandbaby Heirloom Child Silhouette Etsy $85.50 $95 see on etsy We’ve all seen the silhouettes kids make at school and bring home, and then there’s this: the Heirloom Child Silhouette. Choose from four colors, submit photos of your child’s profile, and let the artist do the rest. Framed and ready to hang, this gift will totally have Grandma in tears when she opens it.

22 A new cardigan for her collection Tipped Boyfriend Cardigan Ann Taylor Available in sizes XXS through XXL $98 see on ann taylor Everybody knows a grandma who loves to sport a sweater *look*. This colorblocked Tipped Boyfriend Cardigan is probably a color combo she doesn’t have yet, but one that will bring any basic outfit to life and see plenty of wear. It’s machine washable, has front pockets, and also comes in petite sizes.

23 A lightweight e-reader Kindle Paperwhite Amazon $99.99 $139.99 see on amazon The king of all Mother’s Day gifts for Grandma who loves to read: a Kindle Paperwhite. It’s lighter in weight than real books (so easier for grandparents to hold), and has a glare-free display for easy reading in even the brightest of light. This will give her access to buy books easily, or borrow e-books from her local library using an app.

24 A digital photo frame she’ll love The Skylight Frame, 10-Inch Skylight $159.99 see on skylight The Skylight Frame is the perfect gift for a grandma who has family photos all over her home, and lights up any time she receives a text with new pics of her grandbabies in it. Email your photos to the frame and it will display them instantly on its touchscreen surface in clear, bright resolution.

25 An eyeglass holder for all her specs Felt Eye Glass Holder Stand Etsy $34.85 see on etsy No one likes knocking their glasses off the nightstand, or trying to fit them onto the end table when they take a break from reading. A felt eyeglasses holder is soft yet sturdy, so it can corral multiple pairs of glasses without any scratches. If grandma’s always losing her second set of eyes, having one of these will help.

No matter what Mother’s Day gift for Grandma you choose, she’ll feel so loved just knowing you thought about her.